Something Interesting in Forex Video April 2013
This is the other good video about Ichimoku - about this indicator in general, what every line of this indicator means and how to intrepret this indicator with examples. Video is coming with text so I am recommending to everybody to watch it. This is bery basic but necessary indicator about this indicator.
This is simple example about entry and exit method for swing traders (D1 timeframe). Very short video with very understandable explanation.
Why 80% fail at using a trend following technique to trade the forex. A complex trading system that relies on a bundle of indicators or a hard to manage software program with huge draw downs are processes that over 80% never use successfully - that is the reality. This video is explaining about market condition, scalping technique and why we need to understand the price action.
This video is about how to trade support resistance levels (s/r), about the kinds of s/r (Swing High/Low, Gap Fill, Moving Average, Prior Day High/Low, Round Numbers), about when s = r (when support became resistance). The video is accompanied by text so it may be good to watch it.
This is very short video created last week: brief introduction to how I use the MACD indicator and especially about divergence. We can use this image to understand what the author is talking about:
Intro to Technical Analysis. This is something about 2 ways of analysis: fundamental analysis and technical analysis. More detail explanation about 'technical analysis' traders, about general rules for fundamental traders and technical traders. This is very basic video which provided us some explanation about 2 kinds of traders.
Martin J. Pring's Classic Trading Rules:
and more (totally 19)
- where in doubt stay out
- never invest or trader based on hope
- act on your own judgment or else absolutely and entirely on the judgment of others
- buy low (into weakness), sell high (into strength)
- don't overtrade
- after a successfull and profitable trading campaign, take a trading vacation
- take a periodic mental inventory to check how you are doing
Since entering the financial markets in 1969, Martin J. Pring has become a leader in the global investor community. He is the chairman of a conservative money management firm, Pring Turner Capital. He is known for developing economic indicators and also well known for his contribution in educating traders and investors. In fact some of his books are requirements for those seeking the CMT (Chartered Market Technician) designation. In one of these books, Investment Psychology Explained -- Classic Strategies to Beat the Markets, he lists 19 classic trading rules. Below is a summary and my interpretation of his rules and how I think they can be applied. Rule 1-10 are psychological management rules while 11-19 are risk management rules.
Inside Bar Forex Trading Tutorial video by Nial Fuller
Check out this Video which Talks about Inside Bar Stall Signals, these are patterns you need to be aware of. This Video was recorded ahead of the FOMC, so watch the price action and see what happens. Could be a break up, down, or a false break pattern, is important you understand this is how you MAP the price in advance, its not just a trading signal.
Forex Trading Strategy - Day Trading Confirmation Entry. This is about 10 minutes video concerning price based day trading strategy. To make it shorter: buy at support, sell at resistance, unless it is a breakout or breakdown.