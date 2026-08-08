From Fair Value Gap to a Complete Trade Plan

A Fair Value Gap can be useful for identifying an area where price moved with imbalance.

But identifying the gap is only the beginning.

The more important question is:

What turns that area into a complete trade plan?

A rectangle on the chart does not tell you everything you need to know.

Before considering a trade, you still need to understand the direction of the setup, whether the opportunity has actually confirmed, where the idea becomes invalid, and where the objective is located.

That is why I prefer to think of a Fair Value Gap as an area of interest first, rather than automatically treating it as an entry.

A complete setup needs more than an FVG

A useful trade plan should answer several questions clearly:

What direction is the setup favouring?

Has the entry actually confirmed?

Where is the trade invalidated?

Where is the target?

What does the risk-to-reward look like?

Without those answers, the trader is often left making decisions after entering the position instead of before.

That can lead to chasing price, moving stops without a clear reason, or entering simply because price touched an imbalance.

Area of interest vs confirmed entry

This distinction is especially important.

Price can trade into a Fair Value Gap without immediately producing a valid trade.

Sometimes price reacts quickly.

Sometimes it moves deeper into the area.

Sometimes the entire setup fails.

For that reason, an area of interest and a confirmed entry should not be treated as the same thing.

The purpose of confirmation is to provide additional evidence that the setup is developing in the expected direction before treating it as actionable.

That does not guarantee the trade will work.

It simply creates a more structured decision process.

Invalidation is just as important as the target

Many traders naturally focus on Take Profit.

But a target only makes sense if the trade also has a clearly defined point where the original idea is considered wrong.

That is the purpose of structural invalidation.

A complete trade plan should show both sides:

Potential objective

and

Defined risk

This allows the trader to evaluate the setup before taking the trade rather than focusing only on the possible reward.

Why visual trade planning matters

One of the reasons I developed LiquidityLabs FVG PRO was to bring this information together directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

When a qualified setup develops, the indicator is designed to present the important information in one place.

This includes:

Direction

Live Health

Setup Quality

Entry Signal

Confirmed Entry

Structural Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk-to-Reward

The objective is not to fill the chart with every internal calculation.

The objective is to make the final trade structure easier to understand.

A cleaner decision process

Instead of seeing an FVG and immediately asking:

“Should I enter?”

A more structured workflow is:

Where is the area of interest?

What direction is the setup developing?

Has confirmation occurred?

Where is invalidation?

Where is the objective?

Does the overall trade structure make sense?

That creates a much more complete way of looking at Fair Value Gap setups.

An FVG can be an important part of the setup.

But it should not necessarily be the entire setup.

That difference is the foundation behind LiquidityLabs FVG PRO.

If you would like to see the indicator:

LiquidityLabs FVG PRO

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189564

Trading involves risk. No indicator, setup score, target, or confirmation method can guarantee future results. LiquidityLabs FVG PRO is an analytical tool intended to assist trade analysis and planning.