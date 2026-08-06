Aureus Gold (XAUUSD M30): Free Set Files for Each Risk Tier — and Why There Is Nothing Above Aggressive

Three ready-to-load set files for Aureus Gold — Defensive, Standard and Aggressive — with 22.5 years of measured numbers behind each tier, and a frank note about where this EA's risk ceiling is.









Aureus Gold is a momentum-breakout system for XAUUSD on M30. It trades only when gold is genuinely moving: a fast/slow ATR ratio of at least 1.2 plus a clear EMA50/200 trend distance must both confirm a volatility-expansion regime before any entry is considered. The entry itself is a closed-bar breakout of the 48-bar channel extended by an ATR margin, in the trend direction, long or short. There is no fixed take-profit — a tight group-trailing exit (activate at 3.0 ATR of profit, trail by 0.35 ATR) rides the move — while a hard ATR group stop-loss caps the whole basket. Adverse moves may add up to 3 same-size recovery entries: no martingale, no lot doubling, and the group stop always bounds the total risk.





The inputs that matter

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra. Same signal on every tier; only sizing risk scales. This is what the set files change.

- RiskPercent (default 3.0): what one group stop-loss costs, as a percent of balance, before the RunMode multiplier. Sizing is volatility-normalized, so a stop-out costs the same fraction in calm and wild gold alike.

- MinVolRatio (default 1.2): the volatility-regime gate. Lowering it lets the EA trade quiet markets — our sensitivity tests say do not lower it.

- EntryLookback / EntryATR_Multi (48 / 0.6): channel length and required breakout margin. Together they define how decisive a move must be.

- GroupSL_ATR (1.5) and TrailActivateATR / TrailDistATR (3.0 / 0.35): the exit geometry — a tight stop against the entry, a trailing exit once the trade is well in profit.

- MaxGridCount (3): the recovery-grid cap. Every added order is the same lot size.





The three set files

All three change only RunMode; everything else is the shipped v2.30 default. Published figures are from the product's real-tick backtest (XAUUSD M30, 22.5 years 2004-2026, $10,000, MT5 strategy tester):

- AUREUS_GOLD_Defensive.set — risk x0.5. Backtest: +370% / profit factor 1.32 / max equity drawdown 17.5%. Capital-preservation profile.

- AUREUS_GOLD_Standard.set — baseline (3% per group stop). Backtest: +1,766% / PF 1.41 / max equity DD 27.6% (relative 61%). The original balanced profile.

- AUREUS_GOLD_Aggressive.set — risk x2. Backtest: +5,744% / PF 1.34 / max equity DD 40.1%, relative equity drawdown around 89%. This is the EA's measured risk ceiling: beyond roughly 2x risk the relative drawdown exceeds 90%, which is blow-up territory, so no higher tier exists — the Ultra default is deliberately identical to Aggressive.

In other words: unlike our other EAs, there is nothing above Aggressive here. The set files exist so you can start at Standard or Defensive and only move up once you have seen the drawdown character on your own account.





Download

The files are written for the MT5 build; MT4 users can copy the same values into the input dialog by hand.





How to load a set file

In the strategy tester: press Ctrl+R in MT5, select the EA, symbol XAUUSD (or your broker's gold symbol — the EA uses the chart symbol), timeframe M30, then in the "Inputs" tab right-click, choose "Load" and select the .set file. Use real-tick data to reproduce the published numbers.

On a chart: drag the EA onto a gold M30 chart, open the "Inputs" tab, click "Load", pick the file and confirm. The on-chart dashboard shows the active run mode and current drawdown.





Honest notes before you test

A 22.5-year backtest sounds reassuring, but be aware of how the profit is distributed: roughly half of the tested years were flat or negative — concentrated in the trendless gold market of 2004-2012 — and the gains cluster in the trending years from 2013 onward, especially 2024. Breakout systems earn in expansion regimes and bleed slowly in dead ones; multi-year flat stretches are part of the deal, not a malfunction. If you need steady monthly income, this is the wrong tool.





All backtest figures above are historical simulations, not a live track record, and not a promise of future results. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.





If the set files are useful, a review on the product page helps us more than anything else.

Our measured backtest data for every EA (profit factor, equity drawdown, trade count, year-by-year results) is published at fxea365.com/ea/ranking

All of our products and free tools are listed on our seller profile: mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller