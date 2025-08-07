通貨 / WHR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation
84.89 USD 1.46 (1.69%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WHRの今日の為替レートは、-1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり84.75の安値と86.80の高値で取引されました。
Whirlpool Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHR News
- New Highs, Low Drama
- 15日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは49ドル高、米中通商交渉の進展を好感
- Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- 米国株式市場は上昇、米中通商交渉の進展を好感（15日）
- NY株式：NYダウは49ドル高、米中通商交渉の進展を好感
- Whirlpool Flags Possible Tariff Evasion By Foreign Competitors - Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)
- My Top Dividend-Paying Deep Value Stock to Buy in September
- Whirlpool (WHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Western Digital and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)
- Whirlpool: Tariffs Are Not Coming To The Rescue (Downgrade) (NYSE:WHR)
- 3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Month
- Whirlpool (WHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Why Is Whirlpool (WHR) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Whirlpool Stock: We Maintain Our Buy Rating Despite The Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:WHR)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Swelled Higher Today
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August and Hold Through at Least 2030
- Whirlpool declares quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share
- Kroger executive Adcock joins Whirlpool board of directors
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- UPS vs. Whirlpool: 2 High-Yield Stocks That Crashed, but Only one Is a Buy
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Crashed in July, and Why It Looks Like an Excellent Value Now
1日のレンジ
84.75 86.80
1年のレンジ
73.72 135.49
- 以前の終値
- 86.35
- 始値
- 86.80
- 買値
- 84.89
- 買値
- 85.19
- 安値
- 84.75
- 高値
- 86.80
- 出来高
- 4.853 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.99%
- 1年の変化
- -20.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K