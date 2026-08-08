MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — What's New in Version 1.70 & Version 1.80
Trading Systems

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — What's New in Version 1.70 & Version 1.80

8 August 2026, 05:33
Som Prakash Gehlot
Som Prakash Gehlot
0
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 MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — What's New in Version 1.70 & Version 1.80 — Article #26

This should serve as the official release notes and upgrade guide.

It should cover:

  • Introduction
  • Why these versions were released
  • New features in v1.70
  • New features in v1.80
  • Internal architectural improvements
  • Reliability improvements
  • Portfolio improvements
  • Money Management improvements
  • Capital Protection improvements
  • Trading behavior changes
  • Backward compatibility
  • Existing .set file compatibility
  • Upgrade recommendations
  • Summary

This article will be very valuable for both existing users and potential buyers.

After Article #26

Your Knowledge Base is essentially complete.

The following would be optional future articles, written only if new features are introduced or if users frequently ask about specific topics.

Article #27

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Examples:

  • Why no trade?
  • Why did the EA sleep?
  • Why did it close a trade?
  • Why was the lot reduced?
  • Why was a signal ignored?
  • Why didn't Pullback Re-Entry occur?
  • Why didn't Trend Birth trigger?

This could significantly reduce support requests.

Article #28

Understanding EA Journal Messages & Debug Output

Explain every journal message, for example:

  • Daily tracker initialized
  • New enabled session
  • Full Fresh Start
  • MASTER ACCOUNT PROFIT HIT
  • Daily Profit Hit
  • Daily Loss Hit
  • SESSION_END
  • PARTIAL STEP
  • Margin Filter
  • Free Margin Budget
  • Margin Level
  • Trend Birth
  • Hard Lock
  • Sleep Mode

Users often appreciate being able to interpret the EA's journal output.

Article #29

Broker Requirements & Recommended Trading Environment

Discuss:

  • ECN vs Standard accounts
  • Hedging accounts
  • VPS
  • Broker server time
  • GMT differences
  • Spread considerations
  • Execution quality
  • Symbol suffixes
  • Contract specifications

Article #30

Portfolio Optimization Guide

Explain:

  • Conservative portfolios
  • Balanced portfolios
  • Aggressive portfolios
  • Risk percentage selection
  • Capital allocation
  • Session combinations
  • BUY/SELL engine combinations
  • Portfolio scaling

This would complement your .set philosophy.

#Version180 #Version170 #EAUpdate #ReleaseNotes #PlatformUpgrade #FeatureUpdate #TradingInnovation #PortfolioEvolution #ExpertAdvisorUpdate #MSXAI



##Version180 #Version170 #EAUpdate #ReleaseNotes #PlatformUpgrade #FeatureUpdate