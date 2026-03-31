How a Beginner Can Learn to Trade on the Exchange — A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

Exchange trading is not just a way to earn money, but a whole science that requires knowledge, discipline and constant self-development. For a beginner, this path may seem difficult and confusing, but with the right approach and consistent learning, everyone can master the basics of exchange trading and even achieve a stable income.

In this article, we will analyze in detail how to learn to trade on the exchange from scratch. We will go through all the stages: from choosing a broker and opening an account to developing your own trading strategy and risk management. You will learn what tools are available to a novice trader, how to analyze the market, what psychological traps lie in wait along the way and how to avoid them.

Chapter 1. Basics: what is an exchange and how it works

1.1. What is an exchange?

An exchange is an organized platform where sellers and buyers of various financial instruments meet: stocks, bonds, currencies, futures, options, etc. The main task of the exchange is to ensure transparency, liquidity and security of transactions.

1.2. Main market participants

Investors — buy assets for a long term (from a year or more).

— buy assets for a long term (from a year or more). Traders — make transactions more often, sometimes several times a day (scalping, day trading).

— make transactions more often, sometimes several times a day (scalping, day trading). Brokers — intermediaries between an individual and the exchange.

— intermediaries between an individual and the exchange. Market makers — large participants maintaining liquidity.

— large participants maintaining liquidity. Regulators — government bodies controlling the operation of the exchange and brokers.

1.3. Types of markets

Stock market — trading stocks and bonds.

— trading stocks and bonds. Currency market (Forex) — currency exchange.

— currency exchange. Derivatives market — futures and options.

— futures and options. Commodity market — oil, gold, grain, etc.

Chapter 2. Choosing a broker and opening an account

2.1. Criteria for choosing a broker

For a beginner investor, choosing a reliable broker is one of the key moments for a successful start in the stock market. Below are the main criteria that you should pay special attention to when choosing a suitable broker:

Commission size

This is an important aspect because high commissions can significantly reduce the profit from your investments. It is necessary to carefully study the commission structure to understand what costs will accompany each transaction. The main types of commissions include: commission for buying and selling securities,

account maintenance fee,

additional fees for using the depository. Compare offers from different brokers and choose the optimal ratio of services and cost. Trading terminal convenience

Trading securities is carried out through specialized programs and applications called trading terminals. Popular platforms include MetaTrader, and many brokers also offer their own mobile applications. It is important to make sure that the trading terminal you choose is intuitive, functional and convenient for you. Pay special attention to the following characteristics: Order execution speed.

Availability of technical analysis tools.

Ability to work with different assets and markets.

Mobile device support. If you have experience with a certain type of terminal, check the availability of integration of this tool with the chosen broker. Quality of customer support

Investing involves many questions and nuances, especially for beginners. A reliable broker must provide quality customer support, including consultants ready to promptly answer your requests and help you understand difficult situations. Pay attention to the availability of the support service, its competence and response speed. It will also be useful to read reviews from other users about the quality of service of a particular broker before making a decision. Educational materials

Most novice investors face the need to learn the basics of exchange trading, the features of financial markets and investment mechanisms. A quality broker will offer its clients a wide range of educational resources, such as webinars, courses, articles and guides. This will help you quickly get comfortable in the market and avoid typical beginner mistakes.

Thus, approach the choice of a broker consciously, taking into account the above parameters, and you will be able to significantly increase your chances of a successful start in investment activity.

An up-to-date list of verified brokers can be found in the Google sheet.





2.2. Types of accounts

Types of brokerage accounts: differences and features

Brokers offer several types of accounts, each with its own advantages and targeted at different categories of clients. Let's consider the main types of brokerage accounts:

Regular brokerage account

This is a standard type of account intended for a wide range of users, from novice investors to experienced traders. It allows you to make transactions with almost all types of financial instruments (stocks, bonds, derivatives, etc.) through exchanges in different countries.

Main characteristics:

Suitable for all trading styles: from short-term speculation to long-term investment.

No restrictions on the number of transactions or trading volume.

Access to many markets and instruments (NYSE, NASDAQ, MOEX).

Convenient for those who prefer versatility and flexibility of conditions.

NDD account (No Dealing Desk)

This type of account is characterized by the absence of a dealer's participation in the order execution process. All client orders go directly to the interbank Forex market, bypassing the broker's internal kitchen. Therefore, NDD is considered the most transparent type of account.

Features:

Order execution is fast and transparent.

Spreads are floating, depending on the current market situation.

The broker earns mainly on commission or a fixed spread.

Often used by professional traders and algotraders.

ECN account (Electronic Communication Network)

ECN accounts provide direct access to the liquidity of banks, market makers and large market participants. Client orders are combined with orders of other players and executed automatically at the best market prices.

Key properties:

Minimal delays in order execution due to direct connection technology.

Fully automatic order execution without broker intervention.

Usually requires a minimum deposit amount and is suitable for professional traders.

Commissions are charged separately from the spread.

DMA account (Direct Market Access)

DMA means direct access to the exchange. Such an account gives the client a direct connection to the exchange, allowing them to send orders directly to the exchange's trading server, bypassing the broker's internal systems.

Advantages:

Maximum speed of order execution.

Ability to work with instruments traded on a specific platform.

Suitable for active day traders and algorithmic trading robots.

High requirements for technical equipment and trader's skill level.

STP account (Straight Through Processing)

STP implies the complete exclusion of the broker's internal kitchen and the transfer of the client order directly to liquidity providers (market makers, banks). Thus, the broker acts only as an intermediary, connecting the parties.

Characteristics:

Simplicity and speed of transaction processing.

No conflict of interest between the client and the broker.

Most often used by small retail clients.

Possible fixed or variable spread.

These types of accounts differ in terms of service, cost of commissions, speed of order execution and level of risk. The choice of a specific type depends on the trading style, experience of the trader and the size of the capital.

2.3. Account opening procedure

Filling out an application form on the broker's website. Providing passport data. Signing the agreement (electronically or at the office). Depositing funds into the account. Installing the trading terminal.

Chapter 3. Main instruments for trading

3.1. Stocks

A share in the capital of a company represents a certain part of business ownership, expressed through shares or other securities. It gives the owner the right to claim a portion of the company's profit in the form of regular payments called dividends. The size of dividends depends on the financial results of the company's activities and the decision of its management or shareholders regarding the distribution of net profit.

In addition to the possibility of receiving income in the form of dividends, owning a share also allows you to earn from the increase in the market value of shares. If the company develops successfully, its profit and capitalization grow, the value of the securities owned by the investor increases. Selling shares at a higher price brings additional income known as capital gains.

Thus, a share in the capital of a company is an attractive instrument for investors, as it provides two main sources of income: regular income from dividends and potential profit from the growth in the value of assets.

3.2. Bonds

Debt securities

Debt securities are financial instruments that allow investors to lend funds to government entities or companies under certain conditions of repayment and income generation.

Main types of debt securities

Bond : the most common type of debt instrument. A company or government issues bonds, promising to return the loan amount after a specified period (maturity date) along with accrued interest (coupon).

: the most common type of debt instrument. A company or government issues bonds, promising to return the loan amount after a specified period (maturity date) along with accrued interest (coupon). Certificate of deposit : a banking instrument similar to a deposit, but with increased liquidity due to the possibility of selling to third parties before the deposit term expires.

: a banking instrument similar to a deposit, but with increased liquidity due to the possibility of selling to third parties before the deposit term expires. Promissory note: a written obligation of the debtor to pay a specific amount of money to the creditor within a predetermined time frame. Used by both commercial companies and government bodies.

Mechanism of operation

The investor purchases a security, transferring a certain amount of money to the issuer (government or company). For the use of these funds, the issuer undertakes to regularly pay interest according to the established coupon rate. After the expiration of the established period (maturity date), the investor receives back the principal amount of the debt plus accrued interest.

Thus, income from investments in debt securities consists of two parts:

Periodically received interest.

The received amount of the principal debt after the expiration of the security's circulation period.

Advantages of investing in debt securities

Low level of risk: government bonds have minimal default risk, since governments rarely declare bankruptcy.

Fixed income: investors know in advance the size of their earnings due to a fixed interest rate.

High degree of liquidity: many debt securities are freely traded on the stock market, allowing them to be sold before the maturity date.

However, it is worth considering possible risks such as inflation, changes in market rates and credit risks of individual issuing companies.

3.3. Currency

Trading currency pairs is the process of buying one currency with another in order to make a profit from changes in exchange rates between them. For example, when a trader buys US dollars for rubles (USD/RUB currency pair), he expects to sell that currency later at a more favorable rate — either more dollars for fewer rubles, or cheaper rubles for more dollars. If the exchange rate changes favorably, the trader makes a profit; if unfavorably, he incurs losses.

Let's look at a few popular examples of currency pairs:

EUR/USD — the most common currency pair, where the euro is the base currency and the US dollar is the quote currency. By buying this pair, you are buying euros for US dollars, expecting the euro to rise against the dollar.

— the most common currency pair, where the euro is the base currency and the US dollar is the quote currency. By buying this pair, you are buying euros for US dollars, expecting the euro to rise against the dollar. USD/RUB — this pair reflects the ratio of the US dollar to the Russian ruble. Here the base currency is the US dollar, and the Russian currency is the quote currency. Traders trading this pair bet on the change in the value of the ruble against the US dollar.

You can trade currency pairs through brokers, banks or specialized platforms. This type of trading attracts many investors due to its accessibility, high market liquidity and the possibility of quick earnings due to currency fluctuations. However, it is important to remember that trading currency pairs involves a high level of risk and requires a deep understanding of financial markets, analysis of economic factors and mastery of technical analysis tools.

3.4. Futures and options

Derivative financial instruments are contracts whose value depends on changes in the value of another financial instrument (underlying asset), such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies or stock market indices. Investors use derivative instruments to earn profits, hedge risks or speculate based on predicted changes in the prices of underlying assets.

The main types of derivative instruments include futures, options, forwards and swaps. Each type has its own characteristics of fulfillment of obligations and trading conditions.

Futures — a standard contract between two parties, obliging to buy or sell a certain amount of the underlying asset at a predetermined price and delivery date. The investor's profit is formed due to the difference between the current market price and the fixed contract price.

— a standard contract between two parties, obliging to buy or sell a certain amount of the underlying asset at a predetermined price and delivery date. The investor's profit is formed due to the difference between the current market price and the fixed contract price. Option — a contract that grants the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying asset at a specified price before a certain date. The option holder earns a profit when the market price moves favorably relative to the contract's exercise price.

— a contract that grants the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying asset at a specified price before a certain date. The option holder earns a profit when the market price moves favorably relative to the contract's exercise price. Forward — an individual over-the-counter contract concluded between a seller and a buyer, providing for the delivery of goods or financial instruments at a certain time after the conclusion of the transaction. It is characterized by flexible terms, but is accompanied by a greater counterparty risk.

— an individual over-the-counter contract concluded between a seller and a buyer, providing for the delivery of goods or financial instruments at a certain time after the conclusion of the transaction. It is characterized by flexible terms, but is accompanied by a greater counterparty risk. Swap — an agreement between two parties to exchange cash flows according to predetermined conditions. Most often used to exchange interest payments or currencies, allowing to reduce market volatility risks and increase investment returns.

The use of derivative instruments allows traders to make a profit even with unfavorable market movements, since the profit is the difference between the initial and final price of the asset. However, such operations carry increased risk of loss due to the high degree of leverage and uncertainty of changes in the quotes of the underlying assets.





Chapter 4. Basics of market analysis

4.1. Fundamental analysis

Studying the financial indicators of companies is an important stage of analysis before making investment decisions. This includes consideration of such key metrics as revenue, net profit, return on equity, debt-to-equity ratio and other performance indicators of the company. By analyzing financial statements, the investor gets an idea of the financial health of the organization, its ability to generate income and service debts.

Macroeconomic analysis also plays a significant role in investor decision-making. This includes the study of key economic indicators such as inflation, central bank interest rates, GDP growth rates, unemployment and the solvency of the population. These data help assess the general state of the economy and predict possible trends in the asset market.

In addition, reading and understanding current news allows you to quickly respond to events that can affect the price of stocks or other market instruments. For example, important political decisions, technological breakthroughs or natural disasters can significantly change the prospects of individual companies or entire industries.

Thus, a comprehensive study of all three aspects helps the investor better understand the real value of the asset, identify potential risks and opportunities, increasing the likelihood of making competent and informed decisions.

4.2. Technical analysis

Price chart analysis is one of the key tools of technical analysis of financial markets. This method allows traders and investors to identify patterns in the price movement of an asset and make informed decisions regarding opening and closing positions. For high-quality analysis, several main approaches are used:

Indicators

Indicators are special calculation algorithms based on historical quote values. They help identify trends, determine market reversal points, assess volatility and even predict future changes in price movements. The most common are:

Moving Average : shows the average price value over a certain period, allowing to smooth out random fluctuations and see the overall trend.

: shows the average price value over a certain period, allowing to smooth out random fluctuations and see the overall trend. Bollinger Bands : display the level of volatility and allow you to determine periods of increased activity or calm in the market.

: display the level of volatility and allow you to determine periods of increased activity or calm in the market. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) : helps to detect moments of divergence or convergence of moving averages, indicating potential signals to enter and exit a trade.

: helps to detect moments of divergence or convergence of moving averages, indicating potential signals to enter and exit a trade. RSI (Relative Strength Index): a market strength indicator that measures the relative strength of bullish and bearish sentiment among market participants.

Chart patterns

Patterns on charts arise due to the repetition of certain price behavior patterns, allowing to predict further movement. The main patterns include:

Head and Shoulders : forms after an uptrend and signals a likely change in direction.

: forms after an uptrend and signals a likely change in direction. Triangles : narrowing ranges of fluctuations, preceding a strong move up or down.

: narrowing ranges of fluctuations, preceding a strong move up or down. Double Top/Bottom: the formation of two consecutive highs or lows, often followed by a change in trend.

These patterns provide visual clues about possible reversal points or continuation of the current dynamics.

Support and resistance levels

Support and resistance are key concepts in technical analysis. A support level is an area below which the price rarely falls, since buyers actively enter the game, supporting demand. Conversely, a resistance level is a zone above which the price has difficulty rising further, encountering increased selling from sellers.

Correct determination of these levels allows you to accurately set profit targets and stop-loss levels, minimizing the risk of loss and maximizing profit.

Thus, competent use of a combination of indicators, recognition of characteristic patterns and accurate identification of support/resistance levels helps to increase the efficiency of trading and improve the results of investors in the stock market.

4.3. Psychological analysis

The study of crowd behavior covers the study of patterns of collective reaction of people to various events and circumstances, such as political actions, sporting events, social movements and other mass phenomena. This allows identifying the mechanisms of spread of emotions, ideas and actions among a large number of participants, analyzing the formation of group norms and behavioral patterns, as well as predicting the possible consequences of mass reactions.

The study of market sentiment includes the analysis of opinions of investors, traders and analysts regarding the current conditions of the securities, goods and services market. Special attention is paid to risk perception, expectations of asset returns, the impact of news and psychological aspects of decision-making by market participants. Such studies help identify price trends, market volatility and the overall dynamics of supply and demand.

Analysis of the news background involves a systematic study of information flows coming through the media, social networks and specialized resources. Attention is paid to the subject of messages, the emotional coloring of publications, the frequency of key events and the formation of public opinion around specific issues. This approach helps to understand which topics cause the greatest resonance, how information trends are formed and how the media influence the behavior of various social groups and markets.

Chapter 5. Developing a trading strategy

5.1. Defining goals

Short-term trading

Scalping : a high-frequency trading strategy that involves making a large number of transactions within a day in order to profit from small price fluctuations. Scalpers seek to lock in profits literally a few seconds after opening a position, minimizing the risk of loss due to a quick exit from the trade.

: a high-frequency trading strategy that involves making a large number of transactions within a day in order to profit from small price fluctuations. Scalpers seek to lock in profits literally a few seconds after opening a position, minimizing the risk of loss due to a quick exit from the trade. Day trading: intraday trading strategies where the trader opens and closes a position within one trading day, trying to profit from short-term market movements. Day traders carefully monitor charts and news, quickly responding to changes in the market situation.

Long-term investment

Investors choose shares of companies with a sustainable business and growth prospects. The goal is to generate income by holding assets for a long time, usually years. Long-term investors prefer a stable company that demonstrates good financial performance and prospects for industry development.

Thus, the choice between scalping/day trading and investing depends on the trader's individual preferences regarding risk, tolerance to volatility and investment goals.

5.2. Choosing instruments

Stocks

Investing in stocks is a long-term strategy focused on the growth of companies' value and receiving dividends. This instrument is suitable for investors with a moderate level of risk and stable psycho-emotional stability. For successful investment in stocks, it is important to have basic knowledge of fundamental analysis (assessment of the company's financial condition), technical analysis (analysis of charts and price models), as well as an understanding of economic factors affecting the stock market.

The advantage of stocks is the possibility of receiving passive income through dividend payments and potential profit from the growth of the market price of the asset. The disadvantage is considered to be market volatility, which can lead to significant fluctuations in quotes even in the short term. Suitable for people with an analytical mind, patience and the ability to calmly perceive temporary drawdowns of capital.

Currency

Currency trading involves speculative trading on changes in the exchange rates of various world currencies, such as the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen and Russian ruble. The foreign exchange market (Forex) is characterized by high liquidity and the availability of trading around the clock almost throughout the working week.

This type of investment requires an understanding of macroeconomics, the basics of fundamental analysis, the ability to quickly respond to news and changes in the economic situation in different countries of the world. An important role is played by the ability to analyze charts and use technical indicators to make decisions about buying or selling currency.

The advantages include high availability of the instrument, minimal costs for opening transactions and the possibility of quick earnings. However, there is a high risk of loss, especially for novice traders, due to the unpredictability of currency markets and strong fluctuations in the exchange rate. Recommended for those who have good reaction and stress resistance, like to act quickly and are ready to constantly monitor economic and financial market news.

Futures

Futures trading involves concluding contracts for the purchase or sale of a certain asset (goods, raw materials, securities) in the future at a predetermined price. Futures allow you to earn both on market growth and decline, thanks to the ability to open short positions ("short").

Successful work with futures requires deep knowledge of the derivatives market, the ability to predict the movement of assets, the use of risk hedging instruments and discipline to comply with trading strategies.

The positive aspects are high profitability, low cost of entry and a wide choice of traded instruments. On the other hand, futures trading is associated with a high risk of losses, especially with insufficient experience and non-compliance with capital management rules. Ideally suited for active and decisive traders who are able to make quick decisions and effectively manage their emotions and fear of losing money.

The choice between stocks, currency and futures depends on your level of knowledge, psychological personality type, willingness to take risks and availability of free time for constant monitoring of financial markets. It is important to define your investment goal and choose the instrument that matches your risk profile and profit expectations.

5.3. Entry and exit rules

Clearly formulated criteria for making decisions about opening and closing trading positions play a key role in successful trading in financial markets. These rules allow traders to minimize risks and increase the likelihood of profitable operations.

Criteria for opening a trade

Technical analysis : Traders often use technical analysis indicators such as moving averages, support and resistance levels, oscillators and chart patterns to determine favorable moments to enter the market.

: Traders often use technical analysis indicators such as moving averages, support and resistance levels, oscillators and chart patterns to determine favorable moments to enter the market. Fundamental factors : An important aspect is taking into account the macroeconomic situation, company news, changes in central bank interest rates and other fundamental factors affecting the value of assets.

: An important aspect is taking into account the macroeconomic situation, company news, changes in central bank interest rates and other fundamental factors affecting the value of assets. Risk management : Determining the amount of risk per trade helps to avoid significant losses. For example, using stop-losses allows you to limit potential losses to a predetermined level.

: Determining the amount of risk per trade helps to avoid significant losses. For example, using stop-losses allows you to limit potential losses to a predetermined level. Psychological factor: It is important to maintain emotional stability and discipline, following your trading rules, regardless of short-term market fluctuations.

Criteria for closing a trade

Achieving the target profit level : A predetermined exit level from a position guarantees receiving the planned profit and minimizes the influence of emotions on decision-making.

: A predetermined exit level from a position guarantees receiving the planned profit and minimizes the influence of emotions on decision-making. Violation of the trade conditions : If the conditions under which the position was opened are no longer met (e.g., a change in trend or deterioration of market conditions), it is reasonable to close the position before large losses occur.

: If the conditions under which the position was opened are no longer met (e.g., a change in trend or deterioration of market conditions), it is reasonable to close the position before large losses occur. Use of a trailing stop : This tool automatically moves the protective stop following the price movement of the asset up, allowing you to lock in the maximum possible profit.

: This tool automatically moves the protective stop following the price movement of the asset up, allowing you to lock in the maximum possible profit. Regular review of the strategy: Periodic analysis of the effectiveness of the criteria used will help to adjust the strategy in a timely manner, adapting it to changes in market conditions.

Thus, strict adherence to the established criteria opens the way to stable success in trading, ensuring reliability and predictability of trading results.

5.4. Risk management

It is not recommended to risk more than 1-2% of your trading capital in each individual trading operation. This approach helps to effectively manage capital and minimize possible losses from unsuccessful trades. By limiting risks in this way, traders ensure the sustainability of their trading even in the event of a series of losses, maintaining the ability to continue trading and stay in the market in the long term. This conservative risk management method is generally accepted among professional market participants and helps to preserve the main capital for future promising trading opportunities.





Chapter 6. Practice: demo account and first trades

6.1. Demo account

Trading with virtual money is an effective way to develop practical skills in trading assets and investing without any financial risk. This approach allows novice traders and investors to try out various strategies and capital management methods in a safe environment that excludes real monetary losses.

The essence of the method is to create a simulated environment similar to a real trading platform, where participants make transactions using virtual monetary units. This approach makes it possible to test trading systems, indicators and market analysis tools, in order to subsequently apply the acquired knowledge and experience in real trading.

The advantages of this practice include:

No financial risks when learning to trade,

The ability to test different approaches and techniques without fear of loss,

A deep understanding of the mechanisms of market operation and the influence of environmental factors on the value of assets,

Formation of psychological stability before making decisions in conditions of uncertainty and market volatility.

Thus, trading with virtual money is an excellent tool for preparing novice investors and traders, allowing them to hone their skills and increase their level of competence before moving to real exchange activity.

6.2. Keeping a trader's diary

A detailed record of all completed trading operations should include the following elements:

Description of the trade : Detailed description of each operation — purchase (long), sale (short), date of opening the position, time of the transaction, asset (currency, stock, commodity, etc.), volume of purchase or sale, entry price, target exit price, stop-loss and profit level.

: Detailed description of each operation — purchase (long), sale (short), date of opening the position, time of the transaction, asset (currency, stock, commodity, etc.), volume of purchase or sale, entry price, target exit price, stop-loss and profit level. Reasons for entering the trade : Reasons for deciding to enter a position, such as technical analysis of charts, fundamental market factors, news background, analyst opinion, personal trading strategies or trader's intuition.

: Reasons for deciding to enter a position, such as technical analysis of charts, fundamental market factors, news background, analyst opinion, personal trading strategies or trader's intuition. Emotional state during trading : Assessment of your emotional state before entering the market, while holding the position and after closing the trade. This is important to take into account in order to understand the influence of the psychological factor on decision-making and prevent the negative consequences of stress or euphoria from successful or unsuccessful trades.

: Assessment of your emotional state before entering the market, while holding the position and after closing the trade. This is important to take into account in order to understand the influence of the psychological factor on decision-making and prevent the negative consequences of stress or euphoria from successful or unsuccessful trades. Reason for exiting the trade : Justification of the reason for exiting the position, whether it is achieving the profit target, triggering the stop-loss level, the appearance of new important information or a change in the market situation.

: Justification of the reason for exiting the position, whether it is achieving the profit target, triggering the stop-loss level, the appearance of new important information or a change in the market situation. Trade results : The final result of the trade — profit or loss, percentage of return, total account balance before and after the trade, changes in the size of capital.

: The final result of the trade — profit or loss, percentage of return, total account balance before and after the trade, changes in the size of capital. Conclusions and recommendations: Analysis of the completed trade, conclusions about mistakes made, successes, possibilities for improving the trading process, adjusting your trading system and strategy for further action.

Such detailed recording allows you to effectively analyze your trading, identify errors and strengths, improve the quality of decisions made and improve the results of your work in the market.

Chapter 7. Psychology of trading

7.1. Emotions are the main enemy

Fear, greed and hope are the main psychological factors that lead a person to mistakes and wrong decisions. These three emotions often have a strong influence on the behavior of an investor, trader, entrepreneur or any other person making important financial or life decisions.

Fear is one of the basic human emotions that arises in the face of uncertainty or risk of loss. It is fear that forces investors to panic sell assets during crisis moments in the market, although it has historically been proven that the most profitable opportunities appear precisely when the market is in a state of increased volatility. This emotional impulse can cloud the mind and lead to hasty decisions aimed solely at minimizing losses here and now, ignoring long-term growth prospects.

Greed manifests itself in the desire to get more profit at any cost. It pushes investors to take excessive risks, investing in risky instruments or overvalued assets that promise high returns. Under the influence of this emotion, a person loses the ability to objectively assess the situation and make informed decisions. Greed creates illusions about easy wealth and leads to ill-considered risk, which often ends in financial losses.

Hope is the feeling of expecting a better result despite adverse circumstances. This is the emotion that allows a person to remain optimistic even in difficult times, but it can also be misleading about the real prospects for the development of the situation. For example, an investor who has lost a significant amount of money on an unsuccessful trade continues to hope for the asset to recover to its previous values, despite obvious signs of deteriorating market conditions. Hope prevents a sober assessment of the current situation and timely measures to reduce losses.

Thus, understanding the nature of fear, greed and hope helps to realize the mechanisms of decision-making and learn to control these emotions in order to minimize the likelihood of making financial and life mistakes.

7.2. Discipline

Following the strategy no matter what

This concept means the ability of a company to remain faithful to its long-term strategic goal even in the face of serious obstacles, crises or uncertainty.

What does the strategy include? A strategy is a plan of action for an organization aimed at achieving its goals and business mission. It determines the direction of the company's development, the main areas of activity, priorities and methods of achieving success. The strategy spells out specific steps, risk management mechanisms and control points for assessing the effectiveness of the implementation of plans.

Why is it important to follow the strategy?

Long-term perspective: The company must see the overall picture of its future and take into account the consequences of current decisions for further growth.

Stability: Consistent adherence to the chosen line of behavior helps to avoid chaotic changes in course and creates a sense of confidence among employees and partners.

Reputation: Companies known for their consistency and commitment to goals inspire more confidence among investors and clients.

Resource efficiency: Focusing on core areas allows optimal use of resources (financial, human, technological), minimizing the risks of losses and overspending.

Adaptation to change: Despite possible external challenges, a clear strategy allows you to timely adjust tactics and quickly respond to changes in the external environment, while maintaining the overall vector of forward movement.

Team motivation: When employees understand the meaning and purpose of the work, they feel involved in a common cause and work more efficiently.

Overcoming the crisis: The ability to withstand trials is strengthened by confidence in the correctness of the chosen path and understanding of the ultimate goal.

Thus, adherence to the chosen strategy requires strong leadership will, understanding of strategic priorities and the ability to make decisions in conditions of risk and uncertainty.

7.3. Working on yourself

Continuous learning is a process of continuous improvement of knowledge and skills that allows a person to remain a sought-after specialist in his field of activity. This means constant professional development through advanced training courses, attending seminars, reading professional literature and active participation in conferences. In today's world of rapidly changing technologies and approaches, continuous learning is becoming a prerequisite for professional growth and a successful career.

Error analysis is a method of systematically identifying shortcomings made earlier and thoroughly studying the causes of problems. This approach helps to minimize the likelihood of repeating similar situations and contributes to the development of effective strategies for overcoming difficulties. Regular analysis of one's own mistakes leads to improved quality of work, increased productivity and increased self-confidence.

Stages of error analysis:

Identification of the error: Determining the specific problem or situation where a miscalculation was made.

Assessment of consequences: Assessing the impact of the error on the final result, the level of losses (financial, time, reputational).

Finding the cause: Understanding the factors that led to the error (lack of experience, incorrect information, technical failures, etc.).

Development of preventive measures: Forming a strategy to prevent a similar error in the future.

Developing stress tolerance implies strengthening emotional stability in the face of various negative influences, whether excessive workload, conflicts or force majeure circumstances. A high level of stress tolerance ensures the ability to maintain clarity of mind and calm even in difficult situations, make informed decisions and maintain a high level of performance.

Ways to develop stress tolerance:

Physical activity (sports training, walking in the fresh air);

Meditation and breathing practices;

Maintaining sleep and rest patterns;

Proper nutrition and giving up bad habits;

Working on self-confidence and developing a positive perception of life;

Psychological support (consultations with a psychologist, personal growth training).

Chapter 8. Taxes and legislation

General information about taxation: Taxation is a mandatory element of the state's financial system, which is a legally established procedure for the collection of taxes and fees by the state from individuals and organizations.

Chapter 9. Continuous development

The importance of self-development through reading books

Reading is one of the most effective ways to increase a person's intellectual level and broaden their horizons. Books allow you to get acquainted with the experience and ideas of many people from different eras and cultures, enriching the reader's inner world with new knowledge and ideas. For those who strive to improve themselves, it is important to regularly read literature of various genres and topics: from scientific to fiction, textbooks and specialized publications. In the modern world, audiobooks have become especially popular, allowing you to combine a pleasant pastime (for example, playing sports or doing housework) with gaining new knowledge.

Taking online educational courses

Online education has become an integral part of modern society due to the accessibility and convenience of the distance learning format. Courses offer in-depth study of various disciplines, from foreign languages to specialized areas of programming, economics or art. Students have the opportunity to choose programs based on their own preferences and career development goals or personal growth. Participation in courses contributes to the development of analytical thinking, critical perception of information and the formation of useful professional skills.

The usefulness of participating in webinars

Participation in webinars provides a unique opportunity to gain knowledge directly from experts and professionals in their field. Webinars are often conducted by well-known specialists, representatives of leading companies, entrepreneurs and researchers. They help listeners stay up to date with the latest trends in their professional field, get advice and recommendations on improving their own activities, share their own experiences and find useful contacts among colleagues. The online format allows you to save time and resources, providing comfortable learning right at home or in the office.

Communication with like-minded people

Communication with people close to you in interests and goals plays an important role in professional development and increasing motivation. The opportunity to discuss ideas, exchange opinions and find support stimulates creative thinking and inspires new achievements. It also helps to form sustainable professional connections, which can subsequently lead to cooperation and new career opportunities. Regular communication with like-minded people strengthens self-confidence and increases the level of satisfaction with life and work.

Thus, these four areas are important components of the process of constant personal and professional growth of every person striving for success and self-realization.

Conclusion

Trading on the exchange is a marathon, not a sprint. Only a systematic approach, discipline and constant learning will lead to success. Start small, do not risk all your capital at once, learn from mistakes and develop step by step.

Golden rules of a successful trader

Do not risk more than 1-2% of your capital in one trade.

Use a stop-loss to limit losses.

Distribute investments across different assets.

Avoid emotional decisions after unsuccessful trades.

Do not try to quickly get back lost money.

After a series of losses, do not increase trading volumes.

Regularly keep records of trading results.

Change the strategy only after a thorough analysis.

Check signal sources before use.

Independently investigate any incoming information.

Never trade with your last savings.

Exchange operations are a serious business, not a gambling game.

Without sufficient experience, do not use borrowed funds.

Leverage greatly increases the likelihood of losing money.

Start trading only with a specific plan.

Impulsive decisions lead to losses.

Strictly follow the rule of setting stop-losses.

Stop trading if you feel bad mood.

Control your emotions to make informed decisions.

Crowd actions often mean buying assets at the peak of prices.

Quick profit is rare, trading requires patience.

Constantly improve your market knowledge.

Learn the theory of exchange trading.

Watch useful videos on trading.

Attend educational events of brokers.

Communicate with successful fellow traders.

Study in detail the causes of your mistakes.

Keep a journal of all transactions.

Analyze the details of each losing trade.

Identify recurring trends of success and failure.

Improve self-discipline and responsibility.

Trading in the market is daily work.

Clearly follow the chosen trading strategy.

Accurately follow the principles of risk control.

The result will appear gradually, be more patient.

Prepare for a long process of gaining experience.

Focus on learning new tools and methods.

Reward yourself even for small victories.

Psychology is important in successful trading.

Fear of loss forces you to close a profitable position early.

Greed keeps losing assets longer than necessary.

Hopes prevent you from accepting defeat in a timely manner.

Discipline and strict rules will help overcome emotions.

Learn to cope with stressful situations.

Practice meditation for calmness.

Physical activity improves psycho-emotional state.

Quality sleep is necessary for productive brain function.

Take breaks from work when overtired.

Work on personal development.

In addition to studying the markets, engage in self-education.

Improve your critical thinking skills.

Learn new experiences and practice openness to new knowledge.

Continue learning constantly, even as a professional.

Be flexible and adapt to market changes.

Acknowledge your own mistakes calmly and constructively.

Objectively evaluate your mistakes and learn lessons.

Consider your mistakes as a chance to improve your skills.

Do not compete with others, focus on your own progress.

Appreciate your achievements, no matter how small.

Keep long-term goals and prospects in mind.

Be patient, do not chase quick results.

Gradually accumulate a wealth of professional knowledge.

Enjoy the process of learning and development.

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions.

Take full responsibility for your results.

Become a confident and conscious participant in the exchange.

Maintain self-confidence and your own strength.

You will achieve success through hard work and constant learning.

The first defeats are inevitable, the main thing is to keep moving forward.

Every professional trader started from scratch.

Only your persistence determines your success.

Luck awaits those who are ready to work and develop.

We wish you success in the financial markets!