Conclusions:

The current stage of the GoldBaron advisor's development can be described as "consciously scaling up success." On the one hand, we're seeing a phenomenal +1600% result, confirming that the unconventional mathematical models built into it not only work, but exceed expectations.

On the other hand, reaching a plateau of super-profitability has revealed new challenges: infrastructural (broker dependence) and market (flat trading). Update 1.5 is an important step from "raw power" to "precise control." Opening access to subsystems and improving trailing stop logic are not just technical fixes, but the foundation for future adaptability.

We are working to ensure that the system retains its killer efficiency during trends, while also becoming more resilient to flat trading and execution variability, minimizing the psychological burden on the user.