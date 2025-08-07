クォートセクション
通貨 / WHR
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation

84.89 USD 1.46 (1.69%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WHRの今日の為替レートは、-1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり84.75の安値と86.80の高値で取引されました。

Whirlpool Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
84.75 86.80
1年のレンジ
73.72 135.49
以前の終値
86.35
始値
86.80
買値
84.89
買値
85.19
安値
84.75
高値
86.80
出来高
4.853 K
1日の変化
-1.69%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.68%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.99%
1年の変化
-20.65%
