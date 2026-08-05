What Waiting From Today Actually Costs

By Day Five, The Weekly Gap Has A Real Weight To It.

Same $10-a-day rule as every day so far, applied to a bigger number now. Today is $70. A week from today, that's $140. Two weeks out, $210. None of that is a projection, it's the schedule the month has run on exactly since day one.

Five days of data so far, and every single one landed exactly where the schedule said it would. There's no reason day six or day seven look any different.

The Gap Keeps Getting Heavier

A week of waiting cost $70 back on day one, taking the price from $30 to $100 territory. That same week of waiting now moves the price from $70 to $140, a bigger jump in absolute terms even though the daily rate hasn't changed at all. The later you check, the more a week of hesitation actually weighs.

Today's Number

$70. Tomorrow it's $80.

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Same $10 a day since it started, just landing on a bigger number every time you check.