EURUSD DECODER MT4 - PERFORMANCE REPORT

EURUSD DECODER EA is a professional fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert. To select the optimal entry points, an adaptive price pattern analysis is used. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. Each position includes a stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by an advanced control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss. And allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.

Check Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53583

Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do believe that future is always subject to uncertainty. 2) Sometimes a conflict of market can cause the balance curve to enter consolidated zone, Please get ready for it and wait for profit.





































Advantages

Adaptive price movement analizer;

Dynamic offsets correction system;

Each trade protected by stop-loss;

Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;

High spread protection;

Time and day filters;

Flexible settings.

Parameters

Fixed Lot Size; Input Fixed Lot Size.

Auto MM Lot Size; Input True/False for Auto-MoneyManagement.

EURUSD SYMBOL; Input EURUSD Symbol as per your broker

Allowed Spread; Input Maximum Allowed spread

Magic_No.; Input Unique magic number

Time and day filters; Input required days and time to trade.

Recommendations

Minimum recommended deposit is $100.

Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.

Main symbol: EURUSD Timeframes: H1.

To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection.







