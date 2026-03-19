🚀 Shark FX keeps pushing forward!

SharkFX has now reached +57% total profit and continues to grow with confidence.



This is not luck.

This is not aggressive risk.

This is a clean, controlled, algorithmic growth based on:

✔️ No martingale

✔️ No grid

✔️ No risky recovery systems

Just a precision intraday scalping engine with strict risk management.

While many systems rely on dangerous money management tricks,

SharkFX delivers honest performance — trade by trade.

📊 Short holding time

📊 Adaptive stop loss

📊 Balanced risk/reward (1:1)

This is exactly how real algorithmic trading should look.

And yes — SharkFX is already part of my Intradaysoft CORE Index,

contributing to a stable and diversified portfolio.

💡 If you're looking for consistent growth without hidden risks —

this is the direction.



