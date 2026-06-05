WaveTrend vs MACD vs Supertrend on Gold M15 - What Actually Held Up Live

Last year I had three M15 Gold setups running in parallel. Same chart, different momentum tools, all three looked fine in the tester.

Two of them were gone within two weeks on live. Not a blowup - just the slow kind of death where you keep thinking it'll turn around and it doesn't. Spread eating the edge on every entry. A few late fills during London open that turned a decent R:R into a coin flip. One CPI spike in late 2023 that hit all three setups in the same session and basically ended the experiment for two of them.

The third one survived. Not because it had cleaner signals. Because it was less wrong in the conditions that actually killed the other two.





That's the only honest framing I have for this comparison.

🌟 A few things upfront



I'm not publishing backtest curves here. Anyone who's spent enough time in the tester knows you can make any of these three look like a masterpiece with the right date range and enough parameter tuning. I've done it myself, multiple times, and paid for it live every time.

Test conditions: XAUUSD M15, 2022 - 2024. Spread fixed at 30 points - conservative for my broker most sessions, nowhere near reality during macro prints. No optimization between the three setups. Three months forward on demo, then limited live before deciding what to keep.

One more thing: VPS latency doesn't show up in backtests and it absolutely shows up in live Gold trading. I had a period where my server was degraded - not crashed, just slow - and signals were arriving 1 - 2 bars late consistently. On M15 Gold that's sometimes 15 - 20 points of move before you're even in the trade. The tester has never once simulated that. Keep that in mind when you see a beautiful equity curve.

🌟 WaveTrend



First time I ran WaveTrend seriously on Gold M15 I almost pulled it. It misses entries. Price moves, the crossover hasn't fired, you either chase or you sit there watching. Happened enough times in the first week that I was ready to write it off.

Then I started actually tracking the trades it didn't take.

A lot of those non-entries were the right call. Fake pushes during the London dead zone. Volume spikes that looked like momentum and reversed hard inside the same hour. The slow trigger was filtering noise I would have traded without hesitation on a faster tool. That realization changed how I looked at it.

What makes it workable on Gold M15 specifically is MTF confirmation. I use WaveTrend Clarity Pro - without the H1 confirmation layer I honestly wouldn't run it on this timeframe at all. Base WaveTrend alone felt too twitchy. H1 alignment cleaned up a significant chunk of the garbage signals. Rough estimate: 40% fewer bad entries when both frames agree. On Gold, that number matters.

The hard limit is news. When Gold moves 80 points in two minutes on a macro print, WaveTrend is working off pre-event bar data. The crossover either fires late into the tail end of a spike, or fires right as the initial move exhausts. I got stopped out on technically valid WaveTrend signals more times than I care to count because the context was a news event, not actual momentum. Session filter and news block are non-negotiable with this tool. Without them it's just a slower RSI.

🌟 MACD



Everyone has opinions on MACD. It lags. The histogram keeps updating until bar close so what you see mid-bar isn't the confirmed signal. On clean trend days you're entering 2 - 3 bars late. All known. All true.

Still my second confirmation layer. Here's why.

The setup I trust most from MACD on Gold M15 isn't crossovers - it's hidden bullish divergence during H1 pullbacks. Price makes a lower low on M15, MACD makes a higher low. That pattern tends to show up right after weak hands get shaken out, and the follow-through rate is meaningfully better than simple crossover signals. Not magic. Just a pattern that's held across different volatility regimes better than the alternatives.

MACD Ultimate MTF PRO changed how I use MACD specifically because of the multi-frame view - M15, H1, H4 on the same chart simultaneously. When all three are pointing the same direction the trade quality goes up. When they're mixed I usually skip it.

The execution problem is real though and I haven't fully solved it. MACD confirms on bar close. Last seconds of a 15-minute Gold candle, you submit the order, by the time it fills the price has moved. In live testing I was getting filled 12–15 points past bar close on roughly 30 - 40% of trades. Doesn't sound like much until you run the numbers across a month. Expectancy takes a hit.

This isn't purely a MACD problem - it's a bar-close confirmation problem on any fast instrument. But it's worth knowing before you commit to the setup.

🌟 Supertrend



Supertrend will show you some of the best backtest results you've ever seen on Gold M15.

That's also the problem.

It's ATR-based, which means its sensitivity responds to volatility conditions. Trending Gold session - London into New York overlap - Supertrend works well. Clean directional bias, reasonable entries, looks great. Then Gold goes sideways for a few days and the bands narrow and it starts flipping constantly.

I tracked one four-hour stretch during a slow Thursday session: 11 flips. Eleven direction changes in four hours. At any normal stop loss you're chopped out four or five times before the next real move develops.

I rebuilt Supertrend-based systems twice because of the optimization trap. Once in 2021, once in early 2023. Both times I tuned ATR period and multiplier until the backtest looked excellent on a specific date range. Both times the market shifted volatility regime and all that tuning became worthless inside a month. Expensive lesson the first time. Embarrassing lesson the second time.

If I had to remove one of these three completely from Gold M15 work, it'd be standalone Supertrend. Too regime-sensitive. Too easy to overfit. Useful as a hard filter - price on the wrong side of H1 Supertrend means no entries regardless of what anything else says - but as a signal generator it's caused me more damage than it's been worth.





🔍 The actual comparison

I'm not doing a table. Tables make this look like a product review and that's not the point.

WaveTrend: best noise filtering of the three, worst for catching the start of moves. The delay that frustrates you in trending conditions is the same thing that saves you in choppy ones. News events break it.

MACD: most information-dense once you add MTF structure. Divergence setups are the genuinely useful part. Bar close lag is a real cost in live execution that backtests don't show you.

Supertrend: cleanest visually, most dangerous in ranging conditions, easiest to overfit. Use it as a filter. Don't use it as a trigger.

None of them wins outright. Anyone who tells you otherwise hasn't traded Gold M15 live long enough to see a full volatility cycle.





📢 What actually kept the money

After all three tests, the indicator choice turned out to be the least important variable. What separated the surviving setup from the dead ones:

Session timing. London open tends to give direction. Asian session tends to chop and waste your stop losses. Restricting signals to higher-probability session windows improved results more than any parameter change I made across the entire test period. Simple and boring and it works.

Real spread/slippage math. If your edge per trade is 15 points and your broker costs you 10 - 12 between spread and slippage on fast moves, you don't have a system. Run those numbers before you run the backtest. The tester will not tell you this.

Sizing through regime shifts. Gold can trend clean for three weeks and then chop for two with no warning. All three of these tools will have extended losing periods when that happens. If your lot sizing assumes continuous edge you'll be wiped before conditions normalize.

🔥 What I'm running now

WaveTrend Clarity Pro on H1 for directional bias. MACD Ultimate MTF PRO on M15 for entry timing. Supertrend on M15 as a blocking filter - price on the wrong side means skip the signal, no exceptions.

Trade frequency dropped significantly. That was the goal.

I used to think more signals meant more opportunity. Mostly it just meant more exposure to bad conditions. Eight years of Gold trading, two rebuilt systems, a few accounts I'd rather not think about - the indicators are almost secondary at this point. The edge is in the filters, the position sizing, and knowing when the setup just isn't there.

Both tools mentioned are on MQL5 Market with demo versions available if you want to test before buying.

🎁 New to Gold Algo Lab?



Start with the Gold Algo Lab Tool Map - a practical guide that organizes our MT5 tools into 6 connected stages: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

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Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for serious XAUUSD traders, shaped by 8 years of developing and trading real systems to help traders identify clearer setups, manage risk with greater confidence and execute with more discipline.