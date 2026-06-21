Aletheia Becomes Tefkir: Public Testing for v4 Is Now Open

Tefkir v4 Public Test Phase Is Now Open

We are officially opening the public test phase for Tefkir v4.

Tefkir is our event-driven trading system built to turn real-world news and market events into structured, fundamentally grounded trade decisions.

Instead of relying only on technical signals, Tefkir follows the reasoning chain behind an event, evaluates its potential market impact, and then translates that analysis into trade setups executed through the Tefkir EA.

This public test phase is the final major step before the planned market launch, which we intend to move toward soon after the test phase concludes.

Aletheia Is Now Tefkir

Some of you may know this project under its previous name: Aletheia.

We have now rebranded from Aletheia to Tefkir.

The name has changed, but the system, the mission, and the core idea remain the same.

Tefkir is still built around the same principle: automated event-driven trading, grounded in reasoning rather than blind signal-following.

This is not a different system replacing Aletheia. It is the same project, with a stronger identity and a name that better reflects how the system is designed to think, reason, and act on market information.

What Tefkir Is Built To Do

Tefkir monitors real-world events and processes them through a multi-step reasoning pipeline.

The goal is to move from raw information to structured trading decisions by analyzing:

what happened,

which companies, sectors, or regions may be affected,

whether the event is meaningful enough to trade,

what evidence supports the trade idea,

which instrument is most relevant,

and whether the final setup is strong enough to be executed.

The system is designed to bring more structure, discipline, and transparency to event-driven trading.

Rather than treating the market as a collection of random price movements, Tefkir focuses on the causes behind those movements.

Latest Internal Test Results

Before opening Tefkir v4 to the public, we ran one final internal testing round on a new demo account.

This test came shortly after an important update to the system.

While the testing window was short — roughly one week — the results gave us a clear early indication that the update had improved the agent’s decision-making and that Tefkir was ready to move into its final public test phase.

The purpose of this internal round was not to claim long-term performance. It was to validate the latest version of the system under live market conditions before inviting public testers in.

The account started with a balance of €50,000 and reached €51,503.23, producing a total net result of +€1,402.16 and a gain of 3.01%.

During this period, Tefkir executed 24 trades, all through the trading robot.

Key results from the report:

Gain: 3.01%

Net result: +€1,402.16

Final balance: €51,503.23

Trades executed by the robot: 24

Win rate: 79.17%

Profit factor: 2.91

Recovery factor: 3.96

Maximum drawdown: 0.743%

Best trade: +€510.39

Worst trade: -€265.07

Maximum consecutive wins: 14

Maximum consecutive losses: 2

The results were encouraging enough for us to take the next step: opening Tefkir v4 to public testing.

A full trade report from this latest internal test is attached to this post.

Public Test Phase: Try the Tefkir EA for Free

During the public test phase, users can try the Tefkir EA for free.

This is an opportunity to test the system, observe how it trades, and follow how its event-driven logic translates into real market decisions.

We are especially interested in feedback from traders who want to understand not only the final trade, but also the reasoning behind it.

The public test phase will help us observe the system across more users, more accounts, and more market conditions before the official launch.

View the Agent Reasoning in the Webapp

Alongside the EA, users can also access the Tefkir webapp.

By creating an account on the webapp, you can follow the agent feed and view the reasoning behind the system’s decisions.

This allows you to see more than just trade entries and exits.

You can follow:

the events being analyzed,

the branches generated from those events,

the market reasoning behind each idea,

and the logic that leads to potential trade setups.

Transparency is an important part of what we are building with Tefkir.

The goal is not only to automate trading, but to make the reasoning behind the automation visible.

How To Join the Test Phase

To participate in the public test phase:

Join our Discord. Grab the tester role. Head to the public test phase section. Follow the instructions to access the Tefkir EA. Create an account on the webapp to view the agent feed and reasoning.

Discord: https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF

Webapp: https://twinpeaksalgo.com/

What Comes Next

The public test phase is the final major step before the planned market launch of Tefkir.

Our goal is to use this phase to gather feedback, monitor real-world performance, improve the user experience, and make sure the system is ready for a wider release.

Thank you to everyone who has followed the project from Aletheia to Tefkir.

We are proud of what the system has become, and we are excited to let more traders test it for themselves.

Risk Notice

The results shown in this post come from a demo account and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

The public test phase is designed to evaluate Tefkir across broader conditions before the official market launch.