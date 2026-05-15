Introduction

SuperTrend Sentinel Levels Indicator -- Complete User Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The SuperTrend Sentinel Levels indicator is a non-repainting SuperTrend trend-following system for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It combines the classic ATR-based SuperTrend trail with a configurable five-gate confluence filter, automatic ATR-anchored TP/SL drawing, an 18-row confirmation dashboard, and an 11-channel alert package. This manual covers installation, every input parameter, the dashboard layout, alert configuration, and troubleshooting.

Key Features:

SuperTrend trend-following engine with closed-bar non-repaint guarantee

Five independent confluence gates: EMA(100) Bias, RSI Extreme Filter, ADX Trending, Volume Above Average, HTF SuperTrend Agreement

Three filter modes: Loose (all flips), Balanced (3 of 5 gates), Strict (all gates pass)

Every trend flip draws Entry + Stop Loss (Fixed or Trailing) + TP1 + TP2 + TP3 ray-right lines

Confluence gates filter alerts only -- chart visuals always show every flip

18-row confirmation dashboard with six corner positions and pixel-tunable offsets

VWAP horizontal line with daily session reset

Fibonacci golden zone (50% and 61.8%) with configurable lookback

11 alert channels (BUY / SELL / STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL / Trend Flip Up / Down / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / SL / Any) across 4 delivery modes (popup, sound, email, push)

Auto-arming alert guards prevent the historical-signal avalanche on chart attach

Symbol and timeframe agnostic

Download the indicator:

TIP: This indicator is designed for traders who want a structured trend-following system with built-in confluence filtering and automatic risk-architecture drawing. It works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Quick Start

Three steps to get the indicator running on a chart:

Open MetaTrader, press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator panel. Expand Indicators > Market, locate SuperTrend Sentinel Levels, and drag it onto your chart. Accept the default inputs (or adjust them as described below), click OK. Within a few ticks the chart fills with the colored SuperTrend line, dotted buffer zones, the 18-row dashboard in the top-right corner, and arrows + TP/SL lines for the latest signal.

The indicator is now live. Wait for the next confirmed bar to close, and if the configured filter mode passes, an alert will fire on your configured channels.

Installation Guide

SuperTrend Sentinel Levels is distributed through the MQL5.com Market. Installation is automatic.

Steps:

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market product page. The indicator installs automatically into your MetaTrader terminal. Open MetaTrader and press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator panel. Expand Indicators > Market. Locate SuperTrend_Sentinel_Levels in the list. Drag the indicator onto any chart. The settings dialog appears -- adjust parameters as needed (see sections below). Click OK to apply.

The indicator runs on any symbol and any timeframe. No additional files or configuration are required.





Understanding the Architecture

The indicator runs three layers in parallel on every confirmed bar:

Layer 1: The SuperTrend Trail

A bullish trail and bearish trail are computed from the ATR and (High + Low) / 2 . The trend state flips when the close crosses the opposing trail. The visible SuperTrend line shows the active trail in bull or bear color. A dotted buffer zone is drawn around the line as a visual volatility envelope.

Layer 2: The Confluence Gates

Five independent gates evaluate the current closed bar:

Gate 1 -- EMA(100) Bias: Blocks longs below EMA(100), blocks shorts above. Catches counter-medium-term-trend reversals.

Blocks longs below EMA(100), blocks shorts above. Catches counter-medium-term-trend reversals. Gate 2 -- RSI Extreme: Blocks longs at RSI overbought, blocks shorts at oversold. Prevents late entries into exhausted moves.

Blocks longs at RSI overbought, blocks shorts at oversold. Prevents late entries into exhausted moves. Gate 3 -- ADX Trending: Blocks signals when ADX is below the minimum threshold (default 20). Filters out ranging conditions.

Blocks signals when ADX is below the minimum threshold (default 20). Filters out ranging conditions. Gate 4 -- Volume Above Average: Blocks signals when current tick volume is below its N-bar average. Filters out thin-market flips.

Blocks signals when current tick volume is below its N-bar average. Filters out thin-market flips. Gate 5 -- HTF SuperTrend Agreement: Blocks signals against the higher-timeframe SuperTrend direction. Eliminates counter-HTF trades.

Each gate can be enabled or disabled individually. The Filter Mode input controls how many enabled gates must pass for a signal to be alert-worthy.

Layer 3: The Risk Architecture

Every trend flip -- regardless of gate state -- draws Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and TP3 lines. The lines extend forward as rays to the right edge of the chart. Hit detection runs on every closed bar after the signal, marking TPs as touched ("V") and the SL as hit ("X HIT").

NOTE: Gates filter ALERTS only. Every raw trend flip always draws an arrow and refreshes the TP/SL lines, so the chart always shows the complete historical signal record. The Confluence row in the dashboard tells you whether the current bar passes the filter mode threshold.

Input Parameters Reference

SuperTrend Engine

Parameter Default Description ATR Period (SuperTrend) 10 ATR length for the SuperTrend trail Factor (ATR Multiplier) 3.0 Band width multiplier -- higher = wider bands, fewer flips ATR Length (TP/SL distance) 14 Separate ATR length used for TP and SL spacing Buffer Zone % 0.01 Buffer width as a percent of SuperTrend value

Tuning notes: For H1 trend-following on Forex majors, the defaults work well. For M5 / M15 scalping, drop Factor to 2.0-2.5 to get tighter, faster flips. For D1 swing trading, increase Factor to 4.0-5.0 to filter out intraday noise.

TP / SL

Parameter Default Description TP1 Factor (x ATR) 1.0 TP1 distance in ATR multiples TP2 Factor (x ATR) 2.0 TP2 distance in ATR multiples TP3 Factor (x ATR) 3.0 TP3 distance in ATR multiples Stop Loss Factor (x ATR) 2.5 SL distance in ATR multiples Stop Loss Type Fixed Fixed or Trailing Line Style Solid Solid, Dashed or Dotted Line Width 1 TP/SL line width (pixels) Show TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / SL true Individual visibility toggles

Trailing SL: When Stop Loss Type = Trailing , the SL ratchets in favor of the trade as the SuperTrend line itself ratchets. The SL never moves against the trade. Use this for letting winners run.

Signal Quality

Parameter Default Description Wait for Bar Close true Non-repaint guard -- signals only on confirmed bars Filter Mode Balanced (3 of 5) Loose / Balanced / Strict Gate: EMA(100) Bias true EMA bias filter Gate: RSI not at extreme true OB/OS block RSI Overbought 70 Block buys at or above this RSI value RSI Oversold 30 Block sells at or below this RSI value Gate: ADX trending true Range filter ADX Min 20 ADX trending threshold Gate: Volume above average true Weak-volume block Volume MA Length 20 Volume moving-average period Gate: HTF SuperTrend agrees true Higher-TF filter HTF Multiplier 4 HTF = current x mult (2..12)

Filter Mode guidance:

Loose -- all raw trend flips fire alerts. Use for visual signal inspection or for back-testing edge frequency.

-- all raw trend flips fire alerts. Use for visual signal inspection or for back-testing edge frequency. Balanced -- the default. Requires 3 of 5 enabled gates to pass (or all if fewer than 3 gates are enabled). Best balance of signal count and quality.

-- the default. Requires 3 of 5 enabled gates to pass (or all if fewer than 3 gates are enabled). Best balance of signal count and quality. Strict -- requires all enabled gates to pass. Fewest signals, highest individual quality. Pair with STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL alerts for the most exclusive notifications.

VWAP and Fibonacci

Parameter Default Description Show VWAP Line true Daily-session VWAP horizontal line VWAP Color Gold Custom line color Show Fibonacci (Golden Zone) true 50% and 61.8% retracement lines Lookback Period 50 Bars used to find swing high/low Fibonacci Level 1 0.618 First retracement level Fibonacci Level 2 0.50 Second retracement level Fib Color 1 / Color 2 Cornflower Blue Fib line colors

Dashboard

Parameter Default Description Show Dashboard true Master toggle Dashboard Position Top Right Six positions: Top/Middle/Bottom + Left/Right Dashboard Text Size Normal Tiny / Small / Normal / Large / Huge Dashboard X Offset 70 Horizontal padding from chart edge (px) Dashboard Y Offset 30 Vertical padding from top or bottom (px) Dashboard Label Col Width 0 0 = auto, or custom px Dashboard Value Col Width 0 0 = auto, or custom px

Position tuning: The default X offset of 70 px clears the MT4/MT5 price scale on the right side of the chart. If you have indicators or panels overlapping the dashboard, increase X Offset to push it further from the edge, or switch Position to Top Left / Middle Left.

Alerts

Parameter Default Description Alerts: Popup true MetaTrader popup dialog Alerts: Sound true Play sound file Alert Sound File alert.wav Custom sound filename Alerts: Email false Send email -- requires SMTP config Alerts: Push Notification false Mobile push -- requires MetaQuotes ID

Appearance

Parameter Default Description Bull Color Lime Bullish trend and BUY arrow color Bear Color Red Bearish trend and SELL arrow color Neutral Color Silver Neutral state color Dashboard Background Dark Obsidian Dashboard cell background

Reading the Dashboard

The 18-row dashboard sits at any of six corner positions. It is organized into three blocks:

Header (Row 0)

A single full-width bull-colored band reading "SUPERTREND SENTINEL v1.0 Forexobroker". Doubles as a brand marker and visual divider.

Identification + Market Context (Rows 1-11)

Row 1: Symbol (e.g., EURUSD)

Row 2: Timeframe (e.g., H1)

Row 3: Separator -- "-- MARKET CONTEXT --"

Row 4: Trend -- "^ UP" or "v DOWN" in bull/bear color

Row 5: Trend Bars -- consecutive bars in current direction

Row 6: HTF Trend -- higher-timeframe direction with the HTF label

Row 7: EMA(100) Bias -- Bullish / Bearish / Neutral

Row 8: RSI(14) -- value + Overbought / Neutral / Oversold

Row 9: ADX(14) -- value + Strong / Trending / Weak

Row 10: Volume -- ratio + High / Avg / Low

Row 11: ATR(N) -- value + percent of price

Active Signal (Rows 12-17)

Row 12: Separator -- "-- ACTIVE SIGNAL --"

Row 13: Last Signal -- "^ BUY" / "v SELL" + bars since

Row 14: Entry -- entry price

Row 15: Stop Loss -- price + "X HIT" flag if touched

Row 16: TP1 | TP2 | TP3 -- three prices + "V" hit marks

Row 17: Confluence -- N/5 + STRONG / OK / WEAK / NONE label, color-coded

The Confluence row is the single most useful indicator of current signal quality. STRONG (5/5) is a maximum-confluence setup; OK (3-4/5) is a typical Balanced-mode pass; WEAK (1-2/5) means the signal failed the filter mode threshold and no alert fired; NONE (0/5) means no gate agreed.





Setting Up Alerts

The indicator exposes 11 alert conditions. To enable alerts, set the master toggles in the Alerts input group:

Open the indicator's settings dialog (right-click the indicator on the chart > Properties, or double-click). In the Alerts section, toggle the delivery modes you want: Alerts: Popup = true for MetaTrader popup dialogs

for MetaTrader popup dialogs Alerts: Sound = true for audible alerts (uses Alert Sound File )

for audible alerts (uses Alert Sound File ) Alerts: Email = true for email alerts (requires SMTP config in Tools > Options > Email)

for email alerts (requires SMTP config in Tools > Options > Email) Alerts: Push Notification = true for mobile push (requires MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications) Click OK.

When a signal fires, alerts are sent simultaneously to every enabled delivery mode. The 11 alert conditions are:

BUY / SELL -- raw trend flips passing the filter mode

/ -- raw trend flips passing the filter mode STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL -- signals where all enabled gates passed (fire in addition to BUY/SELL)

/ -- signals where all enabled gates passed (fire in addition to BUY/SELL) Trend Flip Up / Trend Flip Down -- raw SuperTrend state flips regardless of gates

/ -- raw SuperTrend state flips regardless of gates TP1 Hit / TP2 Hit / TP3 Hit -- price touched the corresponding target

/ / -- price touched the corresponding target SL Hit -- price touched the Stop Loss

-- price touched the Stop Loss Any Signal -- convenience alert that fires on any BUY or SELL

Each alert fires once per closed bar via a per-bar one-shot guard. When the indicator first attaches to a chart, the alert guards are armed to the latest closed bar, which prevents historical signals from triggering an alert avalanche on attach.

NOTE: Email and Push delivery modes require additional MetaTrader configuration. Email needs SMTP credentials (Tools > Options > Email). Push needs your MetaQuotes ID (Tools > Options > Notifications). Once configured, the alerts fire automatically.





Per-Timeframe and Per-Symbol Guidance

The indicator is symbol and timeframe agnostic, but the default parameters are tuned for typical Forex H1 use. Here are recommendations for common configurations:

Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF) -- H1

Use defaults. Filter Mode = Balanced. Expect 3-8 signals per week per pair.

Forex Majors -- M15 (Intraday)

Drop Factor to 2.5, increase Filter Mode to Strict. Expect 1-3 signals per session per pair.

Forex Majors -- D1 (Swing)

Increase Factor to 4.0-5.0, drop HTF Multiplier to 2 (so HTF = W1). Expect 1-2 signals per month per pair.

Gold, Silver, Crude (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, WTI) -- H1 and H4

Use defaults but consider increasing Buffer Zone % to 0.05-0.10 because spreads are wider. Filter Mode Balanced is appropriate.

Indices (SPX, NAS, DAX) -- M15 and H1

Volume gate is more reliable on indices. Keep Gate: Volume above average = true . Defaults otherwise.

Equities (NVDA, TSLA, GOOG) -- D1

Increase Factor to 4.0, increase Lookback Period for Fib to 100. Filter Mode Strict for high-quality swing entries.

Crypto (BTC, ETH) -- H1 and H4

Crypto volatility is higher; increase Factor to 3.5-4.0. Filter Mode Balanced. The RSI extreme gate is more important on crypto because reversals happen at extremes more often.

Troubleshooting

No signals appearing

Lower the Filter Mode to Loose temporarily to verify that raw trend flips are firing. If you see flips but no alert, the gates are blocking them -- check the Confluence row in the dashboard for the live gate-pass count. If you do not see any trend flips at all, the chart may not have enough history; ensure at least 200 closed bars.

Dashboard text overlapping

The default Value Column width (270 px on Normal text size) accommodates the longest expected text including the TP1 | TP2 | TP3 row. If your symbol uses long price strings (e.g., crypto with many decimals), increase Dashboard Value Col Width to 320 or 360 px. Alternatively, drop Dashboard Text Size to Small to shrink the dashboard.

Dashboard not visible or off-screen

Verify Show Dashboard = true . If the chart window is too narrow, the dashboard may sit off-screen -- switch Dashboard Position to Top Left or Bottom Left, or reduce Dashboard X Offset to 8-20 px. If you have other indicators in the same corner, increase Dashboard Y Offset to push it below them.

TP/SL lines disappear after a few bars

This is expected behavior. The lines are drawn for the most recent signal only -- when a new signal fires, the old lines are deleted and the new ones drawn. To see all historical signals, look at the arrow markers (which are never deleted).

Alerts not firing after enabling them

Verify the master delivery toggles ( Alerts: Popup , Alerts: Sound , etc.) are set to true. For email, also confirm SMTP credentials in Tools > Options > Email. For push, confirm MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications. If popup/sound work but email/push do not, the issue is MetaTrader-side, not the indicator.

Avalanche of alerts on indicator attach

This was fixed in v1.0.0 via the auto-arming alert guard. If you experience this, confirm you are running the latest version downloaded from the MQL5 Market.

HTF gate appears stuck at "-"

The HTF SuperTrend needs at least 50 closed bars at the higher timeframe to initialize. If the higher timeframe has just been loaded into MetaTrader, give it a few minutes to populate, or switch to the HTF chart briefly to force MetaTrader to load the history.

Confluence row always shows 0/5 or WEAK

The current bar's market context is failing every gate. This is informational, not an error. Either the conditions are genuinely unfavorable (range market with low volume and counter-HTF) or your gates are configured too strictly for the symbol. Try disabling individual gates one at a time to see which one is blocking.

Download the indicator:

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

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