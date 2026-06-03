SECOND GRID EAS GROUP: Profit and Loss tracking

>> Activation Mode of limiting trading by PROFIT

With this setting, you can also restart this trade after it ends. That is, if the specified limit has been reached, and the trader wants to restart everything again without restarting the adviser, you need to turn off this mode, approve it and then turn it on again.

Activation of the trading mode with profit tracking. This setting enables or disables all other settings for this type of trade. That is, if <false> is set, the values of the other settings in this section do not matter (except for the possibility of displaying a special panel for this mode).

>> Always show Panel for limiting trading by Profit

For this mode, a separate information panel is created, which allows you to fully control all the specified conditions.

With its help, various useful information is displayed on the chart (related to profit tracking), which allows you to better control the trading situation. The panel has its own color indicator of various events, which simultaneously serves as a button for minimizing and expanding the panel. The panel can be easily moved around the chart simply by dragging it with the mouse, and after the panel is collapsed, the remaining indicator button can be placed in any place convenient for you, for example, on the top panel. In this case, using the Shift + Left Mouse Click combination at any time, you can bring the panel (or its button) to the foreground. When this trading mode is activated, this information panel will be enabled in any case (even if this setting is set to <false>). This is done in order to provide the maximum possible control (with this type of trade) by default. And in order to use the information capabilities of this panel even before starting this mode (for example, for a preliminary visual selection of settings or for manual trading), you need to set the value here to <true>, and then the panel will be displayed even if this trading mode is disabled.

The panel has its own separate zoom setting, and its color settings can be used to quickly visually separate a running EA while using it on different charts. It is also worth paying special attention to tooltips in some lines of the panel, which can convey important additional information with various auxiliary calculations.

>> Profit Type for Limiting Trading

This setting determines the type of profit that the EA starts tracking from the start of this mode.

Several types of profit tracking are supported:

< Account Equity >

Profit tracking mode based on the value that is displayed in the status bar of the terminal called "Equity". Equity is ALL free funds for the TOTAL ACCOUNT at the current moment. That is, it is this value, in real time, that shows the free funds available for withdrawal. This mode can be used and combined with manual trading and trading with other Expert Advisors.

< Full_Profit_for_EA_Magic_From_Start_Time >

Profit tracking mode only for EA market positions (with the same magic number) and only on the current currency instrument.

< Full_Profit_for_ThisSymbol_From_Start_Time >

Profit tracking mode for ALL market positions, but only for the CURRENT currency instrument (on which the EA trades). This mode can be used or combined with manual trading and trading with other Expert Advisors.



>> DAILY restart if Daily Mode is enabled

This setting allows restarting all trading with Profit Tracking (in any configuration) simultaneously with the start of every new session of the Daily Trading mode (when this mode is activated). That is, both of these modes can work in a combination in a single time flow. Note: This setting works only with the simultaneous activation of the mode with profit tracking and the Daily Trading mode.

>> Type of Start Time for limiting trading by Profit

This setting allows you to define the type of start time for the selected profit tracking mode. < Current_Server_Time >

Instant start of the profit tracking mode (after turning it on) with automatic fixation of the current SERVER time as a reference point.

< Selected_Server_Time >

The start time will be set manually using the additional setting (line below).

>> Start Time, if you choose: << SELECTED Server's Time >>

This setting will only work in manual start time selection mode (if < Selected_Server_Time > is selected in the setting above)

Here you can set any time to start tracking profits. Moreover, this time can be chosen not only in the future, but also in the past. In the first case, the profit will be taken into account only from the moment of the start time, and in the second case, the profit of already closed positions (from the specified time) will be taken into account.





>> Allow use Take-Profit value (above current profit level)

This setting enables or disables the very ability to track a given Take-Profit (in the deposit currency for a given type of profit). It is needed because the take profit can be not only positive, but also zero and negative. This makes it possible to set a given limit even in cases where the trader just wants to exit the trade with minimal losses.

>> Allow use Stop-Loss value (below current profit level)

This setting enables or disables the ability to track the specified Stop-Loss (in the deposit currency for the specified profit type). It is needed because the stop loss can be not only negative (to limit losses), but also zero and positive. This makes it possible to fix the already accumulated profit at the moments of its decrease, and also allows using a trailing stop (which is set in the settings below).

>> Take-Profit for Full Profit value (in account currency)

The Take-Profit value for this mode, expressed in the deposit currency. In other words, this is the UPPER limit of the money range, which must initially be set ABOVE the current level of the selected type of profit.

At the same time, Take-Profit can be not only positive, but also zero and negative. This makes it possible to set a given limit even in cases where the trader just wants to exit the trade with minimal losses.

If Take-Profit control is disabled, the value in this setting does not affect anything.

>> Stop-Loss for Full Profit value (in account currency)

Stop-Loss value for this mode, expressed in the deposit currency. In other words, this is the LOWER limit of the money range, which must initially be set under the current level of the selected type of profit.

At the same time, Stop-Loss can be not only negative, but also zero and positive. This makes it possible to fix the already accumulated profit at the moments of its decrease, and also allows using the Trailing-Stop.

If Stop-Loss control is disabled, the value in this setting does not affect anything. >> Trailing Stop Mode Trailing-Stop, like all other levels, is set in money (not in points!). And it can move the lower limit of the money range at a specified (in the settings) distance from the current profit level.

Dictionary:

Full (current) profit - the total amount of the selected type of profit, calculated for the current moment

Net profit - net profit calculated at the current moment (zero is the boundary after which the value of net profit is considered positive)

Trailing value - Trailing-Stop value in the settings (in the deposit currency). The value can NOT be negative.



< Trailing Stop OFF >



Trailing Stop mode disabled



Trailing Stop mode disabled



< Start when (NET Profit - Trailing value) will be Positive > (this mode is only available for MT5 versions)

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is enabled only if the difference (NET profit - trailing value) is positive

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (NET profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit







< Start when (Full Profit - Trailing value) will be Positive >

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is enabled only if the difference (NET profit - trailing value) is positive

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit







< Start from Any value of Full Profit >

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is activated immediately when this mode is enabled

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit







< Start when declared Take-Profit value reached >

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take Profit-level specified in the settings is reached

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading only by Trailing-Stop







< Start after reaching the declared TakeProfit + Trailing >

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take-Profit level specified in the settings + the specified Trailing value is reached

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading only by Trailing-Stop







< Trailing after TakeProfit or TakeProfit if Full Profit back >

Trailing-Stop start signal:

Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take-Profit level specified in the settings + the specified Trailing value is reached

Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value

Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:

End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit, if the profit decreases again to Take-Profit, after it passes





>> Trailing Stop Value (in account currency)

Numeric value of the Trailing-Stop for this mode, expressed in the deposit currency. That is, the distance at which the lower limit of the money range (Stop-Loss) will begin to move behind the current level of the selected profit type is set here.

This value can only be positive.

If Trailing Stop is disabled, the value in this setting has no effect.





>> Control Panel scale

Scaling the information panel for a given trading mode (increase or decrease)

>> Panel title text color

Panel header background color

>> Panel header background color

Information panel header background color for this trading mode

>> Panel main background color

The color of the main background of the information panel for this trading mode





>> Selecting deletion mode after reaching the limit

With this setting, you can choose which market positions or pending orders should be closed or deleted after reaching the specified profit level. At the same time, the EA will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the EA from the chart.

< Do not Delete or Close anything >

No actions with orders and positions are required. In this case, the EA will simply stop auto-updating its price levels.

< ALL EA Orders AND Positions > Deleting all pending orders and market positions of the Expert Advisor for the current currency instrument Deleting all pending orders and market positions of the Expert Advisorthe current currency instrument





< EA Market Positions Total >

Closing only market positions of the Expert Advisor for the current currency instrument





< EA Pending Orders Total > Deleting only pending orders of the Expert Advisor for the current currency instrument < EA BUY Market Positions Only > Closing only market positions of the BUY type EA for the current instrument < EA SELL Market Positions Only > Closing only market positions of the SELL type EA for the current instrument