货币 / WHR
WHR: Whirlpool Corporation
89.50 USD 0.64 (0.71%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WHR汇率已更改-0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点88.96和高点91.21进行交易。
关注Whirlpool Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHR新闻
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Whirlpool Flags Possible Tariff Evasion By Foreign Competitors - Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)
- My Top Dividend-Paying Deep Value Stock to Buy in September
- Whirlpool (WHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Western Digital and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)
- Whirlpool: Tariffs Are Not Coming To The Rescue (Downgrade) (NYSE:WHR)
- 3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Month
- Whirlpool (WHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Why Is Whirlpool (WHR) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Whirlpool Stock: We Maintain Our Buy Rating Despite The Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:WHR)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Swelled Higher Today
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August and Hold Through at Least 2030
- Whirlpool declares quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share
- Kroger executive Adcock joins Whirlpool board of directors
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- UPS vs. Whirlpool: 2 High-Yield Stocks That Crashed, but Only one Is a Buy
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Why Whirlpool Stock Crashed in July, and Why It Looks Like an Excellent Value Now
- Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
- Barrick Mining and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
日范围
88.96 91.21
年范围
73.72 135.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.14
- 开盘价
- 91.00
- 卖价
- 89.50
- 买价
- 89.80
- 最低价
- 88.96
- 最高价
- 91.21
- 交易量
- 676
- 日变化
- -0.71%
- 月变化
- -2.66%
- 6个月变化
- -0.89%
- 年变化
- -16.34%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值