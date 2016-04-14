All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Scalping All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Scalping EURUSD: Let Us See How Price Will React at 162% Extension Level 14 April 2016, 09:31 AynGannRand 0 229 Now, we are waiting to see how EURUSD will react at 162% extension in order for us to determine the next move... Read Here #eurusd, technical analysis, fx, trade ideas, trade signal Source To add comments, please log in or register Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 42 0 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 TriZone Semafor Pro — Complete User Manual v1.0 Other 65 2 Gold Finally Broke the Range — And This Is the Tape a Breakout System Waits For Analytics & Forecasts 52 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 188 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 From Alert to Banked Profit: M1 Prime Scalper and Execution Lite on XAUUSD - July 31, 2026 Trading Strategies 110 0 2 VEXORA SERA Scalping 44 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 74 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 69 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 69 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 77 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 106 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 84 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 28 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 31 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 34 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 32 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 34 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 46 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 36 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 45 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 61 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB