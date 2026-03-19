IMPORTANT PRICE INCREASE ANNOUNCEMENT Apex Drawdown Zero - Professional XAUUSD Trading System

⚠️ PRICE INCREASE EFFECTIVE SOON - LOCK IN CURRENT PRICING NOW ⚠️





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Dear Traders and Valued Customers,





We are writing to inform you of an upcoming price adjustment across all Apex Drawdown Zero sales channels. Due to the exceptional performance metrics our system has demonstrated over 18+ months of live trading, and the increasing demand for professional-grade trading solutions, we will be implementing a price increase on all platforms. This announcement serves as your opportunity to secure current pricing before the adjustment takes effect.





The decision to adjust pricing reflects the proven value our trading system delivers. With verified live results showing a remarkable +106.69% account growth and an industry-leading 0.39% maximum drawdown, Apex Drawdown Zero has established itself as one of the most stable and reliable automated trading systems available on the MQL5 Market. The 3.56 profit factor and 5.89 recovery factor further demonstrate the systematic excellence that traders have come to rely upon for consistent results.





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📊 VERIFIED LIVE PERFORMANCE SUMMARY





Our commitment to transparency means every performance metric is independently verified by third-party monitoring services:





📈 Account Growth: +106.69% (Live Verified)

🛡️ Maximum Drawdown: 0.39% (Industry-Leading)

💰 Profit Factor: 3.56

🔄 Recovery Factor: 5.89

💵 Total Net Profit: $242,287.10

📅 Live Trading Period: 18+ months of verified performance





Third-Party Verification Links:

• MyFxBook:





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❓ WHY THE PRICE ADJUSTMENT?





The price adjustment reflects several important factors:





✅ Our system has consistently outperformed market expectations across diverse trading conditions

✅ Ongoing development and optimization require continuous investment

✅ Increasing demand for reliable automated trading solutions has positioned Apex Drawdown Zero as a premium product

✅ The exceptional safety profile—zero martingale, zero grid, and fixed stop-loss approach—represents significant value





The one-trade-per-day conservative configuration and end-of-day profit closing mechanism have proven remarkably effective at preserving capital while generating consistent returns.





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💰 CURRENT PRICING (BEFORE INCREASE)





MQL5 Market:

• Full License: $710 USD

• 3-Month Rental: $353 USD

• 6-Month Rental: $567 USD (21% savings)





Grizzly Trading Online Store:

• Full License: $497 USD

• Save 30% with Cryptocurrency Payment!





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🔗 PURCHASE LINKS - ACT NOW BEFORE PRICE INCREASE





☕ Ko-fi Payment:





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💎 SPECIAL OFFER: SAVE 30% WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY





We accept: BTC • ETH • USDT • USDC (TRC-20 network)





Message us directly to receive your personalized invoice with the 30% crypto discount applied!





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📦 WHAT YOU RECEIVE WITH YOUR PURCHASE





✓ Apex Drawdown Zero .ex5 EA file for MetaTrader 5

✓ Complete 6-page PDF setup manual with exact parameter values

✓ Three optimized preset configurations (Set A, B, and C)

✓ Step-by-step installation guide

✓ Full parameter reference

✓ Broker selection and VPS setup guidance

✓ Lifetime updates and support via MQL5 messaging





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🏆 PROP FIRM COMPATIBILITY





The 0.39% verified maximum drawdown makes Apex Drawdown Zero exceptionally well-suited for prop firm evaluation accounts. Most FTMO, FundedNext, and similar firms enforce 5% daily and 10% total drawdown limits—our EA's conservative approach keeps you well within these limits.





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⏰ FINAL OPPORTUNITY AT CURRENT PRICING





Don't miss this opportunity to join a community of serious traders using one of the most stable automated systems available. Secure your license today and start benefiting from professional-grade algorithmic trading!





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For support and inquiries:

📧 Contact via MQL5 private messages: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller

⏱️ Response time: Within 24 hours | English support available





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⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Forex and gold trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.



