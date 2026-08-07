MOLA MOLA — Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading with Capital Governance

MOLA MOLA is a multi-timeframe Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Its operating philosophy is simple: SCAN → CONFIRM → EXECUTE → PROTECT CAPITAL Rather than relying on one indicator or one timeframe, MOLA MOLA evaluates market direction, structure, volatility, price location, signal quality, execution conditions and account-risk authority before allowing a new position. Multi-Timeframe Decision Structure The system uses a structured hierarchy: H4 → H1 → M15 → M5 Higher timeframes provide directional and structural context, while lower timeframes evaluate execution readiness. This means MOLA MOLA may remain in WAIT or SCANNING mode even when Gold is moving strongly. The system is designed to participate only when its strategy and risk requirements are aligned. One Position, One Controlled Lifecycle MOLA MOLA uses a strict one-position model. Maximum active position: 1 A new position cannot be opened while the previous MOLA MOLA position remains active. This helps prevent uncontrolled position stacking and keeps each trade lifecycle independently managed. Profit Lock 40/30 When price reaches approximately 40% of the confirmed Entry-to-TP path, MOLA MOLA can move Stop Loss once to approximately +30% of that path. This is a one-stage profit-protection mechanism rather than a continuously moving trailing stop. Partial Close 60/50 When approximately 60% of TP progress is reached, the EA can close 50% of the position if the broker supports an exact 50/50 volume split. The remaining position continues under active management. If the broker cannot represent the exact partial volume, the EA does not convert the operation into an unintended full close. Capital Governance MOLA MOLA does not evaluate entries only from the market side. It also evaluates whether the account should accept additional exposure. The internal operating regimes include: Growth Mode Normal operation below 10% Hard Drawdown. Defense Mode Begins around 10% Hard Drawdown with tighter open-risk authority. Survival Mode Begins around 15% Hard Drawdown and blocks additional trading risk. Capital Protection Begins around 20% Hard Drawdown and prioritizes preservation of remaining equity. The system also monitors Daily, Weekly and Monthly drawdown conditions. Suggested Operating Setup The official MOLA MOLA showcase configuration uses: Starting Balance: USD 1,500 Fixed Lot: 0.01 SL Profile: LONG 35 Symbol: XAUUSD Chart: M5 Maximum Active Position: 1 USD 500 should be viewed only as a higher-risk technical minimum for LONG 35 / 0.01 lot. The suggested starting balance is USD 1,500, while more conservative users may prefer larger capital. Allow New Entries MOLA MOLA includes a buyer-facing Allow New Entries control. When disabled, new positions are paused while existing positions continue to be managed. This means Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, Partial Close, protection and reporting can remain active without allowing fresh exposure. Titanium Ocean Dashboard MOLA MOLA includes two dashboard modes: BIG BANG — full operating cockpit COMPACT — reduced monitoring view The dashboard presents system status, market context, position management, account risk, drawdown conditions and Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly performance. Performance reporting separates: TRD — Trades TP — Take Profit SL — Stop Loss OT — Other Exit PC — Partial Close PL — Profit Lock Introductory Step Price The current introductory campaign is structured as follows: Buyers 1–10: USD 30 Buyers 11–20: USD 59 Buyers 21–30: USD 89 Buyers 31–40: USD 119 Buyer 41 onward: USD 199 The campaign count starts from the current MOLA MOLA launch campaign. Final Note MOLA MOLA is designed for traders who prefer structured market confirmation, controlled exposure and visible risk governance. It is not designed to force continuous trading. There may be periods with no new entries when market structure, execution quality or account-risk conditions are not suitable.