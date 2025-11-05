[NEW and FREE] AI Chart Technical Analysis: Upload → Plan in seconds (MT4/MT5/eToro)
Trading Ideas

[NEW and FREE] AI Chart Technical Analysis: Upload → Plan in seconds (MT4/MT5/eToro)

5 November 2025, 12:23
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Vyacheslav Izvarin
2
527
Turn Any Chart Screenshot Into a Trading Plan in 60 Seconds

Ever spot a clean setup… then spend 15 minutes drawing lines, arguing with yourself about the trend, and second-guessing the entry?
Meet AI-ChartMind — a fast way to turn any MT4/MT5 chart screenshot into a structured, professional-style analysis you can use immediately.

ai-chartmind.pro

What AI-ChartMind does (in plain trader language)

  • Reads your chart like a pro: identifies structure, trend context, and common patterns.

  • Maps key areas: highlights probable support / resistance and zones that actually matter.

  • Explains the “why”: short, human-readable notes so you can sanity-check the idea in seconds.

  • Keeps it clean: overlays are clear; no spaghetti-indicator vibes.

You’re still the trader. The tool just gets you to a confident decision faster.

How to use it with MT4/MT5 (takes ~1 minute)

  1. Take a screenshot
    In MT4/MT5, use File → Save As Picture… (or grab a region screenshot).

  2. Upload at https://ai-chartmind.pro

  3. Get an instant read
    You’ll see structure, key levels, and a concise narrative of what price is doing.

  4. Turn it into your plan
    Confirm bias, define invalidation, set targets — and trade your system.

Example workflow (hypothetical)

  • Pair/TF: EURUSD H1

  • What AI-ChartMind notices:

    • Rising structure, pullback into prior demand

    • Clean level around 1.0720–1.0730 (former resistance turned support)

    • Liquidity resting above last swing high

  • How you might translate this:

    • Bias: bullish while above the zone

    • Invalidation: close below 1.0720

    • Targets: prior H1 swing high, then measured move into unfilled imbalance

Use this format on every chart: Bias → Invalidation → Targets. No waffle.

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When it’s most useful

  • Pre-session scanning: upload a few watchlist charts and shortlist only the A-setups.

  • Second opinion: sense-check your bias in 15 seconds before you pull the trigger.

  • Journaling: attach the AI-annotated image + notes to your trade log for clean post-trade reviews.

  • Mentoring/teams: share consistent markups with students or prop teammates.

Why traders stick with it

  • Speed: screenshot → structured read in under a minute.

  • Clarity: fewer lines, more meaning.

  • Focus: stops you from over-analysing every blip.

  • Portable: works with any chart image — MT4/MT5, TradingView, desktop or mobile screenshots.

Pro tips for better reads

  • Zoom & crop to the relevant swing(s); too much history = noise.

  • Include candles + price scale so levels are precise.

  • Mark your timeframe in the screenshot (e.g., H1) to align context.

  • Keep it mechanical: if bias conflicts with your plan’s rules, you skip. Full stop.

FAQ

Q: Does it predict the future?
No. It organises price information intelligently so you can make higher-quality decisions.

Q: Will it match my exact strategy?
It’s strategy-agnostic. The output is neutral enough for SMC, classic TA, or simple S/R trading.

Q: Can I use it for crypto/stocks/FX?
If you can screenshot the chart, you can analyse it.

Q: Is this financial advice?
No. Outputs are educational and for research. Always trade your own plan and risk.

Ready to try it?

  1. Grab a clean screenshot from MT4/MT5.

  2. Drop it into AI-ChartMind.

  3. Compare the instant read with your own plan — you’ll know in seconds if the setup is worth your time.

https://ai-chartmind.pro

Works on MT4/MT5… and eToro, Plus500, TradingView—anything

If it has candles, AI-ChartMind can read it. You’re not locked to one platform.

How to use it on any platform

  • MT4/MT5: File → Save As Picture… → upload.

  • eToro / Plus500 / TradingView / mobile apps: take a clean screenshot (price scale visible + timeframe), then upload.

  • Desktop or phone: drag-and-drop or tap Upload—analysis in seconds.

Why this matters

  • Keep your broker/platform.

  • Standardize analysis across FX, indices, stocks, crypto.

  • Share the same annotated output with teammates or clients—no platform mismatch.

One habit, all platforms: Screenshot → Upload → Trade plan.

Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Always use stops and size responsibly.


#technical analysis, MT5, AI, MT4, chart patterns, support-resistance