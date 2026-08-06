Gold Viper Setup Guide — Why You Should Never Raise the Risk on This One

Gold Viper is the one EA in our lineup where pushing risk up makes you LESS money. This guide covers the two-minute setup and the one rule that matters: the default is already the peak.









Setup

Attach to a XAUUSD (gold) M30 chart and allow algo trading. Every published number was measured on the shipping binary with default inputs — there is no set file to load. The EA trades volatility-regime breakouts with a same-size recovery grid and a group stop.





The one rule: do not step up

On most of our EAs, risk tiers scale return and drawdown together. Gold Viper is different: the 22.5-year real-tick backtest (XAUUSD M30, 2004-2026, $10,000, compounding) shows return PEAKS at the Standard tier and degrades beyond it — Aggressive measured strictly worse, with relative equity drawdown reaching 92.1%. That is why the shipping default is the Standard-level peak. The only sensible move from the default is DOWN: choose Defensive (+795%, PF 1.32, eqDD 42.5% over 22.5 years) if you want a calmer ride. There is no reason to ever select Aggressive.





What to expect in live trading

This is a regime engine: it waits for volatility conditions and can sit flat for days — during big-event weeks (FOMC, CPI) the built-in news filter also blocks new entries. Zero-trade stretches are the system working. Because it uses a recovery grid, extended ranges can produce consecutive group-SL hits; even at the Standard peak the 22.5-year relative equity drawdown is 56.4%. Size your account accordingly and start on demo.





Inputs you may touch

- Run-Mode: Standard (default, the peak) or Defensive. Nothing else.

- Session/weekday filter, news filter, weekend-close, notifications: operational preferences, safe to adjust.

Everything else defines the tested strategy. Changing entry or grid parameters puts you outside every published number.





Support

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