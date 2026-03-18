A new maximum on a live account and the announcement of the EA GoldBaron 1.5 update

I'm thrilled that my innovative developments in stock market forecasting are truly working brilliantly! And today marks another exciting milestone! The "GoldBaron" advisor has reached a new all-time high on a real account. And it's going even further, with a 1600% gain in less than six months . These new concepts are working amazingly, even better than I could have imagined...
Current issues
But unfortunately there is also something that makes me very sad.
- Differences in trades between brokers. Differences in spreads, delays, and trading hours... All of this creates the possibility of missing a trade and, as a result, following a different scenario, since the same subsystem may open a trade a little later and in a different place. This creates a new, different reality. Large profits still remain, and sometimes such random occurrences even significantly increase winnings. But one way or another, this distorts variance and creates psychological stress.
- The system is experiencing significant weakness during flat periods. I'd like to add new subsystems that specialize in flat trading. However, gold is a trending asset, and at the moment, it's not possible to effectively implement a flat system. The knowledge that a prolonged flat may occur prompts me to work more intensively in this direction.
Global update 1.5 for EA GoldBaron will be released tonight
- Some users have noted the ineffectiveness of the trailing stop loss. A more efficient way to dynamically determine the trailing stop size has finally been developed. Initially, it will be implemented only in the most underperforming subsystems. However, it has already yielded results.
- Access to individual subsystems has become open. Now you can test subsystems individually or disable the weakest ones. Either way, we now have a tool for creating interesting templates in the future. This is just the beginning!
- The block with capital management settings has moved higher.
- Error logging has also been improved and many minor internal fixes have been made.
The main goal when making changes, as always, is not to destroy the expert's super-profitability or retrain the internal algorithms. The main goal is to earn profit!
Conclusions:
The current stage of the GoldBaron advisor's development can be described as "consciously scaling up success." On the one hand, we're seeing a phenomenal +1600% result, confirming that the unconventional mathematical models built into it not only work, but exceed expectations.
On the other hand, reaching a plateau of super-profitability has revealed new challenges: infrastructural (broker dependence) and market (flat trading). Update 1.5 is an important step from "raw power" to "precise control." Opening access to subsystems and improving trailing stop logic are not just technical fixes, but the foundation for future adaptability.
We are working to ensure that the system retains its killer efficiency during trends, while also becoming more resilient to flat trading and execution variability, minimizing the psychological burden on the user.