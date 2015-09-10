Will China lead the world to another recession? Citigroup responds

If the global economy slips into a moderately deep recession next year, it will most likely be dragged down by shrinking growth in major emerging markets - especially a recession in China, says Willem Buiter, chief economist at Citigroup.

Buiter, who is also a former member of the Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee, said in a note that the bank believes there is a high and rising likelihood of a Chinese, emerging market and global recession scenario playing out.



Worries over a steep slowdown in China's economy - the second largest in the world after the U.S. - has rolled over global markets in recent months.

Deepening those concerns, data issued on Tuesday signaled the country's dollar-denominated exports dropped by 5.5 percent in August from a year earlier, while imports plunged almost 14 percent.

Although, a global recession is not yet reflected in Citi's benchmark forecasts for global or Chinese growth in 2016, Citi's global economics team has supported this view.

