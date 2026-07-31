Exporting MetaTrader 5 Open Positions to a Live-Refreshing HTML Dashboard

Introduction

A trader running MetaTrader 5 can see every open position, but only by keeping the terminal window in focus. The Trade tab shows tickets, symbols, volumes, and floating profit, but that view is locked inside the terminal. If the trader is watching charts on a second monitor, reading news in a browser, or running a spreadsheet alongside the platform, checking positions means switching back to the terminal every time. Multi-monitor setups make this worse, not better: the terminal occupies one screen, and the trader must physically look away from everything else to check exposure. The built-in layout cannot be rearranged into a compact summary view, and there is no native way to project position data onto a webpage, a kiosk display, or a secondary application.

This article builds an Expert Advisor that solves that problem directly. On every tick, the EA reads all currently open positions, builds a styled HTML page in memory, and writes that page to a file inside MQL5/Files/. The HTML page uses a small JavaScript timer to reload itself automatically, so once the trader opens the file in any browser, it keeps itself current without any manual refreshing. The result is a self-contained dashboard file that can sit on a second monitor, be shared over a local network folder, or be opened on any machine with access to the terminal's file system.



Why an HTML Dashboard



HTML is the natural output format for this problem because a browser is already present on essentially every machine and operating system, and it requires no companion software to view the result. A plain text log or a CSV export would show the same underlying numbers, but the trader would need a separate application to open it, and that application would have no way of refreshing itself or applying color coding to the data. HTML solves both problems at once: it presents itself, and it can carry its own logic for staying current.

An HTML file also travels well. It can be opened locally on the terminal machine, placed on a second monitor in a dedicated browser window, or shared over a local network drive so a phone or tablet on the same network can view it. Because the file is self-contained, with all styling and refresh logic embedded, there is no dependency on an external stylesheet, a content delivery network, or an active internet connection. This matters for a trading environment where the terminal machine may not always have outbound internet access, or where the trader wants the dashboard to work identically on any device that can open a file.



Reading Open Positions in MQL5



Reading open positions in MQL5 starts with PositionsTotal(), which returns the number of positions currently open on the account. This number is the loop bound for iterating every open position; it changes as positions open and close, so it must be read fresh on every pass rather than cached.

Each position is selected by index with PositionGetTicket(). It returns the ticket number and selects the position for subsequent property reads. Once a position is selected, its properties are read with three parallel functions depending on the data type: PositionGetDouble() for floating-point properties, PositionGetInteger() for integer and enumerated properties, and PositionGetString() for string properties.

The properties this dashboard needs are POSITION_SYMBOL (the traded instrument, a string), POSITION_TYPE (a value of ENUM_POSITION_TYPE indicating buy or sell), POSITION_VOLUME (lot size), POSITION_PRICE_OPEN and POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT (the entry price and the live market price), POSITION_SL and POSITION_TP (stop-loss and take-profit levels, zero if unset), POSITION_PROFIT (floating profit in account currency), POSITION_SWAP (accumulated swap charges), and POSITION_COMMENT (a free-text string attached to the position).

An important property of this data is that it is always live. POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT and POSITION_PROFIT reflect the market price at the instant they are read, so reading the full position list on every tick automatically produces current floating profit and current price without any additional bookkeeping.



HTML Generation Strategy



There are two general ways to produce an HTML file from MQL5. The first is to build the entire page as one string in memory through string concatenation, then write it with a single call to FileWriteString(). The second is to write the file incrementally, line by line, opening the file once and issuing many smaller write calls as each part of the page is generated.

This dashboard uses the single-string approach. The reason is correctness under refresh. The browser reloads the file on a timer, and there is no coordination between the EA's write and the browser's read. If the file were written line by line, the browser could reload the file in the middle of a write, see a partial <table> with no closing tags, and render a broken or empty page for that one refresh cycle. By building the page in memory and writing it in one call, the file on disk is always a complete version (old or new), never a partial update.

Making the page refresh itself in the browser can be done two ways: the HTML <meta http-equiv="refresh" content="N"> tag, or a JavaScript setInterval() call that runs location.reload() on a timer. This dashboard uses setInterval(). Meta refresh triggers a full page reload and cannot be adjusted after load without regenerating the file. The setInterval() approach lets the refresh interval live as a single JavaScript variable embedded in the page, set from an EA input, so the same code path handles any interval the user chooses without special casing. It also behaves more predictably across browsers when the tab is in the background.



HTML Design and Inline Styling



The generated page has no external dependencies of any kind. There is no linked stylesheet, no font loaded from a content delivery network, and no external JavaScript file. All CSS lives in a single <style> block inside the <head>, and the refresh timer is a small inline <script> block also in the <head>. This matters because the terminal machine may not have internet access, and a dashboard that depends on an external resource is one dropped connection away from rendering incorrectly.

The visual design uses a white background so that browser screenshots taken for publication render cleanly on any background. Each table row is color-coded according to its floating profit: a pale green tint for profitable positions, a pale rose tint for losing positions, and a light gray for positions sitting exactly at breakeven. Price and profit columns use a fixed-width monospace font to prevent digit changes from shifting column widths on refresh. The header row is marked position: sticky, so it remains visible at the top of the viewport even as the trader scrolls down through a long list of positions.

The following snippet shows the shape of the generated page:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang= "en" > < head > < meta charset= "UTF-8" > < title > MT5 Position Dashboard </ title > < style > body { background-color: #FFFFFF; color: #212121; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; margin: 16px; } table { border-collapse: collapse; width: 100%; } th { position: sticky; top: 0; background-color: #37474F; color: #FFFFFF; } th, td { border: 1px solid #BDBDBD; padding: 6px 10px; text-align: left; } td.numeric { font-family: "Courier New", monospace; } p { color: #546E7A; font-size: 0.9em; } </ style > < script > setInterval(function() { location.reload(); }, 3000); </ script > </ head > < body > < h2 > MT5 Position Dashboard </ h2 > < p > Last updated: 2026.07.08 11:00:31 </ p > < table > < tr > < th > Ticket </ th > < th > Symbol </ th > < th > Type </ th > < th > Profit </ th > </ tr > < tr style= "background-color:#C8E6C9;" > < td > 152309074179 </ td > < td > USDJPY </ td > < td > BUY </ td > < td > 3.64 </ td > </ tr > < tr style= "background-color:#FFCDD2;" > < td > 152309336221 </ td > < td > USDJPY </ td > < td > BUY </ td > < td > -61.64 </ td > </ tr > </ table > < p > Total floating profit: -31.10 </ p > </ body > </ html >

This snippet illustrates the three structural pieces: the <style> block holding every CSS rule, the inline <script> block running setInterval() with the refresh interval in milliseconds as its second argument, and two sample rows whose inline background-color is set according to the profit sign. The full implementation in Section 8 generates this same structure programmatically for every open position, with the row color computed by the CPositionSnapshot::ProfitColor() method.





MQL5 File Overwrite Strategy

Overwriting a file in MQL5 depends on which flag combination is passed to FileOpen(). Opening a file with FILE_WRITE alone truncates any existing file to zero length before the handle is returned, so the first write starts from an empty file. Opening a file with FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE instead opens the existing file for in-place editing, preserving its current content and letting the caller seek and overwrite specific byte ranges without disturbing the rest of the file.

This dashboard always uses FILE_WRITE alone. Truncation is the correct behavior here because the dashboard has no use for its own previous content. Every write represents the complete, current state of every open position at that tick. There is nothing in the previous version of the file worth preserving, so opening in truncate mode is both simpler and faster than opening for in-place editing.





Implementation — PositionSnapshot.mqh

CPositionSnapshot is a plain data struct rather than a class with substantial behavior. It exists as its own file because it is the one piece of data that both CPositionReader and CHtmlBuilder need to agree on. Separating it into its own include file means both classes include the same definition rather than each defining their own local version, which would risk the two falling out of sync as fields are added or changed.

#ifndef POSITIONSNAPSHOT_MQH #define POSITIONSNAPSHOT_MQH struct CPositionSnapshot { private : public : ulong ticket; string symbol; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type; double volume; double open_price; double current_price; double stop_loss; double take_profit; double profit; double swap; string comment; datetime open_time; string TypeString( void ) const ; string ProfitColor( void ) const ; };

The struct declares twelve fields covering every value the dashboard needs to render one row. ticket is the unique position identifier. symbol is the traded instrument name. For open positions, type is an an ENUM_POSITION_TYPE value: POSITION_TYPE_BUY or POSITION_TYPE_SELL. volume is the lot size. open_price and current_price capture the entry price and the live market price. stop_loss and take_profit hold the position's protective levels, which may be zero if the trader has not set them. swap is the accumulated swap charge, kept separate from profit because the two are reported separately by the terminal. comment is free text, and open_time is the timestamp the position was opened. Both method signatures are declared const so they can be called on a const reference, which is how CHtmlBuilder::BuildTableRow() receives each snapshot.

TypeString()

string CPositionSnapshot::TypeString( void ) const { if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { return ( "BUY" ); } return ( "SELL" ); }

TypeString() reads the type field and returns the literal string "BUY" when it equals POSITION_TYPE_BUY, and "SELL" in every other case. Since ENUM_POSITION_TYPE has only these two values for open positions, the fall-through return("SELL") is safe and avoids an unnecessary second comparison.

ProfitColor()

string CPositionSnapshot::ProfitColor( void ) const { if (profit > 0.0 ) { return ( "#C8E6C9" ); } if (profit < 0.0 ) { return ( "#FFCDD2" ); } return ( "#F5F5F5" ); }

ProfitColor() inspects the profit field and returns one of three pale hex color strings: pale green (#C8E6C9) when profit is strictly positive, pale rose (#FFCDD2) when profit is strictly negative, and near-white grey (#F5F5F5) when profit is exactly zero. Pale tints are used rather than saturated fills so that dark body text (#212121) remains legible against the white page background. This method is what CHtmlBuilder calls to decide the background color of each table row.





Implementation — PositionReader.mqh



CPositionReader has one responsibility: turn the terminal's live position list into an array of CPositionSnapshot values. It is the only class in this system that calls the position-reading API functions described in Section 2. Keeping this logic in its own class means CHtmlBuilder never needs to know how position data is retrieved; it only ever receives an already-populated array.

#ifndef POSITIONREADER_MQH #define POSITIONREADER_MQH #include "PositionSnapshot.mqh" class CPositionReader { private : CPositionSnapshot m_snapshots[]; long m_magic; public : CPositionReader( void ); ~CPositionReader( void ); int Read( long magic); bool GetSnapshot( int idx, CPositionSnapshot &out); int GetCount( void ); double GetTotalProfit( void ); };

The class holds two private members. m_snapshots[] is the dynamic array that stores the result of the most recent Read() call, and m_magic stores the magic number filter last applied. The public interface exposes four methods beyond the constructor and destructor: Read() performs the actual scan, GetSnapshot() retrieves one entry by index, GetCount() reports how many positions were read, and GetTotalProfit() sums profit and swap across every position held.

Constructor

CPositionReader::CPositionReader( void ) { m_magic = 0 ; ArrayResize (m_snapshots, 0 ); }

The constructor initializes m_magic to zero, meaning no magic number filter, and resizes m_snapshots[] to zero length so the array starts empty rather than holding uninitialized memory.

Destructor

CPositionReader::~CPositionReader( void ) { }

The destructor body contains only a comment. m_snapshots[] is a dynamic array of a plain struct with no manually allocated resources, so MQL5's own array cleanup handles deallocation automatically. The destructor is still declared and defined explicitly to satisfy this project's class layout rules.

Read()

int CPositionReader::Read( long magic) { m_magic = magic; int total = :: PositionsTotal (); ArrayResize (m_snapshots, 0 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < total; i++) { ulong ticket = :: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) { continue ; } if (m_magic != 0 && :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != m_magic) { continue ; } int idx = ArraySize (m_snapshots); ArrayResize (m_snapshots, idx + 1 ); m_snapshots[idx].ticket = ticket; m_snapshots[idx].symbol = :: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); m_snapshots[idx].type = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); m_snapshots[idx].volume = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); m_snapshots[idx].open_price = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); m_snapshots[idx].current_price = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); m_snapshots[idx].stop_loss = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); m_snapshots[idx].take_profit = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); m_snapshots[idx].profit = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); m_snapshots[idx].swap = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); m_snapshots[idx].comment = :: PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); m_snapshots[idx].open_time = ( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); } return ( ArraySize (m_snapshots)); }

Read() takes a magic number filter as its only argument, stores it, then clears m_snapshots[] before rescanning. It reads PositionsTotal() once at the start of the loop and iterates from zero up to that count. For each index it calls PositionGetTicket(), which both returns the ticket and selects that position for the property reads that follow. If the ticket comes back as zero, the position is skipped, which guards against a position closing between the call to PositionsTotal() and the corresponding PositionGetTicket() call inside the same loop.

If a nonzero magic filter is set and the position's own POSITION_MAGIC value does not match, the position is also skipped. Every position that survives both checks is copied field by field into a newly grown slot of m_snapshots[], using PositionGetString() for text fields, PositionGetDouble() for numeric fields, and PositionGetInteger() for the type and time fields. The method returns the final size of m_snapshots[].

GetSnapshot()

bool CPositionReader::GetSnapshot( int idx, CPositionSnapshot &out) { if (idx < 0 || idx >= ArraySize (m_snapshots)) { return ( false ); } out = m_snapshots[idx]; return ( true ); }

GetSnapshot() validates that idx falls inside the current array bounds before copying. If the index is out of range, it returns false and leaves out untouched. On a valid index, it copies the struct by value into out and returns true.

GetCount()

int CPositionReader::GetCount( void ) { return ( ArraySize (m_snapshots)); }

GetCount() is a thin wrapper around ArraySize(m_snapshots). It exists so calling code does not need to know the name of the underlying storage array.

GetTotalProfit()

double CPositionReader::GetTotalProfit( void ) { double total = 0.0 ; int count = ArraySize (m_snapshots); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { total += m_snapshots[i].profit + m_snapshots[i].swap; } return (total); }

GetTotalProfit() walks every entry in m_snapshots[] and accumulates profit + swap from each one. Swap is included because it directly affects the account's floating equity. If m_snapshots[] is empty, the loop body never executes and the method correctly returns zero.





Implementation — HtmlBuilder.mqh



CHtmlBuilder turns an array of CPositionSnapshot values into a complete HTML document string. It has no knowledge of how positions were read or how the resulting string will be written to disk; its only job is string generation. This separation means the HTML layout can be redesigned without touching either the position-reading code or the file-writing code.

#ifndef HTMLBUILDER_MQH #define HTMLBUILDER_MQH #include "PositionSnapshot.mqh" class CHtmlBuilder { private : int m_refresh_seconds; string m_page_title; string BuildTableRow( const CPositionSnapshot &snap); string BuildEmptyState( void ); string EscapeHtml( const string &s); string FormatDatetime( datetime dt); string FormatDouble( double value, int digits); public : CHtmlBuilder( int refresh_seconds, string page_title); ~CHtmlBuilder( void ); string Build( const CPositionSnapshot &snapshots[], int count, datetime generated_at); };

m_refresh_seconds stores the interval in seconds embedded into the page's setInterval() call. m_page_title stores the string placed in the HTML <title> tag and the visible page heading. The five private methods are helpers used internally: BuildTableRow() renders one position as a <tr> element, BuildEmptyState() renders the message shown when there are no open positions, EscapeHtml() sanitizes any string field before it is placed into the page, FormatDatetime() renders a datetime value as a readable string, and FormatDouble() renders a double with a fixed number of decimal places. Only Build() is public.

Constructor

CHtmlBuilder::CHtmlBuilder( int refresh_seconds, string page_title) { m_refresh_seconds = refresh_seconds; m_page_title = page_title; }

The constructor takes the refresh interval and page title as arguments and stores them directly. These values come from the EA's inputs and do not change after the EA starts.

Destructor

CHtmlBuilder::~CHtmlBuilder( void ) { }

The destructor body is empty because CHtmlBuilder owns no dynamically allocated resources beyond ordinary MQL5 strings. It is declared and defined explicitly to satisfy this project's class layout rules.

EscapeHtml()

string CHtmlBuilder::EscapeHtml( const string &s) { string result = s; StringReplace (result, "&" , "&" ); StringReplace (result, "<" , "<" ); StringReplace (result, ">" , ">" ); return (result); }

EscapeHtml() replaces three characters that have special meaning in HTML markup: ampersand, less-than, and greater-than. The ampersand must be replaced first, because the replacement text for the other two characters itself contains an ampersand; escaping in the wrong order would double-escape those replacements. This method matters most for the comment field on a position, which is free text that the trader or another EA may have set to anything, including characters that look like HTML tags. Without this escaping, a comment containing an unescaped < or > could be interpreted by the browser as the start or end of an HTML element, breaking the table layout or, in a worse case, causing the browser to attempt to execute content that resembles a <script> tag. Every string field taken from position data passes through EscapeHtml() before being placed into the generated page.

FormatDatetime()

string CHtmlBuilder::FormatDatetime( datetime dt) { return ( TimeToString (dt, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

FormatDatetime() wraps the built-in TimeToString() function with a fixed set of flags, TIME_DATE, TIME_MINUTES, and TIME_SECONDS, so every date shown on the page uses the same format regardless of where it is called from. It is used both for each position's open time and for the "Last updated" timestamp.

FormatDouble()

string CHtmlBuilder::FormatDouble( double value, int digits) { return ( DoubleToString (value, digits)); }

FormatDouble() wraps DoubleToString() so every numeric column in the page uses a consistent, explicit number of decimal places rather than relying on default string conversion, which can vary in digit count.

BuildTableRow()

string CHtmlBuilder::BuildTableRow( const CPositionSnapshot &snap) { string row = "<tr style=\"background-color:" + snap.ProfitColor() + ";\">" ; row += "<td>" + IntegerToString (snap.ticket) + "</td>" ; row += "<td>" + EscapeHtml(snap.symbol) + "</td>" ; row += "<td>" + snap.TypeString() + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.volume, 2 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.open_price, 5 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.current_price, 5 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.stop_loss, 5 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.take_profit, 5 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.profit, 2 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td class=\"numeric\">" + FormatDouble(snap.swap, 2 ) + "</td>" ; row += "<td>" + EscapeHtml(snap.comment) + "</td>" ; row += "<td>" + FormatDatetime(snap.open_time) + "</td>" ; row += "</tr>" ; return (row); }

BuildTableRow() assembles one <tr> element for a single position. The row's inline background-color style comes directly from snap.ProfitColor(), so color coding is computed once on the struct and simply consumed here. Every column pulls one field. Numeric columns carry the CSS class numeric so they pick up the monospace styling. Both symbol and comment pass through EscapeHtml() because they are free-form strings; the other fields are numeric or come from a fixed enumeration, so no escaping is needed there.

BuildEmptyState()

string CHtmlBuilder::BuildEmptyState( void ) { string html = "<tr><td colspan=\"12\" style=\"text-align:center;padding:20px;color:#546E7A;\">" ; html += "No open positions." ; html += "</td></tr>" ; return (html); }

BuildEmptyState() returns a single table row that spans all twelve columns and displays a centered message. This is what Build() inserts into the table body instead of position rows whenever the snapshot count is zero, so the page never renders an empty, confusing table with only a header row and no explanation.

Build()

string CHtmlBuilder::Build( const CPositionSnapshot &snapshots[], int count, datetime generated_at) { string html = "<!DOCTYPE html>

<html lang=\"en\">

<head>

" ; html += "<meta charset=\"UTF-8\">

" ; html += "<title>" + EscapeHtml(m_page_title) + "</title>

" ; html += "<style>

" ; html += "body{background-color:#FFFFFF;color:#212121;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;margin:16px;}

" ; html += "table{border-collapse:collapse;width:100%;}

" ; html += "th,td{border:1px solid #BDBDBD;padding:6px 10px;text-align:left;}

" ; html += "th{position:sticky;top:0;background-color:#37474F;color:#FFFFFF;}

" ; html += "td.numeric{font-family:\"Courier New\",monospace;}

" ; html += "p{color:#546E7A;font-size:0.9em;}

" ; html += "</style>

" ; html += "<script>

" ; html += "setInterval(function(){location.reload();}," + IntegerToString (m_refresh_seconds * 1000 ) + ");

" ; html += "</script>

" ; html += "</head>

<body>

" ; html += "<h2>" + EscapeHtml(m_page_title) + "</h2>

" ; html += "<p>Last updated: " + FormatDatetime(generated_at) + "</p>

" ; html += "<table>

" ; html += "<tr>" ; html += "<th>Ticket</th><th>Symbol</th><th>Type</th><th>Volume</th>" ; html += "<th>Open</th><th>Current</th><th>SL</th><th>TP</th>" ; html += "<th>Profit</th><th>Swap</th><th>Comment</th><th>Opened</th>" ; html += "</tr>

" ; if (count == 0 ) { html += BuildEmptyState(); html += "</table>

</body>

</html>" ; } else { double total = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { html += BuildTableRow(snapshots[i]); total += snapshots[i].profit + snapshots[i].swap; } html += "</table>

" ; html += "<p>Total floating profit: " + FormatDouble(total, 2 ) + "</p>

" ; html += "</body>

</html>" ; } return (html); }

Build() is the single public entry point and assembles the entire document as one growing string, consistent with the single-string strategy described in Section 3. It opens with the document header, the <style> block, and a <script> block whose setInterval() call uses m_refresh_seconds converted to milliseconds. It writes the page title and a "Last updated" line using the generated_at timestamp passed in by the caller, then opens the table and writes its header row. If count is zero, it inserts the single row from BuildEmptyState() and closes the table without a total-profit line, since there is nothing to total. Otherwise, it loops over every snapshot appending one row per position and accumulating a running total of profit plus swap, then closes the table and appends the total. Both branches return a fully closed, well-formed HTML document.



Implementation — HtmlWriter.mqh



CHtmlWriter has exactly one job: take a finished HTML string and put it on disk. It does not know how the string was built or what it contains. This narrow responsibility means file-handling errors — permissions, disk space, path issues — are isolated in one place, and the rest of the system never has to think about them.

#ifndef HTMLWRITER_MQH #define HTMLWRITER_MQH class CHtmlWriter { private : string m_filename; public : CHtmlWriter( string filename); ~CHtmlWriter( void ); bool Write( const string &html); string GetFilePath( void ); };

m_filename stores the output filename relative to MQL5/Files/, as configured by the EA's input. The class exposes two public methods: Write(), which performs the actual file write and reports success or failure, and GetFilePath(), which returns a display string showing where the file lives.

Constructor

CHtmlWriter::CHtmlWriter( string filename) { m_filename = filename; }

The constructor stores the filename passed in from the EA's input. No file handle is opened here; a handle is opened and closed within each call to Write(), since the file must be fully closed between writes for the browser to reliably read a complete version.

Destructor

CHtmlWriter::~CHtmlWriter( void ) { }

The destructor body contains only a comment because no file handle or other resource is held between calls; every handle opened inside Write() is closed before that method returns.

Write()

bool CHtmlWriter::Write( const string &html) { int handle = :: FileOpen (m_filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "CHtmlWriter::Write failed to open '%s', error %d" , m_filename, :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } :: FileWriteString (handle, html); :: FileClose (handle); return ( true ); }

Write() opens the file with FileOpen(FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI). As explained in Section 5, FILE_WRITE alone truncates any existing file to zero length before the new content is written. If the file fails to open, FileOpen() returns INVALID_HANDLE, and the method logs the error code from GetLastError() before returning false. On success, it writes the entire HTML string in a single call to FileWriteString(), then closes the handle with FileClose() and returns true. Closing the handle immediately after writing matters because a browser attempting to read the file while it is still open by the terminal could see an incomplete or locked file.

GetFilePath()

string CHtmlWriter::GetFilePath( void ) { return ( "MQL5/Files/" + m_filename); }

GetFilePath() returns a display-only string combining the fixed MQL5/Files/ prefix with the stored filename. This string is never passed to any file function; it exists solely so the trader knows exactly which file to open in their browser.





Implementation — PositionDashboard.mq5

PositionDashboard.mq5 is the Expert Advisor that ties the three classes together. It owns one instance of each class and calls them in sequence on every tick.

#include <PositionDashboard/PositionSnapshot.mqh> #include <PositionDashboard/PositionReader.mqh> #include <PositionDashboard/HtmlBuilder.mqh> #include <PositionDashboard/HtmlWriter.mqh> input long InpMagic = 0 ; input string InpOutputFilename = "positions.html" ; input int InpRefreshSeconds = 3 ; input string InpPageTitle = "MT5 Position Dashboard" ; CPositionReader ReaderObj; CHtmlBuilder *BuilderObj; CHtmlWriter *WriterObj;

The four inputs give the trader full control without recompiling: InpMagic restricts the dashboard to positions from one magic number, or shows every position when left at zero; InpOutputFilename sets the file written under MQL5/Files/; InpRefreshSeconds sets the browser's reload interval; and InpPageTitle sets the page heading and browser tab title. ReaderObj is declared as a plain object since it needs no special lifetime handling, while BuilderObj and WriterObj are declared as pointers, since they take constructor arguments derived from EA inputs that are not known until OnInit() runs.

OnInit()

int OnInit () { BuilderObj = new CHtmlBuilder(InpRefreshSeconds, InpPageTitle); WriterObj = new CHtmlWriter(InpOutputFilename); int count = ReaderObj.Read(InpMagic); CPositionSnapshot snapshots[]; ArrayResize (snapshots, count); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { ReaderObj.GetSnapshot(i, snapshots[i]); } string html = BuilderObj.Build(snapshots, count, TimeCurrent ()); WriterObj.Write(html); PrintFormat ( "PositionDashboard started. Dashboard file: %s" , WriterObj.GetFilePath()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnInit() constructs BuilderObj and WriterObj with the input values, then performs one complete read-build-write cycle immediately so the file exists as soon as the EA is attached rather than waiting for the first tick. It logs the resolved file path so the trader knows exactly what to open in a browser.

OnTick()

void OnTick () { int count = ReaderObj.Read(InpMagic); CPositionSnapshot snapshots[]; ArrayResize (snapshots, count); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { ReaderObj.GetSnapshot(i, snapshots[i]); } string html = BuilderObj.Build(snapshots, count, TimeCurrent ()); WriterObj.Write(html); PrintFormat ( "Positions: %d | Floating profit: %.2f" , count, ReaderObj.GetTotalProfit()); }

OnTick() runs the same three-step cycle on every tick: ReaderObj.Read() refreshes the snapshot array, BuilderObj.Build() turns it into an HTML string, and WriterObj.Write() overwrites the file. It also logs a one-line summary of position count and total floating profit to the Experts tab on every tick, giving a compact log trail separate from the dashboard file itself.

OnDeinit()

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { CPositionSnapshot empty[]; ArrayResize (empty, 0 ); string html = BuilderObj.Build(empty, 0 , TimeCurrent ()); StringReplace (html, "No open positions." , "EA stopped — dashboard is offline." ); WriterObj.Write(html); delete BuilderObj; delete WriterObj; Print ( "PositionDashboard stopped." ); }

OnDeinit() builds one final page using an empty snapshot array, triggering the BuildEmptyState() path inside Build(), then replaces the default "No open positions." text with an explicit "EA stopped — dashboard is offline." message before writing it. Without this final write, the dashboard file would be left showing whatever positions existed at the moment the EA was removed, and the trader looking at the browser tab later would have no way of knowing that data was stale rather than current. The method then deletes the two heap-allocated objects to avoid a memory leak across EA reloads.

The generated HTML dashboard open in a browser on a white background, showing four open positions: three profitable rows with pale green tints and one losing row with a pale rose tint.

The browser showing the offline page written by OnDeinit() after the EA is removed from the chart, displaying "EA stopped — dashboard is offline." in place of position data.



Verification — TestHtmlBuilder.mq5



TestHtmlBuilder.mq5 is a standalone script that exercises CHtmlBuilder::Build() directly, without needing any real open positions or a running EA. It constructs position data by hand and asserts that the generated HTML contains the expected markers.

#include <PositionDashboard/PositionSnapshot.mqh> #include <PositionDashboard/HtmlBuilder.mqh> #define ASSERT(cond, msg) \ if (!(cond)) \ { PrintFormat ( "ASSERT FAILED : %s" , msg); } \ else \ { PrintFormat ( "ASSERT PASSED : %s" , msg); } void OnStart () { CPositionSnapshot winner; winner.ticket = 1001 ; winner.symbol = "EURUSD" ; winner.type = POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; winner.volume = 0.10 ; winner.open_price = 1.10000 ; winner.current_price = 1.10500 ; winner.stop_loss = 1.09500 ; winner.take_profit = 1.11000 ; winner.profit = 50.00 ; winner.swap = - 0.50 ; winner.comment = "test winner" ; winner.open_time = TimeCurrent (); CPositionSnapshot loser; loser.ticket = 1002 ; loser.symbol = "GBPUSD" ; loser.type = POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; loser.volume = 0.20 ; loser.open_price = 1.27000 ; loser.current_price = 1.27300 ; loser.stop_loss = 1.28000 ; loser.take_profit = 1.26000 ; loser.profit = - 60.00 ; loser.swap = - 1.00 ; loser.comment = "test loser" ; loser.open_time = TimeCurrent (); CPositionSnapshot snapshots[]; ArrayResize (snapshots, 2 ); snapshots[ 0 ] = winner; snapshots[ 1 ] = loser; CHtmlBuilder builder( 3 , "Test Dashboard" ); string html = builder.Build(snapshots, 2 , TimeCurrent ()); ASSERT( StringFind (html, "#C8E6C9" ) >= 0 , "Pale green tint #C8E6C9 present for profitable BUY row" ); ASSERT( StringFind (html, "#FFCDD2" ) >= 0 , "Pale rose tint #FFCDD2 present for losing SELL row" ); ASSERT( StringFind (html, "BUY" ) >= 0 , "BUY direction label present in generated page" ); ASSERT( StringFind (html, "SELL" ) >= 0 , "SELL direction label present in generated page" ); CPositionSnapshot empty[]; ArrayResize (empty, 0 ); string empty_html = builder.Build(empty, 0 , TimeCurrent ()); ASSERT( StringFind (empty_html, "No open positions." ) >= 0 , "Empty-state text rendered when snapshot count is zero" ); CPositionSnapshot injected; injected.ticket = 1003 ; injected.symbol = "USDJPY" ; injected.type = POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; injected.volume = 0.10 ; injected.open_price = 150.000 ; injected.current_price = 150.500 ; injected.stop_loss = 149.000 ; injected.take_profit = 152.000 ; injected.profit = 33.00 ; injected.swap = - 0.10 ; injected.comment = "<script>alert(1)</script>" ; injected.open_time = TimeCurrent (); CPositionSnapshot injection_test[]; ArrayResize (injection_test, 1 ); injection_test[ 0 ] = injected; string injection_html = builder.Build(injection_test, 1 , TimeCurrent ()); ASSERT( StringFind (injection_html, "<script>alert(1)</script>" ) < 0 , "Raw <script> tag in comment is not present verbatim in output" ); ASSERT( StringFind (injection_html, "<script>" ) >= 0 , "Escaped <script> form IS present, confirming EscapeHtml()" ); ASSERT( StringFind (html, "3000" ) >= 0 , "setInterval delay of 3000 ms present in page script block" ); Print ( "TestHtmlBuilder complete. Review the lines above for results." ); }

The script builds two snapshots by hand, one profitable buy and one losing sell, then calls CHtmlBuilder::Build() twice: once with both snapshots and once with an empty array. Assertion 1 checks that the pale green tint #C8E6C9 appears in the output, confirming that ProfitColor() and BuildTableRow() connect correctly for a positive-profit position. Assertion 2 performs the same check for the pale rose tint #FFCDD2. Assertions 3 and 4 confirm that both direction strings appear in the page, verifying TypeString() output reaches the final HTML. Assertion 5 calls Build() with a zero-length array and confirms the empty-state message appears, verifying the count == 0 branch inside Build(). Assertions 6 and 7 test HTML injection defense: a snapshot whose comment contains a raw <script> tag must not appear verbatim in the output, and the escaped form <script> must appear instead, confirming EscapeHtml() ran. Assertion 8 confirms the setInterval millisecond value of 3000 is present in the page's script block.



Extending the Dashboard



A closed-trade summary panel could be added below the open positions table, showing today's realized profit and loss alongside the floating profit already displayed. This would require a second reader class built around the account history functions rather than the live position functions, filtering by today's date, and a corresponding section in CHtmlBuilder::Build() to render the totals.

A color-coded account equity gauge is another natural addition. Given a configurable drawdown threshold as an EA input, the dashboard could compare current equity against the account's starting balance or peak balance and render a simple bar showing how close the account is to that threshold, using the same pale color language already established for position rows.

Serving the HTML file over a local HTTP server, rather than relying on the trader to open the file directly, would let the dashboard be viewed from a phone or another computer on the same network without a shared file path. MQL5 alone cannot run an HTTP server; WebRequest() only makes outbound requests. This extension would need a small companion Python script running a local web server that reads the same HTML file from disk and serves it over HTTP, with the MQL5 side responsible only for keeping the file current.



Limitations



Writing the file on every tick is simple, but on a fast-moving symbol during high volatility this could mean dozens of writes per second. Each write is a full file truncate and rewrite, and on a slow disk or a heavily loaded terminal this could add measurable overhead. A straightforward approach is to add a minimum interval check inside OnTick(), using GetTickCount() to record the last write time and skip the write-and-build cycle unless enough time has passed, effectively decoupling the dashboard's refresh rate from the raw tick rate.

The dashboard file lives on the terminal machine's local disk. It cannot be opened directly from a different machine unless that file is placed on a shared network path or served over a web server, as discussed in Section 12.

The setInterval() and location.reload() approach causes a brief visual flicker on every reload, since the entire page is reloaded from scratch. This is an inherent property of a full page reload and cannot be avoided without moving to a more complex approach involving partial page updates through JavaScript fetch calls, which is beyond the scope of a self-contained static file.

The dashboard reflects positions across every symbol on the account, filtered only by the magic number input. A trader running this EA on a EURUSD chart will still see GBPUSD or gold positions in the same table, provided their magic number matches or the filter is left at zero.



Conclusion



Building this EA leaves the reader with four working pieces: the CPositionSnapshot struct that holds one position's data plus its display helpers, the CPositionReader class that turns the terminal's live position list into an array of those structs, the CHtmlBuilder class that renders that array into a complete styled HTML page, and the CHtmlWriter class that puts the finished page safely on disk. Together they deliver three concrete operational guarantees: the HTML file is overwritten in full on every tick so it always reflects current data, the browser refreshes itself at whatever interval the trader configures without any manual action, and the dashboard handles the zero-position case explicitly by showing a clear message rather than an empty or broken table.

The honest limitations are the write frequency on fast ticks, the file's dependence on local disk access unless extended with a network layer, the small visual flicker on each reload, and the lack of per-symbol filtering beyond the magic number. None of these limitations undermine the core design; they are starting points for the extensions described in Section 12 should the trader need them.





Programs used in the article: