Bitcoin Nova Setup Guide — Configuring an Intentionally Dangerous EA Responsibly

Bitcoin Nova is our aggressive BTC compounder. It ships with RiskPercent = 10 — per trade. This guide is mostly about handling that honestly: what the risk dial really does, where the cliff is, and the habits that keep an aggressive EA survivable.









Setup

Attach to a BTCUSD H4 chart (use your broker's exact symbol, e.g. BTCUSDm). Defaults are the published configuration. Hard stop on every trade, no martingale, no grid — the aggression is purely position size and compounding, not hidden averaging.





Where the cliff is

In our testing, RiskPercent above 40 wiped the account (-99%). Even moderate settings produced drawdowns near 33%. The default 10 with MaxLot 50 is the published aggressive profile. If you want a calmer ride, LOWER RiskPercent (5 is a reasonable start) or use the Run-Mode presets (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive). Never raise it toward the cliff.





The one habit that matters: withdraw

An aggressive compounder grows the account — and the drawdowns grow with it. The professional way to run this class of EA is regular profit withdrawal: take money off the table on a schedule, so a future deep drawdown hits a smaller base. Use only money you can afford to lose entirely; this is not a conservative system and we say so on the product page.





What normal looks like

H4 trend following on the most liquid crypto: stretches of small losses in ranges, with the year's result made in a few strong trends. Zero-trade weeks in choppy markets are correct behaviour. Confirm your broker's BTCUSD swap and margin requirements — crypto margin varies widely between brokers, and a micro/cent account is the sane venue for small balances.





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