MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — What's New in Version 1.70 & Version 1.80

This should serve as the official release notes and upgrade guide.
It should cover:
- Introduction
- Why these versions were released
- New features in v1.70
- New features in v1.80
- Internal architectural improvements
- Reliability improvements
- Portfolio improvements
- Money Management improvements
- Capital Protection improvements
- Trading behavior changes
- Backward compatibility
- Existing .set file compatibility
- Upgrade recommendations
- Summary
This article will be very valuable for both existing users and potential buyers.
After Article #26
Your Knowledge Base is essentially complete.
The following would be optional future articles, written only if new features are introduced or if users frequently ask about specific topics.
Article #27
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Examples:
- Why no trade?
- Why did the EA sleep?
- Why did it close a trade?
- Why was the lot reduced?
- Why was a signal ignored?
- Why didn't Pullback Re-Entry occur?
- Why didn't Trend Birth trigger?
This could significantly reduce support requests.
Article #28
Understanding EA Journal Messages & Debug Output
Explain every journal message, for example:
- Daily tracker initialized
- New enabled session
- Full Fresh Start
- MASTER ACCOUNT PROFIT HIT
- Daily Profit Hit
- Daily Loss Hit
- SESSION_END
- PARTIAL STEP
- Margin Filter
- Free Margin Budget
- Margin Level
- Trend Birth
- Hard Lock
- Sleep Mode
Users often appreciate being able to interpret the EA's journal output.
Article #29
Broker Requirements & Recommended Trading Environment
Discuss:
- ECN vs Standard accounts
- Hedging accounts
- VPS
- Broker server time
- GMT differences
- Spread considerations
- Execution quality
- Symbol suffixes
- Contract specifications
Article #30
Portfolio Optimization Guide
Explain:
- Conservative portfolios
- Balanced portfolios
- Aggressive portfolios
- Risk percentage selection
- Capital allocation
- Session combinations
- BUY/SELL engine combinations
- Portfolio scaling
This would complement your .set philosophy.
#Version180 #Version170 #EAUpdate #ReleaseNotes #PlatformUpgrade #FeatureUpdate #TradingInnovation #PortfolioEvolution #ExpertAdvisorUpdate #MSXAI