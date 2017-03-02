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Experts

TrailingStop - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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TrailingStop.mq5 (13.88 KB) view
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This is a simple Expert Advisor with an implemented trailing stop.

It has only two parameters:

TrailingStop Inputs 

TrailingStop — the distance between the price and the Stop Loss level.

TrailingStep — protection against to frequent modification of position. 

How TrailingStop works — the example of the Buy position: 

Originally the StopLoss of a position is equal to zero, we wait for the following condition to be met

                  if(m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTrailingStop>m_position.PriceOpen())

— i.e. when the Bid minus TrailingStop is greater than the position open price PriceOpen:

TrailingStop sl to priceopen

StopLoss is moved to the PriceOpen level (position open price):

TrailingStop sl to priceopen result.png

now, when the position has StopLoss (i.e. when StopLoss is not equal to zero), wait for the following condition to be met:

                  if(m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTrailingStop-ExtTrailingStep>m_position.StopLoss())

— i.e. when the Bid minus TrailingStop minus TrailingStep is greater than the StopLoss price: So here we need to additionally check TrailingStep — this prevent position modification on every tick:

TrailingStop trailing

StopLoss is then moved to Bid minus TrailingStop:

TrailingStop trailing result.png 

Here is why we need a protection in the form of TrailingStep:

TrailingStop non trailing 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17263

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