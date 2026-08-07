Atlas Portfolio Setup Guide — One Chart, Five Markets: Getting the Symbols Right

Atlas runs five markets (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, BTC, ETH) from a single chart. Ninety percent of setup problems are symbol problems — this guide fixes them in advance, and explains which risk tier the 7.5-year numbers actually belong to.









Setup — symbols first

1) Open Market Watch and make sure all five symbols exist and are visible: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (with your broker's suffix if any, e.g. USDJPYm / BTCUSD.a).

2) If your broker uses suffixed names, set the symbol inputs so each leg points at the exact tradable symbol. A leg pointed at a non-existent symbol silently trades nothing — if one asset never trades, this is the first thing to check.

3) Attach to ONE chart (any of the five symbols; H1 is fine). The EA manages all five legs from that single attachment — do not attach it to five charts, or you will double up.

4) Crypto legs need your broker to actually offer BTCUSD/ETHUSD with reasonable margin; on brokers without crypto, the FX legs still run and the crypto legs simply stay flat.





Which numbers belong to which tier

The headline 7.5-year figure — +4,941% total (≈+68.8%/yr compounded), PF 1.48, 1,193 trades, max equity drawdown 19.7% on real ticks 2019-2026 — was measured at the STANDARD run mode. The four-tier table on the product page is a single year (2023) for like-for-like comparison: Defensive +42% / eqDD 9.2% up to Ultra, which reached roughly 49% drawdown that year. The default ships at Ultra; for everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety), and Standard if you want the profile the 7.5-year backtest actually describes.





What normal looks like

Five trend-following legs, hard stop on every trade, no martingale, no grid. The whole point is that the legs are nearly uncorrelated: some weeks the JPY legs carry, some weeks crypto does, and the blended drawdown stays lower than any single market's. Quiet legs are not broken legs.





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