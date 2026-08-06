Analysis of margin levels for August 6, 2026 #NQ100

#NQ100: BUY 29364.4-29673.9, TP1-29951.3, TP2-30963.1.

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Long-term trend: bearish. The highest concentration of volumes in the current contract is located within the 29450.0–29700.0 range. Investment activity in #NQ100 is currently taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.





Medium-term trend: bullish. The highest concentration of medium-term volumes is located within the 27660.0–27760.0 and 29710.0–29810.0 ranges. Investment activity in #NQ100 is currently taking place within this range, indicating temporary uncertainty.

From the perspective of margin requirements, the favorable buying area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones constructed from the high of 05.08.2026.

The upper boundary of the 1/4 zone is 29673.9.

The upper boundary of the 1/2 zone is 29364.4.

Intraday target: a retest of the 05.08.2026 high at 29951.3.

Medium-term target: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 30963.1.





Investment recommendation: buy from the favorable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Buy: 29364.4-29673.9, Take Profit 1-29951.3, Take Profit 2-30963.1.



