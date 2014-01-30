Something Interesting to Read January 2014 - page 3
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New Trading Systems And Methods : Fourth Edition
As markets evolve, so must the strategies used to trade them. No one understands this more than Perry Kaufman—one of today's most respected futures experts. For more than twenty-five years, traders have turned to Kaufman's classic Trading Systems and Methods for complete information about the latest, most successful indicators, programs, algorithms, and systems. Now, in New Trading Systems and Methods, Fourth Edition, Kaufman thoroughly updates his bestselling guide—adding more systems, more methods, and an extensive array of risk analysis techniques—and shows you the best ways to trade today's futures and equities markets. The companion CD-ROM, which contains TradeStation® code and Excel spreadsheets, has been added to help you electronically implement the systems and methods mentioned throughout the book.
New Trading Systems and Methods, Fourth Edition provides you with a complete understanding of the tools and techniques needed to develop or choose a trading program that is right for you. It begins with a discussion of basic concepts, including definitions, how much data to use, how to create an index, some statistics and probability, and other tools that will be used throughout the book, then moves on to techniques that are most important to trading—identifying the trend and momentum. Other chapters are organized by common grouping so that you can compare the different ways that similar problems have been solved. The systematic approach to charting has been significantly expanded in this edition, showing how various patterns can be compared to other systematic methods, or how techniques such as identifying support and resistance, or channels, can be computerized. Examples include a wide range of futures and stocks.
New Trading Systems and Methods, Fourth Edition doesn't attempt to prove that one system is better than another, because it's impossible to know what will happen in the future or how you will cleverly apply these techniques. Instead, it tries to evaluate the conditions under which certain methods are likely to do better and the situations that will be harmful to specific approaches. By grouping similar systems and techniques together, you'll be able to personally compare the differences and study the results. Seeing how analysts have modified existing ideas can help you decide how to proceed and give you an understanding of why you might choose one path over another. Since no trader can be successful without controlling risk, this edition also includes expanded coverage of portfolio allocation, which will allow you to efficiently balance trading exposure.
As the competition for trading profits gets keener, you need to look for more innovative—and sometimes more extensive—solutions. You need strategies that are different from those of other traders. You need the tools, skills, and awareness that only New Trading Systems and Methods, Fourth Edition can provide.
Evidence-Based Technical Analysis:Applying The Scientific method & Statistical Inference to Trading Signals
As an approach to research, technical analysis has suffered because it is a "discipline" practiced without discipline. In order for technical analysis to deliver useful knowledge that can be applied to trading, it must evolve into a rigorous observational science.
Over the past two decades, numerous articles in respected academic journals have approached technical analysis in a scientifically rigorous and intellectually honest manner, and now, Evidence-Based Technical Analysis looks to continue down this path. Organized into two parts, this valuable resource first establishes the methodological, philosophical, and statistical foundations of evidenced-based technical analysis (EBTA), and then demonstrates this approach—by using twenty-five years of historical data to test 6,400 binary buy/sell rules on the S&P 500.
Evidence-Based Technical Analysis examines how you can apply the scientific method, and recently developed statistical tests, to determine the true effectiveness of technical trading signals. Throughout these pages, expert David Aronson details this new type of technical analysis that—unlike traditional technical analysis—is restricted to objective rules, whose historical profitability can be quantified and scrutinized.
Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, Evidence-Based Technical Analysis provides you with comprehensive coverage of this new methodology, which is specifically designed for evaluating the performance of rules/signals that are discovered by data mining. Experimental results presented in the book will show you that data mining—a process in which many rules are back-tested and the best performing rules are selected—is an effective procedure for discovering useful rules/signals. However, since the historical performance of the rules/signals discovered by data mining are upwardly biased, new statistical tests are required to make reasonable inferences about future profitability. Two such tests, one of which has never been discussed anywhere heretofore, are described and illustrated.
If you want to use technical analysis to navigate today's markets, you must first abandon the subjective, interpretive methods traditionally associated with this discipline, and embrace an approach that is scientifically and statistically valid. Grounded in objective observation and statistical inference, EBTA is the approach to technical analysis you need to succeed in your trading endeavors.
Momentum, Direction, Divergence : William Blau
In this latest volume, technical expert Bill Blau shows you how momentum, direction, and divergence form the basis of most technical indicators and how they can work for you to provide a considerable competitive advantage. Clearly, concisely, and with a minimum of complex mathematics, Blau shows you how to understand and apply them. Integrating the latest financial insights with more than 75 easy-to-follow graphics, Blau describes the uses and limitations of many of today's most notable technical indicators. He then demonstrates a variety of ways in which the principles of momentum, direction, and divergence can be used to create a versatile new set of technical indicators or to improve the effectiveness of the most widely used traditional indicators.
Focusing on the groundbreaking double smoothing concept, which he introduces for the first time in this book, William Blau:
==========William Blau's Indicators and Trading Systems in MQL5. Part 1: Indicators
The first part of the article "Indicators and Trade Systems in MQL5 by William Blau. Part 1: Indicators " is a description of indicators and oscillators, described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence".
The article describes the following groups of indicators:
MESA And Trading Market Cycles : John Ehlers
In MESA and Trading Market Cycles, Second Edition, MESA pioneer John F. Ehlers returns to reveal more of the inner workings and hidden mechanisms of MESA-the author's well-known and highly respected computerized trading system-and provides both traders and professional speculators with definitive information on using cyclical analysis to create and execute highly profitable forecasting and trading strategies.
This revised and completely updated resource first validates the existence of market cycles by reviewing the history of cycles and the advances in techniques to measure them. It then profiles the basic characteristics of cycles and fully describes moving averages, momentum functions, and indicators from the cyclical perspective. From here, Ehlers focuses on MESA, explaining how it works, how it compares to the Fast Fourier Transformation (FFT), and how traders can use its high-resolution spectral estimates to consistently pinpoint and exploit market cycles and trends.
MESA and Trading Market Cycles, Second Edition also contains new chapters which provide information that makes MESA a much more powerful tool. Topics within these chapters include:
Combining MESA, cycles, and technical analysis, this vital guide shows you-whether you're trading in the stock, options, or futures markets-how to boost the probability of establishing successful trades and profitably increase your bottom line. MESA and Trading Market Cycles introduces you to a new way of thinking that will not only lead to highly effective new indicators, but will also provide you with insights into market activity that you would never have imagined.
Rocket Science Traders : John Ehlers
Author John Ehlers sums up his book perfectly in saying, "Truth and science triumph over ignorance and superstition." Rocket Science for Traders adapts digital signal processing techniques from the physical sciences for use in the field of trading. This thorough guide develops unique indicators to view the market from a new perspective and will help you expand the use of traditional indicators to achieve more precise computations.
As one of the first technical analysts to apply digital signal analysis to the markets, Ehlers brings the expertise, knowledge, and vision of this method to light in a way that nobody else can. An introduction to the science of digital signal analysis is quickly followed by an explanation of the two main "modes" of the market: Trend and Cycle, plus what tools to use while trading in these modes. From there, you'll learn about the moving averages most commonly used by traders, properties of momentum functions, and other important aspects of using digital signal processing techniques to trade.
Rocket Science for Traders moves quickly from the basic building blocks to the heart and soul of this technical analysis method. Unique indicators, including Signal-to-Noise Ratio and the Sinewave Indicator, are discussed. Finite Impulse Response (FIR) and Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) filters are thoroughly described. Learn how to generate predictive filters and when to use them for optimum effectiveness.
In his goal to revolutionize the art of trading, John Ehlers has uncovered effective new trading tools by introducing the concept of modern digital signal processing. Whether you're looking for "cookbook" codes to help you begin trading immediately, or new analysis tools such as the Homodyne cycle period measurer and the Instantaneous Trendline, once you've read this groundbreaking book, you'll be able to view the market from a new perspective and profit from it.
The Disciplined Trader : Developing Winning Attitudes : Mark Douglas
One of the first books to address the psychological nature of how successful traders think ~ The Disciplined Trader™ is now an industry classic. In this groundbreaking work published in 1990 ~ Douglas examines the causes as to why most traders cannot raise and keep their equity on a consistent basis ~ and brings the reader to practical and unique conclusions as to how to go about changing any limiting mindset. The trader is taken through a step-by-step process to break through those queries ~ and begin to understand that their very thoughts may be limiting their ability to accumulate and succeed at trading.
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Interview with Dr. Alexander Elder: "I want to be a psychiatrist in the market" :
Your books can be ordered right on your website. Is there a possibility to order one with your autograph?
Yes, I gladly autograph my books. There is a special button for ordering an autographed book.
What other books can you recommend to broaden trader's horizons?
You have mentioned my books. In my opinion, the best book on technical analysis is Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets by John J. Murphy, and the best book on psychology is The Disciplined Trader by Mark Douglas. These are two books that I highly recommend. For those interested in fundamental analysis, there is a very good book by Robert G. Hagstrom The Warren Buffet Way.