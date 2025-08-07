Währungen / WHR
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation
84.89 USD 1.46 (1.69%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WHR hat sich für heute um -1.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 84.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Whirlpool Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHR News
Tagesspanne
84.75 86.80
Jahresspanne
73.72 135.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 86.35
- Eröffnung
- 86.80
- Bid
- 84.89
- Ask
- 85.19
- Tief
- 84.75
- Hoch
- 86.80
- Volumen
- 4.853 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.69%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.99%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K