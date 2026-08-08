InstaForex gold contract explained

DEFINITELY NOT A SCAM EA

Why 0.01 Lot on InstaForex Is Not the Same as 0.01 Lot Everywhere

How to compare gold exposure correctly across brokers

Contract specifications determine the real exposure behind a lot number.

A recurring question appears whenever traders compare a public signal with a backtest from another broker: why does the lot size look different? Some observers see 0.01 lot on an InstaForex gold symbol, compare it with 0.01 lot elsewhere and conclude that the figures are inconsistent or that the broker is manipulating the contract.

The problem is usually not the arithmetic. The problem is that a lot is a broker-defined contract unit, not a universal quantity of gold.

Start with the contract specification

The live signal for Definitely Not a Scam EA uses the InstaForex symbol XAUUSD.ls. The MT5 specification supplied with the account identifies it as Gold spot (500 oz). It shows a contract size of 500, a tick size of 0.01, a tick value of $5 at 1.00 lot and a minimum trading volume of 0.01 lot.

These values are consistent with official InstaForex materials that distinguish a 500 oz XAU/USD contract from a 100 oz GOLD contract. The exact symbol suffix and account conditions can vary, so the terminal specification remains the decisive reference for the individual account.

The supplied MT5 specification defines XAUUSD.ls as a 500 oz gold contract.

Convert lots into ounces

Effective gold exposure is calculated as: trading volume in lots × contract size in ounces.

For the 500 oz XAUUSD.ls contract, 0.01 lot represents 5 ounces: 0.01 × 500 oz = 5 oz.

For a 100 oz gold contract, 0.05 lot also represents 5 ounces: 0.05 × 100 oz = 5 oz.

The two positions have different lot numbers but the same nominal gold exposure. That is why copying a lot number from one broker to another without conversion can create a fivefold sizing error.

Different lot numbers can represent the same number of ounces.

Convert exposure into money at risk

Ounces are only the first step. The final comparison should include tick value, entry price, stop-loss distance, spread, commission and slippage.

On the supplied XAUUSD.ls specification, a 0.01 price tick is worth $5 at 1.00 lot. At 0.01 lot, the same tick is therefore worth approximately $0.05. A $1.00 move contains 100 ticks, so the approximate profit or loss is $5 for 0.01 lot before trading costs.

The practical risk formula is: position tick value × number of ticks to the stop-loss, plus expected trading costs.

Does a 500 oz contract mean the broker is fraudulent?

No. Contract size alone is not evidence of fraud. CFD brokers can publish different symbol specifications, account types and contract multipliers. A specification that is clearly disclosed and applied consistently is a trading condition that must be converted correctly.

This does not mean that every concern about a broker should be ignored. Pricing quality, execution, slippage, withdrawals, regulation and contractual protections should be evaluated independently. The important point is that an unusual lot multiplier and broker misconduct are not the same claim.

Why the live signal and backtest should not be numerically identical

The fixed-lot reference tests were performed on IC Markets real ticks, while the public live account operates through InstaForex. The broker contract, spread, swap, commission, execution and position-sizing scale are not identical.

The live signal therefore serves as independent evidence of real-time operation. On overlapping dates, the principal trades should remain recognisable and broadly aligned in direction and timing because the same strategy logic is being used. Exact entry price, candle, lot number, profit figure and an occasional borderline fill can still differ because of broker execution and risk scaling.

A five-point checklist before comparing gold results

1. Open the MT5 symbol specification for the exact account and symbol suffix.

2. Record the contract size, tick size, tick value and minimum volume.

3. Convert the position from lots into ounces of gold.

4. Calculate the monetary loss at the actual stop-loss distance.

5. Include spread, commission, swap and expected slippage before comparing brokers.

Conclusion

The label 0.01 lot tells only part of the story. On the InstaForex XAUUSD.ls contract shown here, it represents 5 ounces of gold. On a 100 oz contract, the same 5-ounce exposure would be 0.05 lot.

Compare exposure, tick value and stop-loss risk. Once those variables are normalised, the apparent contradiction disappears and the live signal can be interpreted on a technically correct basis.

Sources and risk disclosure

Public live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385460

Official InstaForex gold contract description: https://www.instaforex.com/why_choose_us

Official InstaForex EU instrument specifications: https://www.instaforex.eu/downloads/legal_documentation_eu/specs_of_trading_instruments.pdf

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments involves the risk of losing capital. Contract conditions can change; always verify the current specification in the trading terminal.







