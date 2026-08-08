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Article #26

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — What's New in Version 1.70 & Version 1.80

This should serve as the official release notes and upgrade guide.

It should cover:

Introduction

Why these versions were released

New features in v1.70

New features in v1.80

Internal architectural improvements

Reliability improvements

Portfolio improvements

Money Management improvements

Capital Protection improvements

Trading behavior changes

Backward compatibility

Existing .set file compatibility

Upgrade recommendations

Summary

This article will be very valuable for both existing users and potential buyers.

After Article #26

Your Knowledge Base is essentially complete.

The following would be optional future articles, written only if new features are introduced or if users frequently ask about specific topics.

Article #27

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Examples:

Why no trade?

Why did the EA sleep?

Why did it close a trade?

Why was the lot reduced?

Why was a signal ignored?

Why didn't Pullback Re-Entry occur?

Why didn't Trend Birth trigger?

This could significantly reduce support requests.

Article #28

Understanding EA Journal Messages & Debug Output

Explain every journal message, for example:

Daily tracker initialized

New enabled session

Full Fresh Start

MASTER ACCOUNT PROFIT HIT

Daily Profit Hit

Daily Loss Hit

SESSION_END

PARTIAL STEP

Margin Filter

Free Margin Budget

Margin Level

Trend Birth

Hard Lock

Sleep Mode

Users often appreciate being able to interpret the EA's journal output.

Article #29

Broker Requirements & Recommended Trading Environment

Discuss:

ECN vs Standard accounts

Hedging accounts

VPS

Broker server time

GMT differences

Spread considerations

Execution quality

Symbol suffixes

Contract specifications

Article #30

Portfolio Optimization Guide

Explain:

Conservative portfolios

Balanced portfolios

Aggressive portfolios

Risk percentage selection

Capital allocation

Session combinations

BUY/SELL engine combinations

Portfolio scaling

This would complement your .set philosophy.

#Version180 #Version170 #EAUpdate #ReleaseNotes #PlatformUpgrade #FeatureUpdate #TradingInnovation #PortfolioEvolution #ExpertAdvisorUpdate #MSXAI



