GOLD ONLY WIN World : How This GOLD Grid EA Survived FOMC Volatility





1. What happened on the latest FOMC spike





During the recent FOMC event, GOLD made a very sharp move.

Many grid EAs either kept averaging into the spike or hit their maximum drawdown.





The result for that night was a clean series of buys in the up-move and a smooth basket closure near the top, without any panicked over-averaging. The equity curve looked like a staircase up instead of a roller-coaster.





This post is just a short log of that forward test and an introduction to the logic behind the EA.





--------------------------------------------------

2. Concept: controlled GOLD grid, not a “lot explosion” martingale





GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition is a long-only grid EA for XAUUSD on M15.

The idea is simple:





• Buy the dips in an uptrend using a dynamic grid

• Close all positions together when the basket reaches a money-based target

• Keep risk under control with strict caps on the number of grid steps and the total lot size





Yes, there is martingale-style averaging, but it is very limited:





• The grid distance expands with volatility (ATR-based), so the EA does not stack orders every few cents in a fast market

• Later tiers require larger distance and additional conditions, so “suicidal” averaging is avoided

• There is a hard ceiling on both MaxGridSteps and MaxTotalLot, so the lot size cannot grow without limit.





Most of the profit still comes from the first breakout entry.

The extra grid positions are there to rescue a choppy pullback, not to gamble blindly against the trend.





--------------------------------------------------

3. Why I limit trading to 00:00–15:00





One key change I made for this FOMC test was to restrict new entries to 00:00–15:00 (server time).





Reasons:





• Avoid the wildest part of the US session and late-night spread widening

• Focus on the Asian + early European session where GOLD often trends more cleanly

• Reduce the chance of the grid being fully open right into the FOMC candle





The EA can continue managing and closing existing baskets outside this window, but it will not open new trades once the time filter is off.





--------------------------------------------------

4. Drop & volatility shield – saying “no” when the market is crazy





On top of the time filter, the EA uses an internal drop & volatility shield:





• Detects sudden large down-moves on a higher timeframe

• Monitors ATR on M1 to see when volatility is abnormally high

• Watches the spread and pauses entries when conditions are bad





When the shield is in COOL or RECOV state, the logic becomes much more conservative, especially for later martingale steps. In short, the EA is not ashamed to stay on the sidelines when GOLD is in “chaos mode”.





This shield logic also exists as a separate indicator for monitoring market conditions, but in GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition it is fully integrated into the entry and grid logic.





--------------------------------------------------

5. Risk management first





Some important points if you try this EA:





• It is designed for survival first, profit second

• Always choose your InitialLot, MaxGridSteps, and MaxTotalLot according to your account size and risk tolerance

• Start on demo, watch a few weeks of behaviour, and only then consider going live

• Grid trading on GOLD can still lead to large drawdowns or even full loss of capital – there is no guarantee of profit





My personal forward tests (including the FOMC night shown in the screenshots) are there to show behaviour, not to promise any specific result.





--------------------------------------------------

6. How to try GOLD ONLY WIN World





If you like GOLD and controlled grid logic, you can find GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition (MT4) on the MQL5 Market under my seller name “takoyaki”.





• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M15

• Direction: Long only

• Trading style: dynamic grid with money-based basket TP, ATR-adjusted spacing, drop/volatility shield, and hard risk caps





Attach it to an XAUUSD M15 chart, set your risk parameters, and let it run on a demo first.





If you have any questions about parameters or risk profiles, feel free to contact me via MQL5 messages.











