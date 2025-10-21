Aletheia is not “just another EA.” It’s an agent + MT5 EA that turns real-world events into evidence-backed, broker-agnostic trade setups with a transparent audit trail for every idea.

TL;DR

v2 ended due to a broker-side demo account closure (the system relied on that broker’s symbol naming/candlestick data). We reset and are launching v3 on a fresh account.

due to a broker-side demo account closure (the system relied on that broker’s symbol naming/candlestick data). We reset and are launching on a fresh account. What v2 proved: the agent can link events → market reaction (e.g., ORSTED.DK short) but still let some weak theses through.

the agent can link events → market reaction (e.g., ORSTED.DK short) but still let some weak theses through. What’s new in v3: fine-tuned Trade Filter Agent, clean database, and all recent execution upgrades carried forward.

Why v2 ended

The broker closed the demo account we used for v2. Because our live pipeline depended on that account’s symbol mapping and candlestick feed, continuing was not viable. Rather than patch around it, we chose to reset cleanly and start fresh with v3.

What we learned from v2

Real signal exists: the agent built solid reasoning chains and connected events to price action (notably the ORSTED.DK short ahead of a ~50% after-hours move).

the agent built solid reasoning chains and connected events to price action (notably the ahead of a ~50% after-hours move). Coverage is high: multiple instruments/events can be analyzed in parallel, great for discovery.

multiple instruments/events can be analyzed in parallel, great for discovery. But filtering matters: some weak/indirect narratives still made it into positions, producing quick losses. v3 focuses on stronger filtering so only meaningful, well-supported ideas pass.

What’s new in v3

1) Fine-tuned Trade Filter Agent

Model: a 1.5B-parameter LLM, fine-tuned on our own reasoning chains.

a 1.5B-parameter LLM, fine-tuned on our own reasoning chains. Goal: reject weak logic more aggressively while preserving solid theses.

reject weak logic more aggressively while preserving solid theses. Unseen-data test (balanced set ~120 good / ~120 bad): overall ~68% accuracy; filtered out ~80 bad signals (kept ~40) and kept ~80 good (filtered ~40). The emphasis is on removing bad first. This will keep improving as we accumulate new data for continued fine-tuning.

2) Clean slate & operational reset

Fresh database and fresh demo account for v3.

and for v3. All previously shipped execution upgrades carry forward.

3) Carried-forward improvements (from late v2)

Trailing Stop-Loss (EA): live and configurable.

live and configurable. Adaptive Targets by news latency: TP1/TP2 scale to short/medium/long horizons.

TP1/TP2 scale to short/medium/long horizons. Partial closures 50% / 50%: 50% at TP1, remainder at TP2.

50% at TP1, remainder at TP2. Upgraded Event Brancher: higher-end model for clearer theses, fewer hallucinations.

higher-end model for clearer theses, fewer hallucinations. Execution reliability: lot-step–aware order splitting; robust partials.

How to join the v3 test phase (free)

Join Discord: https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF Apply to join the testers inside the server. Download the latest MT5 EA (see #tester-downloads) and set it up on a fresh demo account.

Why Aletheia is different

Aletheia starts from reality—news, filings, policy, macro—and reasons forward via:

Event → Branches (theses) → Evidence Check → Position (bias) → Entry timing → Setup → EA execution.

Every setup has a Catalyst and a reasoning trail you can audit end-to-end in the web app.

Links

Web App (trails, setups, dashboard): https://aletheia.giize.com

https://aletheia.giize.com X (Twitter): https://x.com/AgentAletheia

https://x.com/AgentAletheia Discord (testers & support): https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF

Aletheia is active research software. We share methods and results for transparency; use disciplined risk while testing.