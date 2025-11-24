ATy here.

XAUUSD analysis

– Monday, 24 November 2025, 10:30 GMT.

Just finished pushing the latest tick data through the full stack of custom MQL tools I’ve built (order-block detector, FVG scanner, liquidity heatmap, multi-timeframe momentum suite – the whole thing). Here’s exactly what Gold is showing me right now during the London open.

Current Technical Picture

Gold is stuck in a tight consolidation range around $4,068–$4,070 as Europe wakes up. Classic Monday indecision so far, but the signals across timeframes are anything but random. Lower timeframes (M1-M15): Mildly overbought – M5 RSI sitting at 64.9 and starting to roll over Price kissing the top of the Asian range ($4,067.67 swing highs) Momentum oscillators flattening fast Higher timeframes (H1-H4): Still clearly bearish structure Price trading right on top of the H4 EMA100 ($4,068.38) – literally sitting on the knife edge Weekly and daily trends remain down after the sharp sell-off last week My base case: short-term bullish relief toward $4,070-$4,075, followed by rejection and bearish continuation. That’s the highest-probability path my tools are highlighting right now.

Key Order Blocks & Confluence Zones

Resistance / Supply (where my order-block script is flashing red): $4,070 – $4,075 → massive H1/H4 confluence zone Previous swing highs Bearish order block formed on the drop last week 61.8 % retracement of the most recent leg down H4 EMA100 + daily EMA50 cluster sitting right here Support / Demand: $4,060 → the level that held multiple times last week $4,045 → next major demand zone if bears manage to crack $4,060

Liquidity & Manipulation Setup

Those repeated taps of $4,067.67 on M1/M5 during Asia scream “stop hunt.” My liquidity heatmap shows a huge cluster of buy-stops just above the range highs. Expect one more push to raid those stops (likely $4,072–$4,075 zone) before the real move starts. Classic SMT behavior.

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) I’m Watching

Bullish FVG below current price (around $4,058–$4,062) – potential magnet if we get a fast reversal Bearish FVG above $4,075 – gets filled on any clean break higher (low-probability right now)

Exact Levels That Will Dictate My Trades Today

$4,075 → the absolute line in the sand. Rejection here = high-conviction short. Break and close above flips me neutral/bullish instantly. $4,070 → first warning for bulls. Strong rejection at this level is where I’ll start scaling in short. $4,067.67 → micro resistance. Break and retest = probable final liquidity grab. $4,060 → make-or-break support. Lose this on H1 close and we’re going straight to $4,045–$4,030.

My Personal Trade Plan for the Next 24-48 Hours

Primary (70 % conviction): Fade the bounce into $4,070-$4,075 zone. Entry on clear rejection (bearish engulfing, order-block retest, divergence, etc.). Stop above $4,079. Targets: $4,060 → $4,045 → $4,030 if momentum picks up. Secondary (counter-trend, smaller size): If we somehow blast through $4,075 clean on expanding volume, I’ll flip long targeting the next supply cluster around $4,095–$4,100.

Golden Rules I’m Repeating Today

Sitting on H4 EMA100 + inside a higher-timeframe bearish structure = sell strength until proven otherwise. M5/M15 overbought + liquidity above = perfect storm for a reversal short. One clean daily close above $4,075 is what it would take to kill the bear case. That’s the unfiltered output straight from the tools I coded and run every single day. If you haven’t already, go check today’s full Bitcoin breakdown as well – still very much in play and moving fast. Trade safe, respect your risk, and remember – you click the button, you own the outcome. Will update both metals and BTC if anything big shifts during NY session. Link





ATy

