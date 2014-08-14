Free to Download - Market Condition Trading Systems
Trading Strategies

Free to Download - Market Condition Trading Systems

14 August 2014, 07:12
EmmeMe
EmmeMe
0
578

There are some systems by manual trading and EAs which can be used on every day basis:

  • to evaluate the market condition on any timeframe
  • to trade manually for profit
  • to trade by EAs.


Go to the links to download:

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
  • AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
  • Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================  

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

================================ 

MaksiGen trading system 

================================ 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

================================

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

================================

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.


================================  

MTF systems 

================================

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.


================================

Ichimoku

#market condition, maksigen, AbsoluteStrength, 3 Stoch MaFibo trading system