Trigger Pro — Official User Manual & Setup Guide

Trigger Pro Handbook

Trigger Pro is a multi-module execution and trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It combines manual trading, straddles, trigger modules, trailing stop tools, partial TP/SL handling, and account protection features in one on-chart workflow.

This handbook explains the panel, every main tab, the Orders window, the lower control rows, and the most important workflows in practical language.

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Before You Start

One chart = one symbol. Each EA instance works with the chart symbol it is attached to.

Each EA instance works with the chart symbol it is attached to. For multiple symbols, attach Trigger Pro to multiple charts.

Use different Magic Numbers if you want separate instances to manage trades independently.

Always test on a demo account first. Execution can vary by broker, spread, stop level, freeze level, account type, and market conditions.

Handbook Structure

Overview Quick Start Main Panel and Header Trade Tab News Tab Session Tab Range Tab S/R Tab Pattern Tab Risk Tab Orders Window TRADE CFG and Per-Ticket Config One-Click Close Area Trailing Row Footer Buttons Visual Trade Management Common Workflows FAQ and Important Notes

Overview

Trigger Pro is built around one main idea: prepare a setup, arm it, let the EA place the orders, and then manage the live trade from the same interface. Instead of using several separate tools, Trigger Pro combines trigger modules, order placement, trade management, and account protection in one EA.

Entry modules: Trade, News, Session, Range, S/R, Pattern, and Schedule-based workflows.

Trade, News, Session, Range, S/R, Pattern, and Schedule-based workflows. Trade management: Trailing stop, break-even, partial TP/SL, virtual stops, and per-ticket overrides.

Trailing stop, break-even, partial TP/SL, virtual stops, and per-ticket overrides. On-chart workflow: Most actions can be armed, monitored, configured, and managed directly from the chart panel.

Most actions can be armed, monitored, configured, and managed directly from the chart panel. Orders monitoring: The ORDERS window lets you watch armed setups, pending orders, and current records in one place.

Quick Start

Attach Trigger Pro to a chart and enable automated trading. Open TRADE CFG and set your base lot, SL, TP, offset, expiry, and risk rules. Choose the module you want to use: Trade, News, Session, Range, S/R, or Pattern. Configure the trigger settings for that tab. Arm the setup, or place it directly if you are using manual controls. Monitor the setup from the ORDERS window. Use the lower control rows for one-click close, trailing, visual mode, VPS mode, and 1-leg or 2-leg behavior.

Main Panel and Header

Area Purpose Title block Shows the product name and author label. Status pill Shows the current state such as Idle, Waiting, Armed, or Pending. ORDERS Opens the Orders window to view armed and placed items. C Switches between the normal panel and Compact Mode. - Minimizes the panel to the mini control bar. Tabs Switch between Trade, News, Session, Range, S/R, Pattern, and Risk. Symbol row Shows the chart symbol, current spread, balance snapshot, current PnL display, and arm state.

Compact Mode: Compact Mode keeps the same main functions in a smaller panel layout. It is useful when you want more chart space without switching to the minimized bar.

Mini Bar: The minimized bar keeps the essential controls visible, including one-click close shortcuts, scope toggle, custom percent close, symbol dropdown, and the ORDERS button.

Trade Tab

The Trade tab is the manual execution area. It is used for market orders, quick straddles, pending drafts, and manual trade preparation.

Order Parameters

Lots : Fixed lot size used for the setup when fixed-lot mode is active.

: Fixed lot size used for the setup when fixed-lot mode is active. SL : Stop-loss distance in pips.

: Stop-loss distance in pips. TP : Take-profit distance in pips.

: Take-profit distance in pips. Off: Entry offset used for straddles and pending placement.

Market Execution

SELL : Places a market sell using the current Trade tab values.

: Places a market sell using the current Trade tab values. BUY : Places a market buy using the current Trade tab values.

: Places a market buy using the current Trade tab values. QUICK STRADDLE: Places a fast stop straddle around current market price using the current Trade tab settings.

Pending Orders

Buy Stop : Creates a buy stop draft.

: Creates a buy stop draft. Sell Stop : Creates a sell stop draft.

: Creates a sell stop draft. Buy Lmt : Creates a buy limit draft.

: Creates a buy limit draft. Sell Lmt: Creates a sell limit draft.

After creating a draft, Trigger Pro shows the visual setup on the chart. You can then arm it, fire it, cancel it, or open its options from the draft controls.

News Tab

The News tab is used to arm economic calendar events and place a setup before the event at a selected time offset.

News Source

Trigger Pro uses the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar available through the terminal environment. News availability depends on platform and terminal calendar access.

Controls

ALL / HIGH / MED : Filters visible events by impact level.

: Filters visible events by impact level. Currency buttons : Filters events by currency.

: Filters events by currency. Reload : Reloads the current event list.

: Reloads the current event list. Before (m:s) : Sets how long before the event the setup should be triggered.

: Sets how long before the event the setup should be triggered. ARM on a row: Arms that specific event.

on a row: Arms that specific event. Now on a row: Fires a setup immediately using that event context.

on a row: Fires a setup immediately using that event context. Top ARM : Activates the News module when one or more news rows are already armed.

: Activates the News module when one or more news rows are already armed. Top DISARM : Clears currently armed news items.

: Clears currently armed news items. TRADE CFG: Opens the trade settings used by News setups.

Basic workflow

Filter the event list by impact and currency. Set the pre-event offset. Open TRADE CFG and define offset, SL, TP, expiry, lot, or risk. Arm one or more event rows. Press the top ARM button to put the News module into active waiting mode.

Session Tab

The Session tab is used for session-based setups such as London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Session tiles

The top session tiles are selectors .

. You can select one or more sessions at the same time.

Selected tiles are used by the ARM and NOW actions.

and actions. Armed session items are removed from the list area or Orders window, not by clicking the tiles.

Controls

ARM ALL : Arms all 4 sessions using the current Mins after open value.

: Arms all 4 sessions using the current value. DISARM ALL : Clears all armed session items.

: Clears all armed session items. REPEAT ON/OFF : Controls whether session items repeat after firing.

: Controls whether session items repeat after firing. Mins after open : Sets the minute offset used for the next session arm action.

: Sets the minute offset used for the next session arm action. ARM : Arms the currently selected sessions using the current minutes value.

: Arms the currently selected sessions using the current minutes value. NOW : Fires the currently selected session context immediately.

: Fires the currently selected session context immediately. ARMED SESSION ITEMS : Shows currently armed session items and extra offsets.

: Shows currently armed session items and extra offsets. DEL : Removes the selected armed item from the list.

: Removes the selected armed item from the list. Up / Down arrows : Scroll the armed list when there are more entries than visible rows.

: Scroll the armed list when there are more entries than visible rows. Clear All : Removes all armed session items.

: Removes all armed session items. TRADE CFG : Opens trade settings for Session setups.

: Opens trade settings for Session setups. SCHEDULE: Opens the timed session slot workflow.

Example

Set Mins after open to 10. Press ARM ALL to arm all 4 sessions at +10. Select London. Change minutes to 15. Press ARM to add a separate London +15m item without removing the previous arms.

Range Tab

The Range tab builds a trading range using a start and end time, then uses that range for breakout or reversal execution.

Control Purpose Start / End Defines the time window used to build the range. Timezone controls Adjusts how the range time window is interpreted. AUTO / MANUAL Chooses automatic range detection or manual high and low values. BREAKOUT / REVERSAL Chooses whether entries are placed outside the range or against the range edges. REPEAT Controls whether the range module repeats after use. FIRE NOW Places a setup immediately from the current range context. ARM / DISARM Starts or stops the range module.

S/R Tab

The S/R tab is used for support and resistance workflows and level-based setup arming.

Source toggles : Enable or disable the level types you want the EA to consider.

: Enable or disable the level types you want the EA to consider. SCAN : Refreshes the current S/R level list.

: Refreshes the current S/R level list. ARM on a row: Arms that level as a setup source.

on a row: Arms that level as a setup source. CFG on a row: Opens the configuration for that level.

on a row: Opens the configuration for that level. List arrows : Scroll through longer level lists.

: Scroll through longer level lists. TRADE CFG: Opens S/R trade settings.

S/R can be used as a direct trigger source or as a filter depending on the workflow and tab configuration.

Pattern Tab

The Pattern tab scans candles and creates setups from supported pattern logic.

Control Purpose Pin Bar / Engulfing / Inside Bar Selects which pattern types are enabled. Directional / Straddle Chooses the pattern entry style. S/R ON/OFF Enables or disables support and resistance filtering. MATCH DIRECTION / ANY LEVEL Controls how the pattern must relate to S/R. MaxDist / Buffer / Expiry Controls distance, entry buffer, and setup expiry. MinRange Minimum candle range required. TF Pattern scan timeframe. 1/BAR / MULTI Controls one signal per bar or multiple allowed signals. 1 SETUP / M-SET Controls whether only one active setup is allowed. Inside Bar mode Chooses how Inside Bar range is measured. Pin / Engulf filters Lets you use preset or manual filter values. TRADE CFG Opens Pattern trade settings. ENABLED / ARM Turns the Pattern module into active scanning mode.

When the Pattern module is armed, the EA scans new closed candles on the selected timeframe and creates a setup when the selected rules match.

Risk Tab

The Risk tab collects account protection settings and daily controls.

Daily Loss : Maximum daily loss limit.

: Maximum daily loss limit. Profit Tgt : Daily profit target lock.

: Daily profit target lock. MaxTrades : Maximum trades per day.

: Maximum trades per day. Max Spread : Spread filter for new setups.

: Spread filter for new setups. ConsecLoss : Maximum consecutive loss count.

: Maximum consecutive loss count. EqFloor : Equity floor protection.

: Equity floor protection. Auto-Close time : Closes or cleans positions and orders at the selected time.

: Closes or cleans positions and orders at the selected time. Close All / Close Loss / Block Only : Sets the action used when a risk event is triggered.

: Sets the action used when a risk event is triggered. APPLY RISK SETTINGS : Saves and applies the current Risk tab settings.

: Saves and applies the current Risk tab settings. Today’s Stats: Shows daily PnL, wins, losses, and related counters.

Orders Window

The Orders window is the main place to monitor armed setups and currently placed items.

Armed : Shows setups waiting for their trigger condition.

: Shows setups waiting for their trigger condition. Placed : Shows current placed pending orders and active tracked items.

: Shows current placed pending orders and active tracked items. Config : Opens per-setup configuration.

: Opens per-setup configuration. Cancel / Disarm : Removes the selected setup if it still exists.

: Removes the selected setup if it still exists. Cancel Active: Clears active placed items shown in the list.

This window is especially useful for News, Session, Pattern, and Range workflows where several armed items may coexist.

TRADE CFG and Per-Ticket Config

TRADE CFG is one of the most important buttons in Trigger Pro. It opens the configuration used by the current module or the selected live setup.

Section Purpose Offset / SL / TP / Expiry Controls setup placement, stop-loss, take-profit, and expiry rules. Lot / Risk Lets you use fixed lot sizing or risk-based sizing. Partial TP Sets up to four take-profit partial close levels. Partial SL Sets up to four stop-loss partial reduction levels. Break-even on TP Moves the remaining stop after a partial TP level if enabled. Trailing control Chooses Global, Off, or Custom trailing behavior for that ticket. Virtual stops Lets the EA manage stop and target levels internally instead of sending them to the broker.

One-Click Close Area

The one-click close block is used for fast position management.

THIS SYMBOL / ALL TRADES : Chooses whether close actions affect only the current chart symbol or all EA-managed trades.

: Chooses whether close actions affect only the current chart symbol or all EA-managed trades. Percent box : Sets the custom partial close percentage.

: Sets the custom partial close percentage. Close : Performs the custom percentage close using the value in the box.

: Performs the custom percentage close using the value in the box. Buys : Closes buy positions in the selected scope.

: Closes buy positions in the selected scope. Sells : Closes sell positions in the selected scope.

: Closes sell positions in the selected scope. Profit : Closes profitable trades in the selected scope.

: Closes profitable trades in the selected scope. Loss : Closes losing trades in the selected scope.

: Closes losing trades in the selected scope. 50% : Closes half the volume of the targeted trades where broker rules allow it.

: Closes half the volume of the targeted trades where broker rules allow it. ALL: Closes all trades in the selected scope.

Trailing Row

The trailing row selects the global trailing mode used by the EA.

Pip : Fixed pip-distance trailing.

: Fixed pip-distance trailing. ATR : ATR-based trailing distance.

: ATR-based trailing distance. MA : Trailing based on a moving average.

: Trailing based on a moving average. Swg : Swing-based trailing.

: Swing-based trailing. Stp : Step trailing.

: Step trailing. Cha : Chandelier-style trailing.

: Chandelier-style trailing. SET : Opens the detailed trailing settings popup.

: Opens the detailed trailing settings popup. ON / OFF: Enables or disables the global trailing engine.

Each ticket can still follow the global mode, disable trailing completely, or use its own per-ticket custom trailing values.

Footer Buttons

ARM : Arms the current setup or module state.

: Arms the current setup or module state. FIRE : Sends the currently armed manual or draft setup.

: Sends the currently armed manual or draft setup. CANCEL : Cancels the current armed manual state or active draft.

: Cancels the current armed manual state or active draft. REAL : Uses broker-side stops and targets.

: Uses broker-side stops and targets. VIS / TXT : Chooses the chart display style for trade visuals.

: Chooses the chart display style for trade visuals. VPS : Toggles lower visual redraw pressure for weaker systems or remote terminals.

: Toggles lower visual redraw pressure for weaker systems or remote terminals. 1-LEG / 2-LEG: Controls whether one valid side may be placed if the other side fails, or whether both sides must be valid together.

Visual Trade Management

Trigger Pro draws trade visuals directly on the chart for live trades, pending orders, and drafts.

Entry labels can be moved left or right for cleaner chart spacing.

SL and TP areas show projected amounts and percentages.

VIS mode shows visual panels and bars on the chart.

TXT mode shows a more compact text-style chart overlay.

Per-ticket popup menus let you access close, trailing, break-even, partial close, and color options.

Common Workflows

Manual Quick Straddle

Open the Trade tab. Set Lots, SL, TP, and Off. Press QUICK STRADDLE. Monitor the placed pending orders from the Orders window.

News Straddle

Open the News tab. Filter events by impact and currency. Set the Before (m:s) offset. Open TRADE CFG and set offset, SL, TP, lot or risk, and expiry. Arm one or more event rows. Press the top ARM button. Monitor the setup in the Orders window.

Session Workflow

Open the Session tab. Set Mins after open. Select one or more sessions, or use ARM ALL. Press ARM for selected sessions if needed. Check the ARMED SESSION ITEMS list. Monitor them from the Orders window.

Pattern Workflow

Open the Pattern tab. Select pattern types. Choose timeframe and signal mode. Set filters and expiry values. Open TRADE CFG if needed. Enable and arm the Pattern module.

Range Workflow

Open the Range tab. Set start and end time plus timezone. Choose Breakout or Reversal mode. Set trade parameters in TRADE CFG. Arm the Range module.

FAQ and Important Notes

Does Trigger Pro work on hedging and netting accounts?

Yes, but behavior can differ because netting accounts merge positions by symbol. Always test your intended workflow on the same account type you plan to use live.

What does 1-LEG mean?

1-LEG allows the EA to place a single valid side of a straddle if the other side fails validation. 2-LEG requires both sides to be valid together.

Why can small lots close fully on the first partial TP?

Broker minimum lot size and volume step rules can prevent a true partial close on very small positions such as 0.01 lots.

Why do I sometimes see cancel or invalid request messages in the journal?

This can happen when the broker has already changed, filled, or removed an order by the time the EA tries to cancel the opposite side. In many cases the final setup state is still correct.

Is this a multi-symbol scanner from one chart?

No. Each Trigger Pro instance works with the symbol of the chart it is attached to. For multiple symbols, use multiple charts.

Does Trigger Pro generate trade ideas for me?

No. Trigger Pro is an execution and management utility. You are responsible for your trigger settings, trading rules, and trade decisions.

Final note: Trigger Pro is powerful because it combines many workflows in one panel. Learn it gradually. Start with one module, test it, then add the other modules after you are comfortable with the workflow.