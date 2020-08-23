EURUSD DECODER MT4 - PERFORMANCE REPORT
Trading Systems

EURUSD DECODER MT4 - PERFORMANCE REPORT

23 August 2020, 07:12
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
0
270

EURUSD DECODER EA is a professional fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert. To select the optimal entry points, an adaptive price pattern analysis is used. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. Each position includes a stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by an advanced control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss. And allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.

 Check Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53583

Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do believe that future is always subject to uncertainty. 2) Sometimes a conflict of market can cause the balance curve to enter consolidated zone, Please get ready for it and wait for profit.










Advantages

  • Adaptive price movement analizer;
  • Dynamic offsets correction system;
  • Each trade protected by stop-loss;
  • Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;
  • High spread protection;
  • Time and day filters;
  • Flexible settings.

 

Parameters

  • Fixed Lot Size;  Input Fixed Lot Size.
  • Auto MM Lot Size;  Input True/False for Auto-MoneyManagement.
  • EURUSD SYMBOL;  Input EURUSD Symbol as per your broker
  • Allowed Spread;  Input Maximum Allowed spread
  • Magic_No.;  Input Unique magic number
  • Time and day filters;  Input required days and time to trade.

 

 

Recommendations

  • Minimum recommended deposit is $100.
  • Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.
  • Main symbol: EURUSD Timeframes: H1.
  • To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection.



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