Gold (XAUUSD) Analysis | 2H Chart | Monday 16 March 2026

Gold continues to offer strong trading opportunities as volatility remains high in the market. Recent price action on the 2-hour timeframe suggests that the market has entered a liquidity-driven phase, where key levels are being tested and stop losses are being targeted.

This analysis focuses on the recent movement in Gold (XAUUSD) and the key levels traders should monitor next.

Breakdown of the Support Structure

The chart shows that Gold recently broke below the support zone around 5070–5080.

Support levels often accumulate a large number of stop-loss orders from traders holding long positions. When these levels break, the market tends to accelerate as liquidity becomes available.

This breakdown confirmed a short-term bearish structure.

Liquidity Target Near the 5000 Level

After breaking support, the next logical target for the market is the 5000 psychological level.

Round numbers like this often act as strong liquidity zones because many traders place orders around them.

If price reaches this area, it may trigger another wave of stop losses and pending orders.

Potential Market Reaction

Once liquidity is taken, the market often reacts strongly.

There are two possible scenarios:

Scenario 1 – Bearish Continuation

If selling pressure remains strong, the market may break below 5000 and continue toward deeper support levels.

Scenario 2 – Liquidity Reversal

After liquidity is taken near the 5000 zone, buyers may step in and push the market back toward the previous range.

In this case, the market could recover toward 5080–5120.

Importance of Liquidity in Trading

Liquidity plays a crucial role in market movements. Large institutional traders often push the market toward areas where many orders are concentrated.

Understanding where liquidity is located helps traders anticipate potential market moves and avoid false breakouts.

Key Levels to Watch

Resistance: 5135 – 5150

Broken Support: 5070 – 5080

Major Liquidity Zone: 4980 – 5000

Monitoring how the market reacts at these levels can provide valuable clues about the next direction.

Final Thoughts

Gold is currently approaching a critical liquidity zone, and the next reaction could define the short-term market direction.

Traders should remain patient, watch price behavior near key levels, and always manage risk carefully.

Understanding liquidity and market structure can provide a powerful edge in trading.





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Stay patient, trade with structure, and always wait for confirmation.



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