Aurum Flow Matrix – A Simple Way to Read Gold Market Zones

Aurum Flow Matrix is a professional indicator designed for XAUUSD.

It helps traders find important price areas where strong buying, selling, or absorption may have appeared.

The indicator turns complex market activity into clear visual zones, making the chart easier to read and understand.

It does not open trades automatically. It is a decision-support tool that helps you identify areas worth watching.

Main Benefits

Clear buy and sell zones

Easy market direction reading

Strength and confidence rating

Estimated market activity

Automatic zone status tracking

Clean dashboard

Alerts when price approaches important zones

Designed especially for XAUUSD





What Does Aurum Flow Matrix Show?

The indicator displays four main types of zones.

Buy Cluster

A price area where buying pressure became strong.

This zone may act as support when price returns to it, especially when the market direction is bullish.

Sell Cluster

A price area where selling pressure became strong.

This zone may act as resistance when price returns to it, especially when the market direction is bearish.

Buy Absorption

This means sellers pushed the price down, but buyers absorbed the selling pressure and stopped the move.

A Buy Absorption zone may show an area where buyers previously defended the price.

Sell Absorption

This means buyers pushed the price up, but sellers absorbed the buying pressure and stopped the move.

A Sell Absorption zone may show an area where sellers previously defended the price.





Zone Strength and Confidence

Each detected zone receives a strength score from 0 to 10.

A higher score means that the zone had stronger market activity and better confirmation when it was created.

The indicator also displays a confidence level:

High

Good

Moderate

A high score does not guarantee that the zone will hold. It simply means that the zone showed stronger conditions compared with weaker zones.

Zone Status

The indicator automatically tracks how often price has returned to each zone.

Fresh

The zone has not been retested yet.

Fresh zones normally deserve more attention because they have not been used repeatedly.

Tested Once

Price has already visited the zone one time.

The zone may still be useful, but some of its original strength may have been consumed.

Tested Multiple Times

The zone has been visited several times.

Repeated tests may gradually weaken the area.

Exhausted

The zone has been tested too many times and may no longer be reliable.

Broken

Price closed clearly beyond the zone.

Broken zones can be hidden to keep the chart clean.

Estimated Flow

The indicator displays estimated activity such as:

Est. Flow: $15.9M – $22.0M

This value is a calibrated estimate based on broker volume and price activity.

It is not centralized exchange volume and does not mean that one trader bought or sold the exact displayed amount.

The value is mainly useful for comparing the relative activity of one zone with another on the same broker.

How to Use the Indicator

A simple trading workflow:

Wait for price to approach a fresh or lightly tested zone. Check the market bias shown on the dashboard. Prefer buy zones during bullish conditions. Prefer sell zones during bearish conditions. Look for price rejection, momentum, or market-structure confirmation. Use the zone as market context, not as a blind entry. Always apply your own stop loss and risk management.

A zone is normally more interesting when it is:

Fresh

Strong

Near the current price

Aligned with the market bias

Confirmed by price action





Smart Dashboard

The compact dashboard helps you understand the current market situation quickly.

It displays:

Bias – Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral

– Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral Nearest Zone – the closest active zone

– the closest active zone Strength – zone score from 0 to 10

– zone score from 0 to 10 Confidence – High, Good, or Moderate

– High, Good, or Moderate Estimated Flow – estimated market activity

– estimated market activity Status – Fresh, Tested, Exhausted, or Broken

– Fresh, Tested, Exhausted, or Broken Distance – distance between price and the nearest zone

The dashboard is placed on the left side of the chart and can be hidden when more chart space is needed.

Telegram Bridge

A separate Aurum Flow Matrix Telegram Bridge is available after purchase.

The bridge can send real-time Telegram notifications for events such as:

New zone detected

Price entered a zone

Zone broken

Market bias changed

Bridge connected successfully

The Telegram Bridge requires a Telegram bot token and Chat ID.

It is provided separately after purchase and is not part of the indicator’s automatic trading logic.





Recommended Timeframes

The indicator is designed around XAUUSD market activity.

Recommended use:

M5 – detailed zone reading and entry monitoring

– detailed zone reading and entry monitoring M15 – market context and confirmation

– market context and confirmation M30 or H1 – broader market view

The main zones may remain similar across timeframes because the indicator uses an internal multi-timeframe calculation.

For the clearest view, M5 is recommended.

Why Traders May Find It Useful

Aurum Flow Matrix was built to stay visual and practical.

Clean chart design

Easy-to-understand zone names

No complicated settings

Internal strategy parameters are protected

Suitable for scalpers and day traders

Helps traders focus on important price areas

Designed specifically for gold

Does not overcrowd the chart with unnecessary signals





Important Information

Aurum Flow Matrix is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal system.

It does not predict the market with certainty and should not be used as the only reason for entering a trade.

The displayed volume and flow values are estimates based on broker-provided data. Results and displayed activity may differ between brokers, symbols, account types, and trading conditions.

Always test the indicator first and use proper risk management.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended chart: M5

Context chart: M15

Clean chart background

Allow alerts if required

Use the same broker when comparing historical and current flow values

XAUUSD volume intelligence

Buy Cluster zones

Sell Cluster zones

Buy Absorption zones

Sell Absorption zones

Strength score

Confidence rating

Estimated activity flow

Fresh and tested zone tracking

Broken-zone detection

Nearest-zone detection

Market bias dashboard

Confirmation candle highlighting

Proximity alerts

Optional Telegram Bridge after purchase

Clean and adjustable visual design

Protected internal strategy parameters

Final Summary

Main Features

Aurum Flow Matrix helps gold traders see where important market activity may have occurred.

Instead of filling the chart with complicated signals, it provides clear zones, simple ratings, and useful market context.

Use the zones to understand the market, wait for confirmation, and always protect your account with proper risk management.