Way to Fundamentals: All about GBP/USD

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD, also called the cable, is by far the most volatile pair of all the majors.

Average daily range: 156 pips

Most volatile major; can make huge moves in a single day

Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy frames

Shifts in monetary outlook for the GBP

UK housing market

US economic data



The volatile pair trades most actively from London open until lunchtime in the UK (around 4:30 AM EST) and then during early US trading session (7AM to 10 AM EST). It can often travel 150-200 pips a day.

Fundamentals to Watch