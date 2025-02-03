Trading With "Supply Demand EA ProBot": $1,954 Profit in 5 Minutes

Hello Traders,





Today, I used the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" to trade the Forex markets. The EA started the session by placing two trades. Within less than 5 minutes both of them ended in profit. The total profit was $1,954. In thevideo, I’ll show how the trades were placed, their timeframe and the pair that trades were placed.

Usually, I intervene in trades after they are placed, either adjusting them or managing exits manually. But today, I did not intervene at all—the EA handled everything on its own. The entries and exits were really fast, and both trades closed in profit quickly.

The Supply Demand EA ProBot identifies strong supply and demand zones and executes trades based on them. It runs automatically, and today’s results show how it can work without any manual adjustments.





If you’re interested in automated trading or want to see how this EA performs in real market conditions, watch the full video!









NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











