Way to Fundamentals: All about GBP/USD

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GBP/USD
The GBP/USD, also called the cable, is by far the most volatile pair of all the majors.The volatile pair trades most actively from London open until lunchtime in the UK (around 4:30 AM EST) and then during early US trading session (7AM to 10 AM EST). It can often travel 150-200 pips a day.
- Average daily range: 156 pips
- Most volatile major; can make huge moves in a single day
- Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy frames
- Shifts in monetary outlook for the GBP
- UK housing market
- US economic data
Fundamentals to Watch
- FOMC Rate Decisions
- US Non Farm Payrolls
- U.S. Current Account
- US Trade Balance
- US TIC Data (Treasury Inflow Capital)
- US Retail Sales
- FOMC Minutes
- Bank of England Meeting
- UK Housing Prices
- UK Unemployment
- UK Retail Sales
- UK Inflation