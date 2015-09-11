Weekly digest Sept 7-11: Final countdown till FOMC meeting and possible rate hike

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: FOMC meeting on September 16-17 to be the most anticipated event of the week. Below is the media coverage of what decisions analysts expect from officials.



What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events



Currency market news:



Commodity market news



Stock market news



Company news



Self-development for traders

