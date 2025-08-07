Valute / WHR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation
82.65 USD 2.24 (2.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WHR ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.50 e ad un massimo di 84.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Whirlpool Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHR News
- Jerome Powell Just Cut Rates. Here Are Stocks That Could Soar.
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Whirlpool Flags Possible Tariff Evasion By Foreign Competitors - Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)
- My Top Dividend-Paying Deep Value Stock to Buy in September
- Whirlpool (WHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Western Digital and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)
- Whirlpool: Tariffs Are Not Coming To The Rescue (Downgrade) (NYSE:WHR)
- 3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Month
- Whirlpool (WHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Why Is Whirlpool (WHR) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Whirlpool Stock: We Maintain Our Buy Rating Despite The Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:WHR)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Swelled Higher Today
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August and Hold Through at Least 2030
- Whirlpool declares quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share
- Kroger executive Adcock joins Whirlpool board of directors
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- UPS vs. Whirlpool: 2 High-Yield Stocks That Crashed, but Only one Is a Buy
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Crashed in July, and Why It Looks Like an Excellent Value Now
- Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.50 84.66
Intervallo Annuale
73.72 135.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 84.89
- Apertura
- 84.41
- Bid
- 82.65
- Ask
- 82.95
- Minimo
- 82.50
- Massimo
- 84.66
- Volume
- 2.199 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.74%
20 settembre, sabato