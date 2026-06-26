VJX Gold EA Update v2.15: Advanced Wave Filtering & Market Noise Reduction

I am excited to announce the release of VJX Gold EA version 2.15. This update focuses entirely on structural refinement and advanced market noise reduction to enhance long-term stability.





What’s New in v2.15:

1. Advanced Wave Filtering: Integrated a proprietary wave filtering algorithm to analyze price cycles. This prevents the EA from entering premature positions during corrective waves or market exhaustion zones.

2. High-Frequency Noise Reduction: Refined the core execution logic to ignore short-term, directionless spikes, ensuring trades are only aligned with confirmed momentum.

3. Enhanced Slippage & Infrastructure Controls: Optimized overall speed to protect capital during high-impact news events.





By filtering out market noise and focus-targeting reliable waves, version 2.15 significantly improves equity protection on Gold (XAUUSD).





📊 Discover VJX Gold EA on MQL5 Market:





Choose your platform version below to explore the live performance metrics, read features, and download the free demo version to test under real market conditions:





🔹 Download VJX Gold EA for MetaTrader 5 (MT5):





🔹 Download VJX Gold EA for MetaTrader 4 (MT4):





💡 Important Note: True consistency in the Gold (XAUUSD) market comes from robust infrastructure and real-time capital protection. Avoid high-risk gambling systems and experience the power of institutional-grade algorithmic trading today!