SmartScalp M1 – Combining Supertrend and Heiken Ashi for High-Speed Trading



Scalping on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe requires the ability to quickly identify trends, reduce market noise, and make clear trading decisions. Based on these needs, I developed SmartScalp M1 – an approach that combines the Supertrend indicator with Heiken Ashi candles to provide traders with a clearer, more intuitive view of the market.

1. Why Combine Supertrend + Heiken Ashi

Supertrend: Provides clear, short-term trend signals that are easy to observe, with colors changing instantly as conditions shift.

Heiken Ashi: Smooths out price fluctuations, reducing the noise commonly found on M1 charts.

By combining these two components, trends become easier to identify, especially during periods of strong market volatility.

2. How the System Works

The system focuses on:

Trend identification using Supertrend.

Signal filtering with Heiken Ashi candle colors to avoid counter-trend entries.

Signal arrows displayed when all conditions are met.

Automatic SL/TP levels based on ATR, adjusted to the current volatility.

Additional filters such as ADX, RSI, DI, Volume, and EMA to eliminate unsuitable market conditions.

These filters help reduce continuous but low-quality signals, which are common on lower timeframes.

3. Practical Application

SmartScalp M1 is designed to: