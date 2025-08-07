QuotazioniSezioni
WHR
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation

82.65 USD 2.24 (2.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WHR ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.50 e ad un massimo di 84.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Whirlpool Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.50 84.66
Intervallo Annuale
73.72 135.49
Chiusura Precedente
84.89
Apertura
84.41
Bid
82.65
Ask
82.95
Minimo
82.50
Massimo
84.66
Volume
2.199 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.64%
Variazione Mensile
-10.11%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.47%
Variazione Annuale
-22.74%
