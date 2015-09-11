Weekly digest Sept 7-11: Final countdown till FOMC meeting and possible rate hike

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: FOMC meeting on September 16-17 to be the most anticipated event of the week. Below is the media coverage of what decisions analysts expect from officials.
- Bloomberg: FOMC Meeting, BOJ, GOP Debate, U.S. Open: Week Ahead Sept. 12-19
- Reuters: Fed to dominate week of central bank meetings
- Kitco News: Focus Turning To Next Week's FOMC Meeting
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed should hike soon; No more relying on central banks juicing markets higher - Analyst
- MQL5 Blogs: World Bank's chief economist: Fed rate hike will trigger 'panic and turmoil' in EM
- Kitco News: REPEAT: Fed Will Raise Rates Just To Lower Them Again - Keith Fitz-Gerald
- CNBC: No Fed interest rate hike until 2017: Sri-Kumar
- Fortune: Fed may postpone September interest rate hike
- MQL5 Blogs: September rate hike isn't off the table - Analysts
- FXStreet: US: All eyes on data, before Fed next week – TDS
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- MQL5 Blogs: Will China lead the world to another recession? Citigroup responds
- MQL5 Blogs: Worries over China economy exaggerated, stock market plunge not an indicator - ADB chief economist
- Deutsche Welle: China's economic transition 'painful and treacherous'
- New York Times: China’s Response to Stock Plunge Rattles Traders
- Bloomberg: Euro Area Toughens Up as China Deals Blow to Global Fortunes
- Bloomberg: Russia Holds Rates First Time This Year After Ruble Plunge
- New York Times: How to Save the Thai Economy
- MQL5 Blogs: Singapore General Election: dissatisfaction with internal policy, stagnant economy will challenge PM's positions
- MarketWatch: Brazil may get worse before it gets better
- Bloomberg: Greece, the World's Best Investment. No Joke.
- Deutsche Welle: Varoufakis speaks out. Conflict Zone with Tim Sebastian
- New York Times: Yanis Varoufakis: How Europe Crushed Greece
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: BTMU Forecasts for GBP/USD - ranging for the next half a year
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/USD by Morgan Stanley: where to sell
- Pound Sterling Live: The British Pound Could Struggle Over Coming Weeks
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Dollar: GBPUSD is Bearish Longer-Term
- New York Times: Strong Pound Might Not Have Lasting Effect on Inflation-BoE's Forbes
- MQL5 Blogs: Morgan Stanley: 'We remain generally bullish USD'
- MQL5 Blogs: Which commodity currency is the weakest to date? Capital Economics knows
- MQL5 Blogs: Aussie's road to abyss - Chart
- Pound Sterling Live: New Zealand Dollar: TD Warn of December Rate Cut
- MQL5 Blogs: Cryptocurrency Event: Consensus 2015 to be held on 10 September 2015 in New York
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB QE fails to improve sentiment toward equities - Chart
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Award-winning technical analyst: Gold will drop below $900 and further
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: The key factor for gold is oil movement - Video
- Kitco News: Why Is Silver Bubba's Preferred Trade As Gold Hits 4-Week Low?
- MarketWatch: Oil could sink to $20 a barrel, warns Goldman
- CNBC: Goldman: This may push oil to $20
- MarketWatch: Non-OPEC oil supply to sink: IEA
- Bloomberg: Why Vladimir Putin Won’t Help OPEC Cut Oil Production
- MQL5 Blogs: Indonesia is set to resume full membership of OPEC in December
- Bloomberg: Why Oil-Producing Countries Keep on Pumping
Stock market news
- Bloomberg: Charting the Markets: Global Stocks Set for Weekly Gain
- Reuters: Japan index: Bonus bounty lifts sluggish economy
- MarketWatch: Don’t blame this strategy for stock volatility
- MQL5 Blogs: Hedge fund investor: Apple stock cheap at current price
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple shares drop 2% as new products fail to impress
- Forbes: Three Stocks Still On Sale
- MQL5 Blogs: Citi Research: Market sentiment broke into 'panic' territory; Brace for jittery September
- MarketWatch: Don’t believe the hype over Wall Street crackdown
- MQL5 Blogs: The chart that warns you not to buy, signals it may be high time to sell - Analysis
- MarketWatch: Hedge-fund notable:
Take some money out of stocks
- MarketWatch: Old timers of note say buy stocks now: Hulbert
Company news
- Reuters: Yahoo headaches stretch beyond Alibaba
- MarketWatch: Apple bets on tablets beating PCs in workplace
- Bloomberg: Does Apple’s Pencil Mean the Stylus Is Back? Nope. It Never Left
- CNBC: Check out how Samsung, Sony trolled the Apple launch
- CNBC: Why Amazon’s courting start-ups around the world
- Bloomberg: Japan's IPO of the Century
- Forbes: Visa, Citi And Nasdaq Invest $30M In Blockchain Startup Chain.com
- New York Times: How Europe Is Going After Google, Amazon and Other U.S. Tech Giants
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ: The 1 Hour Trade: Make Money With One Simple Strategy
- MQL5 Blogs: Ominous "death cross" technical pattern can signal rallies - Bloomberg strategist
- MarketWatch: An investing lesson from the 9/11 tragedy
- MQL5 Blogs: Bloomberg billionaire gauge: Queen Elizabeth II is a relative pauper
- MQL5 Blogs: Pew Research: Eight key points about the U.S. labor market
- Forbes: Stanford Heads 2015 List of America's Best Business Schools
- Forbes: 3 Trends In Mobile Payments You Need to Know About