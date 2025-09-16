Währungen / TLT
TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
88.89 USD 0.30 (0.34%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TLT hat sich für heute um -0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 89.22 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TLT News
Tagesspanne
88.78 89.22
Jahresspanne
83.30 99.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 89.19
- Eröffnung
- 89.06
- Bid
- 88.89
- Ask
- 89.19
- Tief
- 88.78
- Hoch
- 89.22
- Volumen
- 15.000 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.34%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.56%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.02%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K