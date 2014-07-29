How to post technical analysis on mql5 forum

As many users want to make their technical/fundamental/any analysis so I have to explain about the rules how it should be going on this website.
1. Start your thread with your "technical/fundamental/any analysis/article". I mean - first post of your thread should be your content/your text/your article/your image/charts etc.
2. "External technical/fundamental/any analysis/article".
2.1. It is recommended to include "external analysis" in your thread.
2.2. BUT! All "external technical/fundamental/any analysis/articles" should be placed on this thread first: Press review
2.3. "External technical/fundamental/any analysis" should be placed with link to the source (in case the users want to go to their website to read whole the article).
2.4. To place any "external technical/fundamental/any analysis" to your thread - use "to pocket" feature by doing the following:
press this link which is located below your post with "external analysis/article"
after that - press this button (in your thread) to post it (to your thread)
3. The thread with 1 or 2 posts is not the thread. Those are posts :)
If you open the thread so make sure that you are going to make/manage this thread for many posts (made by you or other members).
4. If you open the thread it means - you have something to post there - you will/should post on your thread without waiting for the members to join for posting :)
Sorry for complicated explanation.
-------------------
My example - this thread: EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 27.07 - 03.08: Bearish
The thread was started with my analysis (first post of the thread), all external analysis was uploaded to this thread Press review first and used from "to pocket" to be placed from this thread Press review to my thread here EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 27.07 - 03.08: BearishIn this case - the members will understand and can compare my personal analysis with the analysis made by famous external sources