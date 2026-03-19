🚀 Shark FX keeps pushing forward!
My Trading

🚀 Shark FX keeps pushing forward!

19 March 2026, 08:38
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
105

SharkFX has now reached +57% total profit and continues to grow with confidence.

This is not luck.
This is not aggressive risk.

This is a clean, controlled, algorithmic growth based on:

✔️ No martingale
✔️ No grid
✔️ No risky recovery systems

Just a precision intraday scalping engine with strict risk management.


Sales page here

While many systems rely on dangerous money management tricks,
SharkFX delivers honest performance — trade by trade.

📊 Short holding time
📊 Adaptive stop loss
📊 Balanced risk/reward (1:1)

This is exactly how real algorithmic trading should look.

And yes — SharkFX is already part of my Intradaysoft CORE Index,
contributing to a stable and diversified portfolio.

💡 If you're looking for consistent growth without hidden risks
this is the direction.



#Shark FX