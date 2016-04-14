EURUSD: Let Us See How Price Will React at 162% Extension Level
Scalping

EURUSD: Let Us See How Price Will React at 162% Extension Level

14 April 2016, 09:31
AynGannRand
AynGannRand
0
229
Now, we are waiting to see how EURUSD will react at 162% extension in order for us to determine the next move... Read Here
#eurusd, technical analysis, fx, trade ideas, trade signal