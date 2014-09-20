Way to Fundamentals: All about GBP/USD
Currency

Way to Fundamentals: All about GBP/USD

20 September 2014, 03:11
Volya
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GBP/USD

The GBP/USD, also called the cable, is by far the most volatile pair of all the majors.

The volatile pair trades most actively from London open until lunchtime in the UK (around 4:30 AM EST) and then during early US trading session (7AM to 10 AM EST). It can often travel 150-200 pips a day.
  • Average daily range: 156 pips
  • Most volatile major; can make huge moves in a single day
  • Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy frames
What moves GBP/USD?
  • Shifts in monetary outlook for the GBP
  • UK housing market
  • US economic data

Fundamentals to Watch

  • FOMC Rate Decisions
  • US Non Farm Payrolls
  • U.S. Current Account
  • US Trade Balance
  • US TIC Data (Treasury Inflow Capital)
  • US Retail Sales
  • FOMC Minutes
  • Bank of England Meeting
  • UK Housing Prices
  • UK Unemployment
  • UK Retail Sales
  • UK Inflation
#fundamental analysis, rate decision, FOMC, Non Farm Payrolls