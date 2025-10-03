Private Payroll Losses and US Shutdown Fuel Market Volatility

The US economy delivered a dual shock this week. Private payroll data surprised to the downside, showing fresh signs of weakness in the labor market, while renewed risks of a government shutdown increased political uncertainty.









Markets reacted sharply:

The Dollar swung as traders reassessed Fed expectations.

Gold held firm as safe-haven demand grew.

Equities turned volatile, reflecting both economic and political risks.

This mix of weak data and political noise complicates the outlook. For traders, the focus now shifts to upcoming Fed communication and how markets will balance between policy support and fiscal disruption.

👉 My latest analysis on FXStreet:

https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/private-payroll-losses-and-us-shutdown-fuel-market-volatility-202510030348

Shared via Global Markets Pulse.





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