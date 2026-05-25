Free Live Global Economic News Television

For anyone looking for a free and reliable source of live global economic news, I generally have Bloomberg Live running on YouTube "in the background" during the trading week. As the video is included in some cable TV packages, they also refer to it as "Bloomberg TV."

The most popular trading platform among professional traders, in New York at least, is Bloomberg Terminal (it costs 5 to 6 digits of USD per month, so don't get too excited). The point is that Bloomberg has a vested interest in broadcasting accurate and timely information, so I find it to be reliable.

I should note that I'm not really an intentional news trader. I mainly rely on Bloomberg TV to notify me of black swan events in real time. Having said that, my favorite feature of the broadcast is the news ticker that continuously scrolls along the bottom of the screen.

No news agency can run a full story on every event, so it makes sense to have that text-only ticker tape down below─especially when we consider the length of time required to get a full story out. I'm occasionally amazed at some of the things that slowly tick by without being verbally mentioned.

The New York, London, and Tokyo markets and sessions are fully covered with other adjacent markets covered as well. Every 19 minutes during the New York session (and likely the others as well), various market "numbers" are broadcast for stocks, FX, treasuries, gold, etc.

On the weekends, the broadcast is basically limited to documentaries.

Happy trading! 🙂