Weekly digest Sept 7-11: Final countdown till FOMC meeting and possible rate hike
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Sept 7-11: Final countdown till FOMC meeting and possible rate hike

11 September 2015, 14:07
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: FOMC meeting on September 16-17 to be the most anticipated event of the week. Below is the media coverage of what decisions analysts expect from officials.

What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events

Currency market news:

Commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#interest rates, Fed, Janet Yellen, weekly digest, FOMC