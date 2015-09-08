Cryptocurrency Event: Consensus 2015 to be held on 10 September 2015 in New York

Consensus 2015 to be held on 10 September 2015 in New York from 08:30 to 18:00 (EDT) at the TimesCenter, 242 West 41st Street, New York, NY 10036. Digital currencies and blockchain technology will be across multiple and diverse sectors where the experts will debate and discuss at the event.

The discussion will be around real-world problems and the solutions that cutting-edge digital currencies and blockchain tech might offer. PayPal, Wells Fargo, the US Department of Justice and leading technologists and investors were among the buyers of the first batch of tickets.

Leading Speakers at the Event: Wences Casares, Kathryn Haun, Jerry Brito, Kosta Peric and many others.Wences Casares started Bitcoin wallet and storage Xapo and known for his unconditional support for the digital currency.Kathryn Haun, US Department of Justice is going to be the lead speaker. Given her experience as an Assistant US Attorney and Digital Currency Crimes Coordinator, Northern District of California, she comes with a lot of insight.