WHR: Whirlpool Corporation

84.89 USD 1.46 (1.69%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WHR hat sich für heute um -1.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 84.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Whirlpool Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

WHR News

Tagesspanne
84.75 86.80
Jahresspanne
73.72 135.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
86.35
Eröffnung
86.80
Bid
84.89
Ask
85.19
Tief
84.75
Hoch
86.80
Volumen
4.853 K
Tagesänderung
-1.69%
Monatsänderung
-7.68%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.99%
Jahresänderung
-20.65%
