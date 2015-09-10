Apple shares drop 2% as new products fail to impress

After hitting session highs, shares of Apple dropped nearly 2 percent Wednesday as the technology giant unveiled new iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watch features and an unexpected device, the Pencil.

The fall came despite hype over new iPhones which will be faster and more powerful. Some analysts were wondering if Apple could keep customers upgrading mobile phones - its best-selling products while focusing on future innovative products.



Historically, the firm's shares have risen before autumn events at which Apple was expected to demonstrate flashy technology, only to fall afterwards - a phenomenon called "antici-pointment".



Wednesday's movements were no different, with the stock rising after the debuts of a new Apple Watch collection and iPad Pro earlier in the afternoon, then falling as executives discussed the Apple Pencil, TV, and iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

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Apple's flagship device, will be 70 percent faster at CPU tasks and 90 percent quicker at graphics compared to the current model, Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, said at the San Francisco event Wednesday.

