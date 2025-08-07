Divisas / WHR
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation
86.35 USD 3.79 (4.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WHR de hoy ha cambiado un -4.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 86.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Whirlpool Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
WHR News
Rango diario
86.34 91.57
Rango anual
73.72 135.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 90.14
- Open
- 91.00
- Bid
- 86.35
- Ask
- 86.65
- Low
- 86.34
- High
- 91.57
- Volumen
- 2.643 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.37%
- Cambio anual
- -19.28%
