Ethereum Trend Setup Guide — Why Ultra Equals Aggressive on This EA (and That's Fine)

Ethereum Trend has a quirk buyers should understand before touching the risk dial: its risk scaling hits a hard ceiling, so Ultra and Aggressive are the same thing. Here is the two-minute setup and what that ceiling means for you.









Setup

Attach to an ETHUSD H4 chart — or your broker's suffixed variant (ETHUSDm etc.); the EA trades the chart's symbol. Defaults are the published configuration; no set file exists or is needed. Hard stop on every trade, one position at a time, no martingale, no grid.





The ceiling, in plain words

Position size is risk-scaled but capped by a maximum-lot ceiling, and that ceiling is reached at roughly 2x risk. So the tiers measure (real ticks, ETHUSD H4 2019-2026, $10,000): Defensive +84% / PF 4.08 / eqDD 5.8%; Standard and Aggressive scale up proportionally; Ultra +223% / PF 3.98 / eqDD 14.0% — identical to Aggressive, because the cap is already binding. The shipping default is Ultra, which on this EA simply means Aggressive. Step down to Defensive if you want the 5.8%-drawdown profile; do not expect anything extra from Ultra.





What normal looks like

A medium-term trend follower wins on a minority of trades that run far. Expect losing streaks of small stopped-out entries during ranges — the win rate is low by design — and the occasional multi-week winner that pays for them. The news filter blocks entries around major events; quiet weeks are normal.





Do not touch

Channel, ATR and trailing parameters define the tested engine. Your inputs: Run-Mode, news/weekend filters, notifications. Check your broker's ETHUSD swap — H4 positions can be held across many days.





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