TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

88.89 USD 0.30 (0.34%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TLT hat sich für heute um -0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 89.22 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
88.78 89.22
Jahresspanne
83.30 99.33
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
89.19
Eröffnung
89.06
Bid
88.89
Ask
89.19
Tief
88.78
Hoch
89.22
Volumen
15.000 K
Tagesänderung
-0.34%
Monatsänderung
3.82%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.56%
Jahresänderung
-10.02%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K